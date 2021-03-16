Zalando : Pilots a More Sustainable Delivery Option in the Netherlands with Fietskoeriers.nl

What Drives Us, And Has Always Driven Us

Right from the outset, Zalando has been reimagining the fashion market. We have never been afraid to take risks, on the contrary, with our free delivery and up to 100-day right of return, we have set new standards in service. For us, the customer is the focus of our mindset and actions. The Zalando shop is the core of our platform. This is where customers can find exactly the clothes they are looking for: from leading international brands, through 'fast fashion', to Zalando's private labels. Nobody leaves our site with an empty shopping cart.