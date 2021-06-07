Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zalando SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/07 10:35:28 am
97.89 EUR   +2.50%
07:46aZALANDO SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/04DGAP-DD  : Zalando SE english
DJ
06/04ZALANDO  : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

06/07/2021 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / SHARE BUY-BACK
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

07.06.2021 / 13:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 5th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 7 June 2021 // From 31 May 2021 until and including 4 June 2021, 340,239 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 May 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 7 May 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in EUR
31 May 2021 10,344 87.41227
1 June 2021 92,421 90.87390
2 June 2021 178,087 91.19125
3 June 2021 6,708 91.85845
4 June 2021 52,679 94.38320
 

Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under
https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 7 May 2021 until and including 4 June 2021 amounts to 697,743 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE
The Management Board


07.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1204942  07.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204942&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ZALANDO SE
07:46aZALANDO SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/04DGAP-DD  : Zalando SE english
DJ
06/04ZALANDO  : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/04ZALANDO  : Imposes 'Collective Break' For Staff Amid Sales Growth
MT
06/02DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
06/02DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
06/02DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
06/02ZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/02DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
06/01ZALANDO  : Receives a Buy rating from NorldLB
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 257 M 12 473 M 12 473 M
Net income 2021 237 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2021 1 438 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
P/E ratio 2021 105x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 140 M 29 370 M 29 355 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 14 986
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 101,32 €
Last Close Price 95,50 €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO SE4.88%29 370
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.21.62%120 026
KERING23.77%111 638
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.97%79 408
ROSS STORES, INC.-2.72%42 604
HENNES & MAURITZ AB21.69%41 860