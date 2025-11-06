Stifel maintains its buy recommendation on the Zalando stock with a target price of €36 after its Q3 results were announced.



The analyst considers the aggregate figures to be fairly positive and encouraging.



He believes that maintaining a pro forma growth rate comparable to that of the first half of 2025, despite much more difficult comparisons, has enabled the company to slightly exceed revenue forecasts.



"The momentum of B2B partnerships and brand awareness in the sports sector is also accelerating," Stifel points out.



"With the consensus already in the mid-range of forecasts for the fiscal year, we do not anticipate any major revisions, but continue to view the sharp downward revision in the EV/EBITDA ratio since the beginning of the year, from 8.5x to around 5x, as excessive," Stifel concludes.