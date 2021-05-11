Zalando : Opens Outlet in Dusseldorf

The safety of customers and sales staff is a top priority, especially during the opening. In accordance with official regulations, Zalando Outlets currently offer so-called appointment shopping via Click&Meet in conjunction with a negative COVID-19 test. In addition, general hygiene and safety regulations apply, including distance rules, the obligation to wear a mask, and cashless payment where possible. Daily updated information on each store is available at www.zalando-outlet.de.

Currently, customers can visit the Zalando outlets in the following cities:

Berlin, Köpenicker Str. 20

Frankfurt, Leipziger Str. 41-43

Cologne, Breite Str. 80-90

Hamburg, Poststr. 9

Leipzig, Burgstr. 9

Münster, Königsstr. 60

Stuttgart, Hirschstr. 26

Hanover, Große Packhofstr. 4-8

Mannheim, Kunststr. 26 (O7,7)

Ulm, Sedelhofgasse 17-21

Constance, Marktstätte 1

Dusseldorf, Königsallee 76-78

Outlets are also planned in Munich and Nuremberg.



Zalando offers new opportunities to job seekers from Dusseldorf and the surrounding area, as the local team is not yet complete. You can find all our job offers here.