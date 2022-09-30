Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zalando SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-09-29 am EDT
19.42 EUR   -6.16%
01:04aZalando : enters Next Step in Strategic Partnership with Nike, Inc.
PU
09/29ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
09/23ZALANDO : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zalando : enters Next Step in Strategic Partnership with Nike, Inc.

09/30/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By linking their Nike account to Zalando, customers in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Italy and Poland will be able to access a selection of products available to Nike members only. The resulting onsite experience will allow them to seamlessly shop an expanded selection of Nike footwear and apparel on Zalando directly.

Disclaimer

Zalando SE published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 05:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZALANDO SE
01:04aZalando : enters Next Step in Strategic Partnership with Nike, Inc.
PU
09/29ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
09/23ZALANDO : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/22ZALANDO : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
09/22ZALANDO : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/21ZALANDO : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/15ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/12ZALANDO : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
09/08ZALANDO : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
09/08ZALANDO : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZALANDO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 431 M 10 188 M 10 188 M
Net income 2022 53,5 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
Net cash 2022 930 M 908 M 908 M
P/E ratio 2022 105x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 980 M 4 865 M 4 865 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 17 069
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 19,42 €
Average target price 39,93 €
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Mariella Röhm-Kottmann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE-72.71%4 865
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-31.82%214 424
MEITUAN INC.-24.49%133 086
PINDUODUO INC.8.03%79 631
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-35.83%43 555
SHOPIFY INC.-78.77%37 174