Zalaris : announces its own team in Norseman Xtreme Triathlon – known as the world's ultimate triathlon

Zalaris ASA, the provider of Payroll and HR Solutions, today announced #teamZalaris for Norseman 2021.

Zalaris is delighted to announce the sponsorship of #teamZalaris for Norseman 2021.The team members spreads across Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom comprising of Torsten Neufeld (35), Jon Breivold (26), Marius Jonhansen (26), Mark Bamford (47) and Richard Traynor (58) respectively. Together, this five-members team will help to raise funds for Kitz Hopp Children's Cancer Centre , Aktiv mot kreft and 5K Your Way and participate in the race for Norseman 2021.

Despite the postponement of the Norseman 2020 race, #teamZalaris for Norseman 2020 managed to raise funds of 7500 Euros to each Aktiv mot kreft and 5K Your Way. The sponsorship of both orgnisations and the most recent inclusion of being a supporter of Kitz Hopp Children's Cancer Centre in 2021 is part of Zalaris' ongoing commitment to raise Cancer awareness and to promote physical training for cancer patients whilst inspiring the workforce to pursue an active lifestyle to stay healthy. #teamZalaris will be represented by 9 members for the Norseman Xtreme Triathlon in the 2021 race.

Norseman Xtreme Triathlon is a full distance triathlon that starts with a 4 meter jump from a car ferry into Eidfjord, in Hardanger. After a rather chilly 3.8 kilometer swim, the course takes you on a 180 kilometer ride through some of Norway's most stunning landscapes. The marathon run concluding the race, ends at the peak of the iconic Gaustatoppen. The 226 kilometer race accumulates just over 5000 meters of ascent. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Norseman 2020 race has been postponed to August 7th, 2021. The 2020 Norseman draw had just over 5000 applicants, representing 94 nations, for the 250 starting slots. Zalaris is a title sponsor of Norseman Xtreme Triathlon and also the sponsor of Hans Christian Tungesvik, the winner of Norseman Xtreme Triathlon 2019.

CEO and Founder of Zalaris, Hans-Petter Mellerud explains, 'The sponsorship of Norseman is to inspire our workforce towards an active lifestyle. It is also aligned with one of Zalaris' values, Aiming High - where #bestingmyself is everyone's motto because we give the best version of ourselves to the team.'All five members from #teamZalaris for Norseman 2021 have now set up their respective fund raising pages and are eager to do their part to raise Cancer awareness; especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where attention from both the media and healthcare are focusing on the pandemic. You can help to contribute to this good cause by visiting their fund-raising pages below.

Torsten Neufeld, Germany

Fund raising page: bit.ly/zalarisnorseman21-TorstenNeufeld



Jon Breivold, Norway

Fund raising page: bit.ly/zalarisnorseman21-JonBreivold

Marius Johansen, Norway

Fund raising page: bit.ly/zalarisnorseman21-MariusJohansen

Mark Bamford, United Kingdom

Fund raising page: bit.ly/zalarisnorseman21-Mark

Richard Traynor, United Kingdom

Fund raising page: bit.ly/zalarisnorseman21-RichardTraynor

