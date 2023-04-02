Zamil Industrial Investment : Board Report 2022

The image shown on the cover of the current annual report highlights the precious emerald stone in its attractive green color. It is one of the rare gemstones discovered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is one of the types of corundum minerals with beautiful and attractive colors. Beryl is the mineral family of green emerald gemstones.
Beryl stones were found in the Bisha region, 12 kilometers southeast of Bisha Castle. Beryl is the mineral family of emerald green stones that are characterized by hardness, strength, and prestige. It is the stone of kings.
Board of Directors
Abdulla Mohammed Al Zamil
Bander Abdulrahman Al Zamil
Sattam Abdulaziz Al Zamil
Chairman of the Board
Vice Chairman
Board Member
Nomination and Remuneration
Audit Committee Member
Committee Member
Mohammed Sulaiman Al Harbi
Khalid Mohammad Al Fuhaid
Saud Ghassan Al Sulaiman
Board Member
Board Member
Board Member
Audit Committee Chairman
Audit Committee Member
Nomination & Remuneration
Committee Member
Adel Saleh Al Ghassab
Mohammed Ali Al-Sahib
Board Member
Chief Executive Officer
Nomination & Remuneration
Committee Chairman
Vision
To be a Winning Industrial Leader Creating Superior Values for Business and Community
Honesty and
Customers and
Innovation and
Integrity
Excellence
Change
We believe that goodwill and a good reputation are integral to our business. We uphold honesty, integrity, professionalism and a high level of business ethics. We are prudent and fair in dealings with our stakeholders.
Mission
We are diligent in understanding and fulfilling our customers' needs. We strive to please our customers by ensuring excellence in quality and service. We listen to our customers and "go the extra mile" to satisfy them.
We are passionate about meaningful innovation. We are a learning organization. We learn from our experiences and global best practices, and we innovate to create leading local solutions leveraging world class knowledge. We embrace positive change arising from innovation and our aspirations to grow our business.
To Win Markets' and Stakeholders' Trust Through Industrial Competence and Mutual Prosperity
Leadership and
Community and
Prudence
Prosperity
We cultivate talent and leadership to create sound business solutions, to best meet our customer needs, and to develop markets, people and shareholder value. We do so by optimizing the use of funds, resources, materials and technologies. We build prudence and cost- effectiveness into our leadership culture and pass on the benefits to our customers.
We believe in mutual prosperity. We aspire to thrive in business while bringing progress and prosperity to our own people and the communities where we operate. Our culture, our ideas, our practices, our environmental concern and our teamwork inspire us to create superior values for people and communities around us.
