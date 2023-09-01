ZAMP S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 13.574.594/0001-96

NIRE 35.300.393.180

ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA

A SER REALIZADA NO DIA 31 DE AGOSTO DE 2023

Mapa Sintético Consolidado de Votos a Distância

A ZAMP S.A. ("Companhia") em atendimento ao disposto na Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") nº 81, de 29 de março de 2022, conforme alterada ("Resolução CVM 81"), vem disponibilizar no Anexo I o mapa sintético de votação com a consolidação das instruções de voto transmitidas pelos acionistas aos agentes de custódia e ao Itaú Corretora de Valores S/A e das instruções de voto recebidas diretamente pela Companhia, identificando quantas aprovações, rejeições ou abstenções recebeu cada item constante do boletim de voto a distância.

Informações adicionais podem ser obtidas junto ao Departamento de Relações com Investidores através do e-mailri@zamp.com.br.

7137254v4

ANEXO I

ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA

A SER REALIZADA NO DIA 31 DE AGOSTO DE 2023

Mapa Sintético Consolidado de Votos a Distância

Código da

Quantidade de Ações

Deliberação /

Descrição da Deliberação / Questão

Voto

Ordinárias

Questão

Em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária

Inclusão, no Estatuto Social da Companhia, de cláusula que determine que a pessoa ou grupo de pessoas que adquiram

Aprovar

20.506.259

1

ou sejam titulares de 25% ou mais do capital social da Companhia seja(m) obrigada(s) a realizar uma oferta pública de

Rejeitar

35.277.820

aquisição de ações ("OPA Poison Pill").

Abster-se

-

Caso aprovada a deliberação 1 acima, a inclusão, no Estatuto Social da Companhia, de cláusula que determine a limitação

Aprovar

20.506.259

de voto de 15% do capital social, nos termos do art. 110, parágrafo 1º da Lei das Sociedades por Ações, para votações

2

Rejeitar

35.277.820

em assembleia exclusivamente para: (i) alterar ou excluir a cláusula estatutária da OPA de Poison Pill; ou (ii) dispensar

a realização da OPA Poison Pill.

Abster-se

-

7137254v4

ZAMP S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 13.574.594/0001-96

State Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.393.180

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 31, 2023

Remote Voting Statement - Consolidated Summary

ZAMP S.A. ("Company), in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81 of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), hereby discloses the summary voting statements containing the consolidated voting instructions submitted by shareholders to the custody and Itaú Corretora de Valores S/A and the voting instructions received directly by the Company, identifying the number of votes for, against and abstentions regarding each resolution of the remote voting ballot, as per Exhibit I.

For more information, contact the Company's Investor Relations Department by sending an e-mail to ri@zamp.com.br.

7137254v4

EXHIBIT I

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 31, 2023

Remote Voting Statement - Consolidated Summary

Code of the

Number of Common

Resolution /

Description of the Resolution / Question

Vote

Shares

Question

Extraordinary General Meeting

The inclusion, in the Companys Bylaws, of a clause that determines that the person or group of persons who acquire or

Approve

20,506,259

1

hold 25% or more of the Companys share capital shall be obliged to carry out a tender offer for the acquisition of shares

Reject

35,277,820

("Poison Pill Tender Offer").

Abstain

-

If Resolution 1 above is approved, the inclusion, in the Companys Bylaws, of a clause that determines the voting limitation

Approve

20,506,259

of 15% of the share capital, pursuant to art. 110, paragraph 1 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, for votes at the meeting

2

Reject

35,277,820

exclusively to: (i) amend or exclude statutory clause of the Poison Pill Tender Offer; or (ii) waive the execution of the

Poison Pill Tender Offer.

Abstain

-

7137254v4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 17:54:10 UTC.