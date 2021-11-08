Zalando SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.11.2021 / 18:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Niklas Last name(s): Östberg 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zalando SE b) LEI 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share Description: Acquisition of 39,000 shares b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 76.250333 EUR 2973762.99 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 76.2503 EUR 2973762.99 EUR e) Date of the transaction 04/11/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Zalando SE Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 10243 Berlin Germany Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70908 08.11.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)