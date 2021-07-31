Log in
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Zalando : Zacation – Zalando gives entire company one week off

07/31/2021 | 08:12pm EDT
Zacation - Zalando gives entire company one week off
Published on02.08.2021

Zalando's employees are taking five additional days of paid holidays from August 2-6


From Monday, August 2 to Friday, August 6, many corporate emails sent to Zalando will receive a similar response: 'Thank you for your message. From August 2 - 6 I'm out of the office for the Zalando Zacation, a week for Zalandos to collectively reset and refresh. I will come back to you as soon as possible after my return.'

The Zacation is a collective break granted to all employees with an active status with Zalando as of August 1st. For teams which are critical to business continuity and cannot take time off at the beginning of August, Zalando has added 5 days to the vacation budget or overtime balance.


'The Zacation recognizes the great work that has been done under difficult circumstances. We want to pause our business and take time off - collectively. This will allow us to recharge our batteries, enjoy additional time off and start off fresh', says Astrid Arndt, Chief People Officer at Zalando.

'The pandemic has left its mark in the world and on us. It has changed the way we work and live. It has brought sadness and harm to many of our employees. We can be proud of what we achieved in these past months - standing together, supporting each other and driving the business while balancing many challenges inside and outside work.'

For our 42 million customers in 23 markets, everything stays the same - the Zalando Fashion Store, Zalando Lounge as well as the logistics sites and the Zalando Outlets will continue to operate as usual in all our markets.

Zalando SE Boiler Plate EN

About Zalando

Zalando is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to around 42 million active customers in 23 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

Disclaimer

Zalando SE published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 00:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
