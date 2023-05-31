Zamaz interim loss widens despite revenue rising

Zamaz PLC - London-based e-commerce and retail technology aggregator of sustainable brands - Posts revenue of GBP3.5 million for the six months ended on February 28, up significantly from GBP774,000 the year before. Pretax loss widens to GBP1.6 million from GBP353,000, as administrative costs increase to GBP1.7 million from GBP492,000. Cost of sales rise to GBP1.8 million from GBP532,000. Incurs GBP1.6 million for exceptional listing costs, compared to none a year earlier.

Current stock price: 10.75 pence each, up 2.4% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 13%

