Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zalando SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/20 03:39:42 pm
68.86 EUR   +0.61%
03:27pZALANDO SE : Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs
EQ
01/19ZALANDO : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
01/18ZALANDO : Warburg Research raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs

01/20/2022 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs

20-Jan-2022 / 21:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and at the same time Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 // Share Buy-back

Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs

BERLIN, 20 January 2022 // Today the Management Board of Zalando SE decided to initiate a share buy-back program. The repurchased shares shall be used to meet Zalando's obligations under its option programs to employees and to members of the Management Board. The program covers the repurchase of up to 2.2 million own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 200 million euros. It starts on 21 January 2022 and ends on 21 April 2022 at the latest. This decision has been approved by the Supervisory Board and is in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and in line with the authorization of the Company's Annual General Meeting 2020, and in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programs set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegate Regulation).

The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the provisions contained in this share buy-back program.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the Company's website under www.corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Hager, Team Lead Capital Markets Law

INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES
Patrick Kofler
Investor Relations
investor.relations@zalando.de
+49 (0) 30 20968 1584

MEDIA INQUIRIES
Carolyn Groß
Business & Financial Communications
carolyn.gross@zalando.de
+49 (0) 151 22189977
 

20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@zalando.de
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
WKN: ZAL111
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1271156

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1271156  20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1271156&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ZALANDO SE
03:27pZALANDO SE : Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs
EQ
01/19ZALANDO : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
01/18ZALANDO : Warburg Research raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
01/13ZALANDO : DZ Bank raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
01/10ZALANDO : Gets a Neutral rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
01/04ZALANDO : Invests in Ambercycle
PU
01/04ZALANDO : investiert in Ambercycle
PU
01/04MORAL FIBER ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS RE : LAB, Kirkbi Invest A/S, Temasek Holdings Limited, I..
CI
2021ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
2021ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZALANDO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 312 M 11 671 M 11 671 M
Net income 2021 247 M 279 M 279 M
Net cash 2021 1 333 M 1 509 M 1 509 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 205 M 19 509 M 19 471 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 16 619
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 68,44 €
Average target price 96,50 €
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jim Freeman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE-3.80%19 498
INDITEX0.21%101 073
KERING-3.69%95 613
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.81%59 456
ROSS STORES, INC.-13.34%34 990
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-1.86%31 796