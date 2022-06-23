Zalando SE: Zalando SE: Weaker Q2 2022 expected and revised outlook for the full year 2022

|
BERLIN, June 23, 2022 // Zalando SE, a leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle in Europe, is issuing an update for Q2 2022 and revising its guidance for the financial year 2022, because macroeconomic conditions have further deteriorated during the second quarter of 2022 with the EU consumer confidence index decreasing further in June.
The company’s previous outlook, from early May, pointed to the lower end of full year guidance based on anticipated challenges, but also early signs of potential recovery. Management now expects macroeconomic challenges to be longer lasting and more intense than previously anticipated.
For the second quarter 2022, management expects Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growth, revenue growth and adjusted EBIT to be significantly below analyst estimates (company-compiled median analyst estimates as of 31 May 2022: 5.0% GMV growth, 1.5% revenue growth, and a 104 million euros adjusted EBIT). The second quarter is profitable but weaker than expected.
As the company no longer assumes a rebound of consumer confidence in the short-term, it is updating its guidance for FY 2022. Management now expects GMV to grow 3%-7% to 14.8-15.3 billion euros for the financial year 2022. Revenue is expected to grow 0%-3% to 10.4-10.7 billion euros with an adjusted EBIT of 180-260 million euros in the same period. CAPEX is expected to be in the range of 350-400 million euros. Previously on May 5, 2022 the company’s guidance for FY 2022 pointed towards the lower end of 16%-23% for GMV growth, 12%-19% for revenue growth, and an adjusted EBIT of 430-510 million euros and CAPEX of 400-500 million euros.
BERLIN, 23. Juni 2022 // Zalando SE, eine in Europa führende Online-Plattform für Mode und Lifestyle, veröffentlicht ein Update für das zweite Quartal 2022 und passt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 an, nachdem sich die makroökonomischen Bedingungen im 2. Quartal 2022 verschlechtert haben und der Indexwert für das Verbrauchervertrauen in der EU im Juni weiter gesunken ist.
Der Ausblick des Unternehmens für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 von Anfang Mai ging von Ergebnissen am unteren Ende des ursprünglichen Ausblicks aus und berücksichtigte zwar die Herausforderungen, aber auch erste Zeichen einer möglichen Erholung. Das Management geht nun von makroökonomischen Herausforderungen aus, die länger anhalten und intensiver sein werden, als zunächst angenommen.
Für das zweite Quartal 2022 erwartet der Vorstand, dass das Wachstum des Bruttowarenvolumens (GMV), das Umsatzwachstum und das bereinigtes EBIT deutlich unterhalb der Analystenschätzungen liegen werden (vom Unternehmen erhobener Median zum 31. Mai 2022: 5,0% GMV-Wachstum, 1,5% Umsatzwachstum und 104 Millionen Euro bereinigtes EBIT). Das zweite Quartal ist profitabel, aber schwächer als erwartet.
Da das Unternehmen nicht mehr davon ausgeht, dass sich die Verbraucherstimmung kurzfristig erholen wird, passt es die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 an. Der Vorstand erwartet nunmehr für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 ein GMV-Wachstum zwischen 3% und 7% auf 14,8 bis 15,3 Milliarden Euro. Es wird erwartet, dass der Umsatz zwischen 0% und 3% auf 10,4 bis 10,7 Milliarden Euro steigen wird, wobei sich das bereinigte EBIT im genannten Zeitraum auf 180-260 Millionen Euro belaufen wird. Investitionen (Capex) von 350-400 Millionen sind geplant. Der bisherige Ausblick der Gesellschaft vom 5. Mai 2022 stellte ein Ergebnis am unteren Ende eines GMV-Wachstums von 16-23%, eines Umsatzwachstums von 12-19%, eines bereinigten EBIT von 430-510 und Investitionen (Capex) von 400-500 Millionen Euro in Aussicht.
