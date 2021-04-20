Zalando : Launches Pre-Owned in 7 New Markets

Torben Hansen, VP Recommerce

Torben, you launched 'Pre-owned' in six markets in September and October 2020. Now, you are adding seven more markets. Congrats!

Thank you! We are very excited about being able to make the offer available to most of Zalando's European customers now. That's an important step on the company's mission to be the Starting Point for Fashion. As shared in the Attitude-Behavior Gap Report that Zalando has just published, we see the urgency for our industry to invest in pre-owned to enable customers to make more sustainable choices.

How do customers like the offer so far?