Zalaris : announces expansion into France

Zalaris, a leading service provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions across Europe, are excited to announce the expansion of our services into the French market. This will also enable Zalaris to expand their services for existing customers who have employees based in France.

Companies headquartered in France will now have access to the entire Zalaris best of class HR & Payroll solutions, as well as our experienced consultants' expertise in French taxation and legislations.

'Our expansion into France marks another milestone in growth for Zalaris, as we introduce our first-class product to new audiences. Companies based in France will now have access to the entire suite of Zalaris products, with the additional benefit of outsourcing their HR & Payroll transactional activities to Zalaris, saving money, and increasing business efficiencies.' - Will Jackson, Executive Vice President

Contact

Tom Hallewell, Country Manager

Mobile: +33 6 37 40 02 86

E-mail: tom.hallewell@zalaris.com

About Zalaris

Zalaris (OSLO: ZAL) simplify HR and payroll administration, and empower you with useful information so that you can invest more in people. We are a leading service provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions across Europe, serving more than 1.5 million employees monthly with an annual revenue of 77 million Euros (2019). We hold #1 or #2 positions in most of our markets. Our consultants have more than 20 years of experience in transforming HR with our clients. Simplify work life. Achieve more. For more information about us, go to zalaris.com.