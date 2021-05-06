Log in
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Zalando : to add five warehouses as ecommerce booms

05/06/2021 | 01:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of fashion retailer Zalando is pictured at the new headquarters in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando said on Thursday it will add another five warehouses to its network by 2023 as it reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales and profits and raised its outlook again for the full year.

Zalando said sales rose 47% to 2.24 billion euros ($2.69 billion), while operating profit came in at 93.3 million, helped by a continued lower return rate - a trend that started when shoppers were confined to home during coronavirus lockdowns.

It said it recorded its strongest customer growth in eight years, to reach 41.8 million active customers.

To help it reach its ambition to capture more than 10% of the European fashion market, Zalando said two new warehouses in Rotterdam and Madrid would go live this year and it would start building three more in France, Germany and Poland. Zalando already has 10 fulfillment centres around Europe.

Zalando said late on Wednesday that it now expects revenues to grow 26-31% in 2021, up from a previous forecast for 24-29%, and it expects operating profit of 400-475 million, up from a previous 350-425 million.

It also launched a share buy-back programme of up to 200 million euros, starting on May 7.

($1 = 0.8331 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Caroline Copley)


© Reuters 2021
