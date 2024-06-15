SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Zamp, which operates Burger King restaurants in Brazil, Ariel Grunkraut, will leave his position on June 28, the firm said in a securities filing on Friday.

Grunkraut was one of the founding partners who established Zamp in 2011, and led the sales, marketing and technology departments before he took on the CEO role two years ago.

His departure comes a few days after Zamp agreed to buy the rights to operate the Starbucks brand and some stores in the country.

"The company and the board of directors wish Ariel every success and extend their best wishes for his new challenges," Zamp said in the filing.

The firm did not offer any information on a possible successor to Grunkraut.

Zamp, which is controlled by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, operates Burger King and Popeyes restaurants in Latin America's largest economy. (Reporting by Peter Frontini and Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Sandra Maler)