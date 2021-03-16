Log in
ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Zalando : Pilots a More Sustainable Delivery Option in the Netherlands with Fietskoeriers.nl

03/16/2021 | 03:30am EDT
Who We Are

Founded in 2008 in Berlin, Zalando SE is Europe's leading online fashion platform and connects customers, brands and partners.

Zalando networks young talent from more than 130 countries. With tremendous passion and a strong business sense, in just a few years our team has transformed what started out in 2008 as a Berlin-based online shoe shop into Europe's leading online fashion platform. Today, we connect customers, brands and partners in 17 countries.

What Drives Us, And Has Always Driven Us

Right from the outset, Zalando has been reimagining the fashion market. We have never been afraid to take risks, on the contrary, with our free delivery and up to 100-day right of return, we have set new standards in service. For us, the customer is the focus of our mindset and actions. The Zalando shop is the core of our platform. This is where customers can find exactly the clothes they are looking for: from leading international brands, through 'fast fashion', to Zalando's private labels. Nobody leaves our site with an empty shopping cart.

We are preparing for tomorrow by investing in workplace culture and employee development today

How We Reimagine Fashion

We want to become the operating system for fashion. To achieve this, we build the infrastructure that brings together a variety of players in the growing digital market for fashion - and therefore create a whole new ecosystem that connects customers, brands and partners. This is all made possible thanks to our strong expertise in the fields of fashion, technology and convenience, which allows us to offer our customers an unlimited range and convenient services designed to suit their requirements. This is how we reimagine fashion. For us. For all.

Disclaimer

Zalando SE published this content on 18 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 07:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 918 M 9 452 M 9 452 M
Net income 2020 222 M 265 M 265 M
Net cash 2020 866 M 1 034 M 1 034 M
P/E ratio 2020 99,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 742 M 25 945 M 25 955 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 13 709
Free-Float 63,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 93,60 €
Last Close Price 86,34 €
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO SE-5.18%25 945
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.15.63%111 829
KERING SA1.48%88 886
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.3.16%88 713
ROSS STORES, INC.2.00%43 710
HENNES & MAURITZ AB27.91%42 886
