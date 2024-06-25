Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd - iron ore exploration and development company - Notes recent share price movement and is aware of a press article referencing a potential strategic investment in, or acquisition of, Zanaga within the next few months. Stresses that while it regularly engages in early-stage discussions of this nature it is not currently in active discussions around a transaction of any nature at this time.

But adds the 2024 Feasibility Study cost update published in March resulted in a number of potential strategic partners engaging to better understand the Zanaga iron ore project. These discussions remain at an early stage and there can be no certainty that any transaction will materialize.

Current stock price: 7.98 pence

12-month change: down 47%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

