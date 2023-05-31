Advanced search
    ZAMZ   GB00BMWW8Q93

ZAMAZ PLC

(ZAMZ)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:47:45 2023-05-31 am EDT
10.75 GBX   +2.38%
Zamaz interim loss widens despite revenue rising

05/31/2023 | 08:34am EDT
Zamaz PLC - London-based e-commerce and retail technology aggregator of sustainable brands - Posts revenue of GBP3.5 million for the six months ended on February 28, up significantly from GBP774,000 the year before. Pretax loss widens to GBP1.6 million from GBP353,000, as administrative costs increase to GBP1.7 million from GBP492,000. Cost of sales rise to GBP1.8 million from GBP532,000. Incurs GBP1.6 million for exceptional listing costs, compared to none a year earlier.

Current stock price: 10.75 pence each, up 2.4% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 13%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1,68 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
Net income 2022 -1,33 M -1,64 M -1,64 M
Net Debt 2022 1,51 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,7 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,28%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniele Tommaso Enea Besnati Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elena Schiavio Chief Financial Officer
Martin Hugh Charles Groak Chairman
Niccolo Caderni Independent Non-Executive Director
Dominic Andrew White Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAMAZ PLC5.00%93
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.33%383 147
NETFLIX, INC.33.27%174 696
PROSUS N.V.-2.09%84 661
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.51.88%76 015
AIRBNB, INC.25.37%67 557
