News & Stories Zacation - Zalando gives entire company one week off Published on 02.08.2021 Zalando's employees are taking five additional days of paid holidays from August 2-6



From Monday, August 2 to Friday, August 6, many corporate emails sent to Zalando will receive a similar response: 'Thank you for your message. From August 2 - 6 I'm out of the office for the Zalando Zacation, a week for Zalandos to collectively reset and refresh. I will come back to you as soon as possible after my return.' The Zacation is a collective break granted to all employees with an active status with Zalando as of August 1st. For teams which are critical to business continuity and cannot take time off at the beginning of August, Zalando has added 5 days to the vacation budget or overtime balance.



'The Zacation recognizes the great work that has been done under difficult circumstances. We want to pause our business and take time off - collectively. This will allow us to recharge our batteries, enjoy additional time off and start off fresh', says Astrid Arndt, Chief People Officer at Zalando. 'The pandemic has left its mark in the world and on us. It has changed the way we work and live. It has brought sadness and harm to many of our employees. We can be proud of what we achieved in these past months - standing together, supporting each other and driving the business while balancing many challenges inside and outside work.'

For our 42 million customers in 23 markets, everything stays the same - the Zalando Fashion Store, Zalando Lounge as well as the logistics sites and the Zalando Outlets will continue to operate as usual in all our markets.

