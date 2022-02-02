Go-live: Zalaris and Tryg celebrate successful first payroll run in Sweden

02.02.2022 10:00

Zalaris is pleased to announce the first payroll run in Sweden in January 2022 with Tryg. Tryg is one of the largest non-life insurance companies in the Nordic region.

During 2021, a joint dedicated team from Tryg and Zalaris have implemented outsourced managed payroll service processes for Tryg Moderna in Sweden, including first line services to be managed by Zalaris' operations team. The services will be empowered by Zalaris' proven multi-country cloud solution for payroll, including the PeopleHub portal and mobile self-services for HR professionals, managers and employees. Zalaris' solutions will be integrated with Tryg´s HCM solution, SuccessFactors - supporting Tryg's ambition to automate and digitalise their way of working - significantly improving user experience and enabling working from anywhere.

"We are proud to support yet another leading Nordic insurance company, streamlining their payroll processes through our solutions. Enabling complex organisations to efficiently manage their employees was the key business idea behind Zalaris, when founded more than 20 years ago. With an increased focus on compliance, enabling of employees to work from anywhere, and the wish to reduce and variable costs - our solutions are more relevant than ever." - says Zalaris CEO and Founder Hans-Petter Mellerud.

Contact:

Hans-Petter Mellerud, CEO and founder

Mobile: +47 928 97 276

E-mail: hans-petter.mellerud@zalaris.com

About Zalaris

Zalaris simplify HR and payroll administration, and empower you with useful information so that you can invest more in people. We are a leading service provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions across Europe, serving more than 1.5 million employees monthly with an annual revenue of 78 million Euros (2020). We hold #1 or #2 positions in most of our markets. Our consultants have more than 21 years of experience in transforming HR with our clients. Simplify work life. Achieve more. For more information about us, go to zalaris.com.