Zalando equalizes annual plus - experts still see question marks

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The shares of Internet fashion retailer Zalando, which were already weak before the quarterly figures, reacted significantly negatively again on Thursday when the quarterly results were published. They slid to their lowest level since the end of 2022 and, as the tail light in the moderately weaker Dax, most recently lost 7.7 percent to 32.35 euros. Not too far below, at 31.71 euros, is the 200-day line for the longer-term trend.

A trader described Zalando's figures as mixed, although he had rather expected a price recovery in Xetra trading in view of the recent losses.

Zalando significantly reduced its losses in the first quarter of the year despite high inflation and a difficult economic environment. Customer demand was robust, plus the cost per order fell thanks to larger shopping carts. In addition, business is growing with partners who have sold more products on the platform.

Analyst Georgina Johanan of JPMorgan said Zalando's numbers were largely in line with expectations, with the quality of results slightly better than she had thought. But there was a question mark behind the outlook for the second quarter, as Zalando had hardly made any concrete statements on current trading so far, the expert criticized. Because the inventories in the first quarter were also still high, this could now bring dangers for the expectations for the second quarter.

Stifel expert Benjamin Kohnke stressed that the first quarter was not too important for Zalando. More clarity, he said, would usually come with the figures for the second quarter.