Zalaris : eFile arrives in the USA

Zalaris ASA, a leading provider of Outsourced Payroll and HR services, has announced that they have entered the American market with the deployment of the Zalaris eFile and Zalaris Document Converter Service (DCS), a product of the Zalaris Digitalisation team.

Zalaris' client is a leading provider in the food industry, exporting to 40+ countries, with over 4000 employees worldwide and 9 HR offices in the US. As part of the agreement, Zalaris supports the HR Department with the personnel eFile based on SAP HR; therefore, eFile is starting the customer's HR digitalisation journey.

Zalaris and the customer are based on different continents, and with the COVID-19 restrictions, the project was carried out 100% remotely since July 2020. In January this year, a successful Go-Live took place with the implementation of Zalaris eFile for more than 4000 employees.

'We are looking forward to extending our partnership and continuing our successful collaboration in the process of digitalisation within the SAP environment in the international market.' - says Harald Goetsch.

