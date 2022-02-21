Go-live: Landesbetrieb Straßenbau Nordrhein-Westfalen accelerates HR transformation with Zalaris

21.02.2022 09:00

Zalaris is pleased to announce the successful go-live of SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting at Landesbetrieb Straßenbau Nordrhein-Westfalen (Straßen.NRW). Straßen.NRW plans, builds and operates the federal and state roads in Germany.

The go-live of the first SAP SuccessFactors solution marks an important milestone in the digital transformation and harmonisation of HR business processes for Straßen.NRW. They now manage their recruiting processes with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution and there are also plans to use SAP SuccessFactors Learning and Performance & Goals solutions.

"The integration of SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting supports our recruiters and other participating groups in the day-to-day business, such that repetitive manual activities are automated. Candidates also benefit from a more appealing and smooth application. The cooperation with a competent team from Zalaris played a significant role in the successful launch of SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution," explains Jürgen Brockmann, Project Manager SuccessFactors, Landesbetrieb Straßenbau NRW.

"A particular challenge was to successfully combine the demands from various roles and departments, and to integrate the existing career page with all functions. The project shows what a modern and innovative recruitment management in a state authority can look like. We are proud to accompany Straßen.NRW on this path," explains Julian Kaase, Project Manager of Zalaris.

The project team is currently implementing SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution. Next year, the innovative SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals solution will also go-live.

