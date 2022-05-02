Zalaris : German iconic retailer KaDeWe signs agreement with Zalaris to provide new integrated HR and payroll solution

02.05.2022 09:00

Zalaris, the provider of payroll and HR solutions that simplify work life and support creating sustainable businesses, today announced the signing of an agreement to deliver a new integrated HR and payroll solution for Germany's iconic retailer The KaDeWe Group through its Ba.se GmbH subsidiary.

Zalaris has signed a five-year agreement to deliver a new integrated HR and payroll solution and outsourcing services to serve KaDeWe's 1.900 employees in Germany.

As part of the agreement, Zalaris will implement and deliver a HR solution based on SAP SuccessFactors seamlessly integrated with Zalaris PeopleHub. This includes payroll, time & attendance, travel & expenses, employee portal, mobile application, digital personnel file, integration and reporting. Aiming at supporting the full digitalisation of KaDeWe's end-to-end people processes.

"We are very pleased to combine the retail experience from our Ba.se GmbH subsidiary with our PeopleHub and SAP SuccessFactors based solutions to provide KaDeWe with digitalised people processes fit for the future" says Zalaris CEO and founder Hans-Petter Mellerud.

"This solution will be a showcase of how we can support retailers and other people intensive businesses with complete digitalisation of their HR and payroll processes; optimising costs and allowing store management to focus on serving customers" says Peter Martin, Executive Vice-President of Zalaris Deutschland AG and Ba.se GmbH.

About Zalaris

Zalaris simplifies HR and payroll administration, and empowers you with useful information so that you can invest more in people. We are a leading service provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions across Europe, serving more than 1.5 million employees monthly with an annual revenue of 78 million Euros (2020). We hold #1 or #2 positions in most of our markets. Our consultants have more than 21 years of experience in transforming HR with our clients. Simplify work life. Achieve more. For more information about us, go to zalaris.com.