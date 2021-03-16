Zalando : Pilots a More Sustainable Delivery Option in the Netherlands with Fietskoeriers.nl

Founded in 2008 in Berlin, Zalando SE is Europe's leading online fashion platform and connects customers, brands and partners.
Zalando networks young talent from more than 130 countries. With tremendous passion and a strong business sense, in just a few years our team has transformed what started out in 2008 as a Berlin-based online shoe shop into Europe's leading online fashion platform. Today, we connect customers, brands and partners in 17 countries.
What Drives Us, And Has Always Driven Us
Right from the outset, Zalando has been reimagining the fashion market. We have never been afraid to take risks, on the contrary, with our free delivery and up to 100-day right of return, we have set new standards in service. For us, the customer is the focus of our mindset and actions. The Zalando shop is the core of our platform. This is where customers can find exactly the clothes they are looking for: from leading international brands, through 'fast fashion', to Zalando's private labels. Nobody leaves our site with an empty shopping cart.
We are preparing for tomorrow by investing in workplace culture and employee development today
How We Reimagine Fashion
We want to become the operating system for fashion. To achieve this, we build the infrastructure that brings together a variety of players in the growing digital market for fashion - and therefore create a whole new ecosystem that connects customers, brands and partners. This is all made possible thanks to our strong expertise in the fields of fashion, technology and convenience, which allows us to offer our customers an unlimited range and convenient services designed to suit their requirements. This is how we reimagine fashion. For us. For all.