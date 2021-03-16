Zalando : Reforestation Project Between Land Life Company and Zalando Highlights do.MORE in Action

In addition, the local communities we work with benefit from the reforestation and restoration of their land, as we specifically work on degraded land lost to wildfires, overfarming and urbanization. We leverage pioneering technologies to plant trees at scale and maximize the impact of our reforestation efforts.

The connection between Zalando and forests might seem a little unexpected at first. How did such a collaboration come about?

Rebekah: Our partnership started in October 2019 when Zalando announced its 2023 sustainability strategy, do.MORE, and I was invited to come talk about how corporate sustainability goals can translate into tangible impact on the environment. I think we got excited about what we were each doing, and realized we are both technology companies at heart. We both strive to make a positive impact for people and the planet, so those conservations flowed very naturally. We had very similar views on the holistic benefits of trees, that the impact goes way beyond capturing carbon, and on how reforestation could be a powerful medium to engage stakeholders and shape positive behavior.

Kate: Our vision is to be a sustainable fashion platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet, and that means that we give back more than we take. Using nature-based solutions for carbon capture and regenerating natural systems pays into our do.MORE strategy and allows us to build up important partnerships. With Land Life Company, we have found a partner who shares our vision and provides technological solutions to regenerate land. By co-developing this reforestation project in Spain, we have the chance to support local communities in one of our key markets.