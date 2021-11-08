Zalando SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.11.2021 / 18:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Östberg
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Zalando SE
b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Acquisition of 39,000 shares
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
76.250333 EUR 2973762.99 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
76.2503 EUR 2973762.99 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
04/11/2021; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
70908 08.11.2021
