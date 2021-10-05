Log in
    ZAL   NO0010708910

ZALARIS ASA

(ZAL)
Zalaris : celebrates the successful go-live with Danske Bank

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Zalaris celebrates the successful go-live with Danske Bank
05.10.2021 09:02

Zalaris is pleased to announce that Danske Bank Sweden is live with Zalaris Payroll BPO services, implemented by Zalaris Professional Services. We would like to thank both Danske Bank and Zalaris teams for the excellent work.
The project has been an important milestone to simplify and improve Danske Bank digital payroll services offering its employees, HR team and managers a modern and user-friendly solution, with automated, seamless services enabled by Zalaris PeopleHub portal and supported by Zalaris' operational team.
"We are very pleased with the successful implementation by Zalaris, our new payroll vendor in Sweden. The project was a great success due to excellent collaboration of dedicated and professional colleagues in IT and Services organisation from both sides. Payroll vendor change is an important and critical milestone and the global project team worked tirelessly and fully remotely to secure all required deliverables. We look forward to a fruitful partnership in the years to come." - says Janne Pedersen, Nordic Head of HR Services and Milda Dzidolikiene, IT Lead People Tribe of Danske Bank.
"Enabling complex organisation to efficiently manage their people across borders was the key business idea behind Zalaris, when founded more than 20 years ago. With increased focus on compliance, enabling of employees to work from anywhere and the wish to reduce variable cost - our solutions are more relevant than ever."- says Hans-Petter Mellerud CEO and founder of Zalaris.
"We are delighted to see Danske Bank going live with its new Managed Payroll services in Sweden - streamlining their payroll processes with Zalaris solutions. We look forward to a great and proactive partnership with Danske Bank - to support Danske Bank's HR digitalisation efforts in the future."- Hans-Petter Mellerud, Zalaris ASA.
The services will be empowered by Zalaris' proven Multicountry Cloud solution for payroll and time. All employees from Danske Bank will have one seamless and mobile self-service user experience through the Zalaris PeopleHub portal. The services provided by Zalaris will support Danske Bank's digitalisation journey of working with solutions that improve user experience and enable working from anywhere.
Contact:
Hans-Petter Mellerud, CEO and founder
Mobile: +47 928 97 276
E-mail: hans-petter.mellerud@zalaris.com
About Zalaris
Zalaris (OSLO: ZAL) simplify HR and payroll administration, and empower you with useful information so that you can invest more in people. We are a leading service provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions across Europe, serving more than 1.5 million employees monthly with an annual revenue of 78 million Euros (2020). We hold #1 or #2 positions in most of our markets. Our consultants have more than 21 years of experience in transforming HR with our clients. Simplify work life. Achieve more. For more information about us, go to zalaris.com.
Contact Danske Bank:
Lakshmi Devi Bonta, Product Owner
E-mail: ldev@danskeit.co.in
About Danske Bank
Danske Bank is a Nordic bank with strong local roots and bridges to the rest of the world. For 150 years, we have helped people and businesses in the Nordics realise their ambitions. We want to help our customers become financially confident and help them build their lives and businesses on a solid financial foundation. We aim to create long-term value for all our stakeholders - our customers, shareholders and the societies we are part of - and our vision is to be recognised as the most trusted financial partner.
We aim to help our customers become financially confident and realise their ambitions by making day-to-day banking and important financial decisions easy. We will achieve this aim by offering competent advisory services and by providing some of the market's best digital solutions. Our customers are served by two business units: Personal & Business Customers and Large Corporates & Institutions. In addition to banking services, we provide services in the fields of life insurance and pensions, mortgage finance, asset management, real-estate and leasing.

Zalaris ASA published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
