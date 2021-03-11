Log in
ZALARIS ASA    ZAL   NO0010708910

ZALARIS ASA

(ZAL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zalaris : eFile arrives in the USA

03/11/2021 | 01:38pm EST
Zalaris ASA, a leading provider of Outsourced Payroll and HR services, has announced that they have entered the American market with the deployment of the Zalaris eFile and Zalaris Document Converter Service (DCS), a product of the Zalaris Digitalisation team.

Zalaris' client is a leading provider in the food industry, exporting to 40+ countries, with over 4000 employees worldwide and 9 HR offices in the US. As part of the agreement, Zalaris supports the HR Department with the personnel eFile based on SAP HR; therefore, eFile is starting the customer's HR digitalisation journey.

Zalaris and the customer are based on different continents, and with the COVID-19 restrictions, the project was carried out 100% remotely since July 2020. In January this year, a successful Go-Live took place with the implementation of Zalaris eFile for more than 4000 employees.

'We are looking forward to extending our partnership and continuing our successful collaboration in the process of digitalisation within the SAP environment in the international market.' - says Harald Goetsch.

Contact:

Harald Goetsch, Executive VP Central Europe
Mobile: +49 (151) 16128811
E-mail: harald.goetsch@zalaris.com

About Zalaris:

Zalaris (OSLO: ZAL) simplify HR and payroll administration, and empower you with useful information so that you can invest more in people. We are a leading service provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions across Europe, serving more than 1.5 million employees monthly with an annual revenue of 77 million Euros (2019). We hold #1 or #2 positions in most of our markets. Our consultants have more than 20 years of experience in transforming HR with our clients. Simplify work life. Achieve more. For more information about us, go to zalaris.com.

Disclaimer

Zalaris ASA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 18:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
