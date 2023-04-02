Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Zamil Industrial Investment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2240   SA0007879410

ZAMIL INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT COMPANY

(2240)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
16.56 SAR   -1.19%
03:49aZamil Industrial Investment : Board Report 2022
PU
03/09Perma-Pipe International, Gulf Insulation Group's Joint Venture Receives Saudi Regulator Approval
MT
01/25Zamil Industrial Investment : Signs Partnership with LinkedIn to Launch Educational Platform for Employees
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zamil Industrial Investment : Board Report 2022

04/02/2023 | 03:49am EDT
Annual Report 2022

The image shown on the cover of the current annual report highlights the precious emerald stone in its attractive green color. It is one of the rare gemstones discovered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is one of the types of corundum minerals with beautiful and attractive colors. Beryl is the mineral family of green emerald gemstones.

Beryl stones were found in the Bisha region, 12 kilometers southeast of Bisha Castle. Beryl is the mineral family of emerald green stones that are characterized by hardness, strength, and prestige. It is the stone of kings.

Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

P.O. Box 14441 Dammam 31424

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

zamilindustrial.com

Contents

Board of Directors

02

Mission Statement & Core Values

03

Chairman's Message

04

Board of Directors' Report

08

Board of Directors

Abdulla Mohammed Al Zamil

Bander Abdulrahman Al Zamil

Sattam Abdulaziz Al Zamil

Chairman of the Board

Vice Chairman

Board Member

Nomination and Remuneration

Audit Committee Member

Committee Member

Mohammed Sulaiman Al Harbi

Khalid Mohammad Al Fuhaid

Saud Ghassan Al Sulaiman

Board Member

Board Member

Board Member

Audit Committee Chairman

Audit Committee Member

Nomination & Remuneration

Committee Member

Adel Saleh Al Ghassab

Mohammed Ali Al-Sahib

Board Member

Chief Executive Officer

Nomination & Remuneration

Committee Chairman

2 | Board of Directors

Annual Report 2022

Vision

To be a Winning Industrial Leader Creating Superior Values for Business and Community

Honesty and

Customers and

Innovation and

Integrity

Excellence

Change

We believe that goodwill and a good reputation are integral to our business. We uphold honesty, integrity, professionalism and a high level of business ethics. We are prudent and fair in dealings with our stakeholders.

Mission

We are diligent in understanding and fulfilling our customers' needs. We strive to please our customers by ensuring excellence in quality and service. We listen to our customers and "go the extra mile" to satisfy them.

We are passionate about meaningful innovation. We are a learning organization. We learn from our experiences and global best practices, and we innovate to create leading local solutions leveraging world class knowledge. We embrace positive change arising from innovation and our aspirations to grow our business.

To Win Markets' and Stakeholders' Trust Through Industrial Competence and Mutual Prosperity

Leadership and

Community and

Prudence

Prosperity

We cultivate talent and leadership to create sound business solutions, to best meet our customer needs, and to develop markets, people and shareholder value. We do so by optimizing the use of funds, resources, materials and technologies. We build prudence and cost- effectiveness into our leadership culture and pass on the benefits to our customers.

We believe in mutual prosperity. We aspire to thrive in business while bringing progress and prosperity to our own people and the communities where we operate. Our culture, our ideas, our practices, our environmental concern and our teamwork inspire us to create superior values for people and communities around us.

Vision & Mission | 3

Disclaimer

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. SJSC published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 07:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 748 M 999 M 999 M
Net income 2022 -127 M -33,8 M -33,8 M
Net Debt 2022 2 488 M 663 M 663 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,85x
Yield 2022 6,48%
Capitalization 994 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart ZAMIL INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Zamil Industrial Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAMIL INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,56 SAR
Average target price 12,05 SAR
Spread / Average Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Ali Al-Sahib Chief Executive Officer
Puthen Veetil George Eapen Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla Mohammed Al-Zamil Non-Executive Chairman
Mohammad Sulaiman Mohammad Al-Harbi Independent Non-Executive Director
Khalid Mohammed Saleh Al-Fuhaid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAMIL INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT COMPANY4.15%265
NUCOR CORPORATION17.19%38 917
ARCELORMITTAL13.41%24 386
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION36.13%21 613
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.33.09%21 398
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.15.72%19 286
