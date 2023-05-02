Zalaris : Executive Remuneration Policy 2023 05/02/2023 | 08:33am EDT Send by mail :

Zalaris Executive Remuneration Policy In accordance with the Public Limited Companies Act § 6-16a, the Board of Directors has prepared the following declaration on guidelines and main principles for the stipulation of salaries and other remuneration for the CEO and other senior management. The guideline is applicable for senior executives in Zalaris Holding and subsidiaries. The declaration was approved by the board of directors on 26 April 2023 and will be presented to the Annual General Meeting of Zalaris ASA on 23 May 2023 for approval. 1. Main Principles for Zalaris' Remuneration Policy The guideline is developed to ensure the group's remuneration of senior executives complies with relevant regulatory requirements, is aligned with the group's strategy, values, people policy. The remuneration scheme for senior executives has been designed in accordance with the same principles, and contains the same forms of remuneration as those that apply to other employees in the Group. The Group's development is closely linked to its ability to recruit and retain senior executives. Executives are remunerated at market terms. Remuneration varies over time both in level and methodology. In addition to salary, the Group uses performance-related and personal bonuses that typically vary from 15% to 35% of annual salary, lump-sum payments, leave arrangements, education opportunities and option agreements. The Group has collective pension schemes (defined contribution plans). The Board represented by the Remuneration Committee shall conduct an annual evaluation of the agreement terms with the Group CEO. Remuneration to other members of the group executive management is evaluated and settled by the CEO and reviewed by the Remuneration Committee. Remuneration is reviewed annually, but is assessed over several years to maintain continuity. The Board of Directors' involvement in the decision-making process and the monitoring of remuneration for senior executives by the Remuneration Committee reduces the risk of conflicts of interest. The Board of Directors may temporarily deviate from any part of the guidelines under special circumstances if this is necessary in order to protect the long-term interests and financial capacity of the company or safeguard the viability of the company. Before the Board of Directors makes a decision to deviate from the guidelines, the matter must be reviewed by the Remuneration Committee. Any deviation from the guidelines must be justified in the salary report. The decision-making process for implementing or changing remuneration policies and concepts for the executive management is in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act sections 5-6 and 6-16 and the instructions of the Board of Directors of Zalaris adopted on 5th of May 2014. 2. PrinciplesBase Salaryof Remuneration to Executive Management 2.1. Management salaries shall be competitive and fair and reflect local market conditions as Zalaris wants to attract and retain attractive leaders. The basic salary shall normally be the main element of managers' salaries and thus differentiate based on the scope of work, responsibility and performance. A limitation of the total salary level to management has not been defined. However, significant and structural changes shall be approved by the Remuneration Committee. Management positions are not paid overtime as compensation for overtime is included in the fixed salary. 2.2. Bonus Program The bonus program in Zalaris has been designed to motivate managers to strive for continuous improvement of the business and its results and to align with the interest of shareholders. The bonus scheme for management positions is based on reaching two main categories of targets: Reaching overall company Revenue and EBIT % target; and Reaching KPI's for own business unit and individual goals that have been defined with weighting decided in a mutual discussion between the CEO and each group manager, documented and followed up in Zalaris' SAP SuccessFactors solution. The potential bonus payment under the program shall have a maximum ceiling based on a per centage of the annual fixed salary. 3. Executive Management Share Purchase Program and Ownership of Zalaris Shares 3.1. Share Purchase Program for All Employees Zalaris encourages employees to own shares in Zalaris. The Company shall aim at offering annual share purchase programs that will offer employees and management the ability to purchase discounted shares within the bounds of the tax-free limits. 3.1.1 Share Purchase with 20% Discount to All Employees Eligibility: All employees Rationale: Incentivize employees to own Zalaris shares to create additional engagement, long-term motivation and added focus on company goals. Frequency: Once per year in Q4 Principle for allocation: All permanent employees that have been employed at least 6 months with the company are eligible to purchase up to NOK 15,000 of shares with 20% discount based on average market price 2 weeks before offering date. The program is in accordance with the Norwegian Tax regulation for tax-free discounts. Restrictions: The employee shall not be allowed to sell the shares within 12 months from the purchase date. Impact: If all (approx. 1000) employees decided to participate 100% in the program the total number of shares that would be issued would 430,000, assuming a share price (before discount) of NOK 35, which represents 1.9% of the current outstanding total number of shares. The total value of the discount would be approx. NOK 3.0 million, which is approximately 0.6% of the Zalaris Group's total personnel expenses. The discount is tax-free for Norwegian employees and does not trigger employer/social security tax. 3.2. Share-Based Payment Plan Zalaris has the following two equity-based programs that will affect executives and key personnel. 3.2.1. Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) As of 2021 Zalaris has a share purchase program for executive management and key employees. The key parameters of the approved and implemented share purchase program for executives include converting bonuses to shares and a matching with RSUs: Eligibility: Executive management and key employees Rationale Incentivize executive management and key employees to invest part of performance-based bonus to Zalaris share ownership with the goal to create additional engagement and long-term focus on company goals Frequency: Annually allocations of shares, to be completed Q2 each year, subject to be matched by executive's own purchase of shares. Principle for allocation: Allocation to be made on the basis of tenure, perceived value for company and reaching of individual targets. 50% of the approved total bonus to be transformed to RSU's at a 100% higher value (e.g. NOK 50k in bonus is converted to NOK 100k worth of RSUs). Allocation of Restricted Stock Units (RSU) subject to executive Annually max. 165,000 RSUs based on 100% bonus achievement, which still employed at vesting date represents approx. 0.7% of current outstanding shares. and holding required number of shares Matching requirement (i.e.) the number of shares needed to be 1/12 x of allocation (8.3%) - i.e. a total of 11,205 shares (minimum 1,000 held by the executive at the shares) vesting date to receive the matching shares: Vesting: 3 years from grant date 3.2.2. Option Scheme to Executive Management and Key Employees Eligibility: Executive Management and Key Employees Rationale: Incentivize management and key employees to stay with company and focus on long-term shareholder value creation Frequency: Three-year program, ¾ to be completed in Q2 each year, ¼ of the options hold back for ad hoc allocations Principle for allocation: Executive Management and Key Employees granted options on the basis of own performance-based gross bonus as % of total group gross bonus for eligible managers and key employees for the year (allocation %). Number of options to be granted equal to allocation % * total number of options to be granted for the Zalaris Group that year. Strike price for options to be set at average market price 2 weeks before grant date. Max number of options of the program to be limited to 1,000,000 options per year (approx. 5% of outstanding shares) with a total number of options equal to 3,000,000 (approx. 15% of the outstanding shares) for the three- year program. Restrictions: Options to vest 100% after 36 months and be subject to good leaver/bad leaver clause. Early vesting on change of control. Claw-back provisions according to condition letters. Impact: Examples below are based on a share price of NOK 35 at grant date, and assuming that approx. 100% of the granted options become fully vested. The IFRS 2 cost for the Company has been estimated at NOK 10.18 per option, which would result in an average annual cost of approximately NOK 3.4 million, if 1,000,000 options were granted, excluding any social security tax. The options will trigger income tax for the receiver and social security tax for the company when the options are executed The social security tax to be paid an expensed by the company will depend on the difference between the actual share price and the strike price at the execution date. 4. Severance Schemes The Group has limited use of severance payments. However, it does not preclude the use of this if it seems appropriate. No current agreements include allowance for more than six months base salary. Any use of severance payments is restricted and requires approval. Severance payments to employees are approved by CHRO. Severance payments to management are approved by CEO and reviewed by board via Remuneration Committee. Severance payments to CEO are approved by board via Remuneration Committee. 5. Benefits Managers will receive benefits that are common for similar positions. Normal benefits include mobile phone and broadband. Zalaris actively works to avoid benefits that have a residual cost in the event an employee leaves - such as company cars.

