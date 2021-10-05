Zalaris : celebrates the successful go-live with Danske Bank

05.10.2021 09:02

Zalaris is pleased to announce that Danske Bank Sweden is live with Zalaris Payroll BPO services, implemented by Zalaris Professional Services. We would like to thank both Danske Bank and Zalaris teams for the excellent work.

The project has been an important milestone to simplify and improve Danske Bank digital payroll services offering its employees, HR team and managers a modern and user-friendly solution, with automated, seamless services enabled by Zalaris PeopleHub portal and supported by Zalaris' operational team.

"We are very pleased with the successful implementation by Zalaris, our new payroll vendor in Sweden. The project was a great success due to excellent collaboration of dedicated and professional colleagues in IT and Services organisation from both sides. Payroll vendor change is an important and critical milestone and the global project team worked tirelessly and fully remotely to secure all required deliverables. We look forward to a fruitful partnership in the years to come." - says Janne Pedersen, Nordic Head of HR Services and Milda Dzidolikiene, IT Lead People Tribe of Danske Bank.

"Enabling complex organisation to efficiently manage their people across borders was the key business idea behind Zalaris, when founded more than 20 years ago. With increased focus on compliance, enabling of employees to work from anywhere and the wish to reduce variable cost - our solutions are more relevant than ever."- says Hans-Petter Mellerud CEO and founder of Zalaris.

"We are delighted to see Danske Bank going live with its new Managed Payroll services in Sweden - streamlining their payroll processes with Zalaris solutions. We look forward to a great and proactive partnership with Danske Bank - to support Danske Bank's HR digitalisation efforts in the future."- Hans-Petter Mellerud, Zalaris ASA.

The services will be empowered by Zalaris' proven Multicountry Cloud solution for payroll and time. All employees from Danske Bank will have one seamless and mobile self-service user experience through the Zalaris PeopleHub portal. The services provided by Zalaris will support Danske Bank's digitalisation journey of working with solutions that improve user experience and enable working from anywhere.

