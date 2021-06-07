Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 5th INTERIM REPORTING
BERLIN, 7 June 2021 // From 31 May 2021 until and including 4 June 2021, 340,239 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 May 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 7 May 2021.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price in EUR
|31 May 2021
|10,344
|87.41227
|1 June 2021
|92,421
|90.87390
|2 June 2021
|178,087
|91.19125
|3 June 2021
|6,708
|91.85845
|4 June 2021
|52,679
|94.38320
Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under
https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.
The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 7 May 2021 until and including 4 June 2021 amounts to 697,743 shares.
The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.
Zalando SE
The Management Board