    ZNTE   US98907K1034

ZANITE ACQUISITION CORP.

(ZNTE)
Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VHAQ, DNAC, ASPC, ZNTE; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/20/2022 | 04:56am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VHAQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Suneva Medical, Inc. If you are a Viveon Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ: DNAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ProKidney LP. If you are a Social Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: ASPC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Semantix. If you are an Alpha Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZNTE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with UAM, LLC. If you are a Zanite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-vhaq-dnac-aspc-znte-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301464714.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
