Zalando: reduced losses in Q1

Zalando reports that its GMV sales volume (i.e. all merchandise sales, other revenues and marketplace business volume) reached ME 3269 in Q1, up 1.3% on Q1 last year.



Sales fell by an anecdotal 0.6% to ME 2241, with adjusted EBIT of ME 28.3 (vs. ME -0.7 a year earlier), with growth in both B2C (from ME -4.8 to ME +22.9) and B2B (from ME +4.1 to ME +5.4).



Zalando finally reported a net loss of ME 8.9, well down on the ME 38.5 loss of Q1 2023. However, consensus was expecting a slight net profit.



Against this backdrop, Zalando confirms its guidance for the full year 2024 and expects GMV and sales to increase by 0-5% this year compared with 2023. Adjusted EBIT is expected to be between €380 and €450 million.





