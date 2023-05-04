Advanced search
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:56:09 2023-05-04 am EDT
31.91 EUR   -8.97%
05:55aZALANDO : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
05:24aZalando equalizes annual plus - experts still see question marks
DP
05:07aZALANDO : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
Zalando equalizes annual plus - experts still see question marks

05/04/2023 | 05:24am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The shares of Internet fashion retailer Zalando, which were already weak before the quarterly figures, reacted significantly negatively again on Thursday when the quarterly results were published. They slid to their lowest level since the end of 2022 and, as the tail light in the moderately weaker Dax, most recently lost 7.7 percent to 32.35 euros. Not too far below, at 31.71 euros, is the 200-day line for the longer-term trend.

A trader described Zalando's figures as mixed, although he had rather expected a price recovery in Xetra trading in view of the recent losses.

Zalando significantly reduced its losses in the first quarter of the year despite high inflation and a difficult economic environment. Customer demand was robust, plus the cost per order fell thanks to larger shopping carts. In addition, business is growing with partners who have sold more products on the platform.

Analyst Georgina Johanan of JPMorgan said Zalando's numbers were largely in line with expectations, with the quality of results slightly better than she had thought. But there was a question mark behind the outlook for the second quarter, as Zalando had hardly made any concrete statements on current trading so far, the expert criticized. Because the inventories in the first quarter were also still high, this could now bring dangers for the expectations for the second quarter.

Stifel expert Benjamin Kohnke stressed that the first quarter was not too important for Zalando. More clarity, he said, would usually come with the figures for the second quarter./ajx/tih/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.57% 15730.21 Delayed Quote.13.58%
ZALANDO SE -7.85% 32.23 Delayed Quote.5.86%
Analyst Recommendations on ZALANDO SE
Financials
Sales 2023 10 666 M 11 792 M 11 792 M
Net income 2023 133 M 147 M 147 M
Net cash 2023 838 M 927 M 927 M
P/E ratio 2023 66,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 077 M 10 035 M 10 035 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 16 999
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 35,05 €
Average target price 49,10 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE5.86%10 035
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-7.45%210 830
MEITUAN INC.-24.84%104 396
PINDUODUO INC.-22.11%84 392
SHOPIFY INC.33.30%65 558
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.48.39%64 265
