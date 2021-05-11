Zalando : Opens Outlet in Dusseldorf

Safety prioritized at the opening as customers invited to book personal shopping appointment with Click&Meet
Zalando outlet to open in Dusseldorf's Königsallee on May 11, 2021
Bargain hunters will find more than 2,000 brands reduced by up to 70% on three floors
Zalando's twelfth Outlet also offers designer products for children, business clothing and home articles
With Click&Meet, customers can book their personal shopping appointment online
DUSSELDORF, MAY 11 2021 // Zalando is opening a new outlet at Königsallee 76-78 in Dusseldorf, the largest of the 12 Zalando outlets in Germany to date. The new store in Dusseldorf's city centre offers an assortment of designer and brand-name products reduced in price by up to 70% on 2,500 square meters of sales space. In accordance with the official coronavirus regulations, customers can book a personal appointment for their visit online in advance.
The Zalando Outlet on the famous shopping boulevard 'Kö' offers several highlights: On three floors, customers will find around 50,000 products from 2,000 different brands, including items from the 'Designer' category for women, men and, for the first time in a Zalando Outlet, children. In addition, two further new product categories will be introduced: Firstly, there is a separate area for items from the 'Men Business' category, and secondly, an area with items from the 'Home' category, which includes, for example, small items of furniture, towels and decorative items. Previously, these items were available in the Zalando Fashion Store. The high-quality products offered in outlets are, for example, goods from the previous season, single sizes, or items with minor defects such as a missing button. Beauty products in mint condition complement the selection of textiles, accessories and shoes.
As in the other Zalando outlets, Zalando also relies on a modern and pleasant shopping atmosphere in Dusseldorf. The outlet offers wide aisles, free Wi-Fi and a relaxed atmosphere thanks to the design, which makes use of plants. Local features have also been incorporated into the design. One wall is adorned with a large-scale map of the city.
Zalando SE
'The Zalando Outlet Dusseldorf is something special in every respect. Located directly on the Kö, it is not only our largest store to date, but also the one with the most extensive assortment. Everyone and anyone can really find something here, and at affordable prices,' says Dorothee Schönfeld, Managing Director of Zalando Outlets. 'With all the joy, safety comes first, of course,' Schönfeld continues. 'We are opening with our appointment booking concept and are eager to hear the feedback from customers from Dusseldorf and the surrounding area.'
The safety of customers and sales staff is a top priority, especially during the opening. In accordance with official regulations, Zalando Outlets currently offer so-called appointment shopping via Click&Meet in conjunction with a negative COVID-19 test. In addition, general hygiene and safety regulations apply, including distance rules, the obligation to wear a mask, and cashless payment where possible. Daily updated information on each store is available at www.zalando-outlet.de.
Currently, customers can visit the Zalando outlets in the following cities:
Berlin, Köpenicker Str. 20
Frankfurt, Leipziger Str. 41-43
Cologne, Breite Str. 80-90
Hamburg, Poststr. 9
Leipzig, Burgstr. 9
Münster, Königsstr. 60
Stuttgart, Hirschstr. 26
Hanover, Große Packhofstr. 4-8
Mannheim, Kunststr. 26 (O7,7)
Ulm, Sedelhofgasse 17-21
Constance, Marktstätte 1
Dusseldorf, Königsallee 76-78
Outlets are also planned in Munich and Nuremberg.
Zalando offers new opportunities to job seekers from Dusseldorf and the surrounding area, as the local team is not yet complete. You can find all our job offers here.
Zalando SE
Zalando SE Boiler Plate EN
About Zalando*
Zalando is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to around 42 million active customers in 17 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.