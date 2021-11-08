Log in
Zalando SE english

11/08/2021 | 12:10pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.11.2021 / 18:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Niklas 
 
 Last name(s):  Östberg 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Zalando SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Share 
 
 Description:  Acquisition of 39,000 shares 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 76.250333 EUR 2973762.99 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 76.2503 EUR   2973762.99 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 04/11/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zalando SE 
              Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 
              10243 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://corporate.zalando.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70908 08.11.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

