Zalaris : rsquo; Jasmine Lansdell wins Rising Star Award at Reward Strategy's The Rewards

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
Zalaris' Jasmine Lansdell wins Rising Star Award at Reward Strategy's The Rewards
10.12.2021 09:18

Zalaris are incredibly proud to announce that Jasmine Lansdell has won the Rising Star Award at Reward Strategy's The Rewards.

Jasmine joined Zalaris early this year, and having demonstrated such a drive to succeed, learn and grow, we felt she would be the perfect candidate from the Managed Services team to join Zalaris as we commenced our own journey with the payroll apprenticeship scheme. The 18-month apprenticeship scheme offers candidates like Jasmine the opportunity to gain a level 3 accreditation in payroll administration. Jasmine has already excelled on the apprenticeship scheme by learning quickly and taking on new responsibilities within the team and with our clients. We are incredibly proud of her success so far.

As a company, Zalaris are passionate about people, and encouraging them to be the best version of themselves. We pride ourselves in sourcing and nurturing the very best new talent in payroll, recognising that as a provider of payroll services, it is our responsibility to introduce, support and develop new people coming into the payroll profession. Zalaris also recognise that investing in new payroll talent, like Jasmine, is crucial to maintaining an excellent level of payroll services for our customers for years to come.

Well done Jasmine and congratulations on the award!

About Zalaris

Zalaris simplify HR and payroll administration, and empower you with useful information so that you can invest more in people. We are a leading service provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions across Europe, serving more than 1.5 million employees monthly with an annual revenue of 78 million Euros (2020). We hold #1 or #2 positions in most of our markets. Our consultants have more than 21 years of experience in transforming HR with our clients. Simplify work life. Achieve more. For more information about us, go to zalaris.com.

Disclaimer

Zalaris ASA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
