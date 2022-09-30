Zalando : enters Next Step in Strategic Partnership with Nike, Inc.

By linking their Nike account to Zalando, customers in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Italy and Poland will be able to access a selection of products available to Nike members only. The resulting onsite experience will allow them to seamlessly shop an expanded selection of Nike footwear and apparel on Zalando directly.
