ZAMP S.A.
CNPJ/MF nº 13.574.594/0001-96
NIRE 35.300.393.180
ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA
A SER REALIZADA NO DIA 31 DE AGOSTO DE 2023
Mapa Sintético Consolidado de Votos a Distância
A ZAMP S.A. ("Companhia") em atendimento ao disposto na Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") nº 81, de 29 de março de 2022, conforme alterada ("Resolução CVM 81"), vem disponibilizar no Anexo I o mapa sintético de votação com a consolidação das instruções de voto transmitidas pelos acionistas aos agentes de custódia e ao Itaú Corretora de Valores S/A e das instruções de voto recebidas diretamente pela Companhia, identificando quantas aprovações, rejeições ou abstenções recebeu cada item constante do boletim de voto a distância.
Informações adicionais podem ser obtidas junto ao Departamento de Relações com Investidores através do e-mailri@zamp.com.br.
7137254v4
ANEXO I
ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA
A SER REALIZADA NO DIA 31 DE AGOSTO DE 2023
Mapa Sintético Consolidado de Votos a Distância
Código da
Quantidade de Ações
Deliberação /
Descrição da Deliberação / Questão
Voto
Ordinárias
Questão
Em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária
Inclusão, no Estatuto Social da Companhia, de cláusula que determine que a pessoa ou grupo de pessoas que adquiram
Aprovar
20.506.259
1
ou sejam titulares de 25% ou mais do capital social da Companhia seja(m) obrigada(s) a realizar uma oferta pública de
Rejeitar
35.277.820
aquisição de ações ("OPA Poison Pill").
Abster-se
-
Caso aprovada a deliberação 1 acima, a inclusão, no Estatuto Social da Companhia, de cláusula que determine a limitação
Aprovar
20.506.259
de voto de 15% do capital social, nos termos do art. 110, parágrafo 1º da Lei das Sociedades por Ações, para votações
2
Rejeitar
35.277.820
em assembleia exclusivamente para: (i) alterar ou excluir a cláusula estatutária da OPA de Poison Pill; ou (ii) dispensar
a realização da OPA Poison Pill.
Abster-se
-
7137254v4
ZAMP S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 13.574.594/0001-96
State Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.393.180
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 31, 2023
Remote Voting Statement - Consolidated Summary
ZAMP S.A. ("Company), in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81 of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), hereby discloses the summary voting statements containing the consolidated voting instructions submitted by shareholders to the custody and Itaú Corretora de Valores S/A and the voting instructions received directly by the Company, identifying the number of votes for, against and abstentions regarding each resolution of the remote voting ballot, as per Exhibit I.
For more information, contact the Company's Investor Relations Department by sending an e-mail to ri@zamp.com.br.
7137254v4
EXHIBIT I
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 31, 2023
Remote Voting Statement - Consolidated Summary
Code of the
Number of Common
Resolution /
Description of the Resolution / Question
Vote
Shares
Question
Extraordinary General Meeting
The inclusion, in the Companys Bylaws, of a clause that determines that the person or group of persons who acquire or
Approve
20,506,259
1
hold 25% or more of the Companys share capital shall be obliged to carry out a tender offer for the acquisition of shares
Reject
35,277,820
("Poison Pill Tender Offer").
Abstain
-
If Resolution 1 above is approved, the inclusion, in the Companys Bylaws, of a clause that determines the voting limitation
Approve
20,506,259
of 15% of the share capital, pursuant to art. 110, paragraph 1 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, for votes at the meeting
2
Reject
35,277,820
exclusively to: (i) amend or exclude statutory clause of the Poison Pill Tender Offer; or (ii) waive the execution of the
Poison Pill Tender Offer.
Abstain
-
7137254v4
