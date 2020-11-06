Zaplox : Contact-Free Mobile Guest Journey Now in Use at Popular Boutique Hotels in U.S.

Zaplox AB (publ) ('Zaplox'), which offers hotels, casinos, and vacation home rentals a contact-free mobile guest journey for a safe and engaging guest experience, announces that the company's mobile guest journey is now implemented and in use at two exclusive boutique hotels in the United States; XV Beacon Hotel with 69 rooms in Boston and Hotel Hugo with 112 rooms in New York. Hotel guests no longer have to wait in line at the front desk to check-in or receive a physical key card, but can instead download the hotel's mobile app to their phone to check-in and get a mobile key.

The customer agreements were signed in May and June of 2020 and Zaplox's solutions have been integrated with locks from ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions and SALTO Systems, the ALICE Operations Platform, and Oracle OPERA PMS.

'The COVD-19 pandemic has increased the demand and accelerated the transition from to mobile solutions in the hotel industry. Hotel Hugo and XV Beacon Hotel have fewer rooms compared to other hotel agreements that Zaplox's has signed during the pandemic in the U.S., but they are important miles stones because they are among the first boutique hotels in the U.S. to implement contact-free check-in and mobile keys during the ongoing pandemic', said Even Frydenberg, Zaplox's CEO.

Guests staying at Hotel Hugo in New York and XV Beacon Hotel in Boston can now use the hotels' app for contactless check-in and checkout and the hotel room door can be unlocked with the app's mobile key. Through the app, guests are also able to access the hotel's service offerings and can communicate directly with the hotel staff via chat to request concierge services, room service or to make a dinner reservation. As a result, guests is becoming more self-sufficient and don't have to physically interact with the staff as much.

'We are convinced that hotels that offer a contact-free option for check-in and checkout, consequently removing the need for guests to wait in line at the front desk, will be in a better position to increase their occupancy in the future. Both XV Beacon Hotel and Hotel Hugo are great examples of how boutique hotels are prioritizing mobile solutions to improve guest safety. Zaplox's mobile guest journey with mobile keys, meets the new requirements for guest safety, helping hotels to comply with the new safety standards,' commented Zaplox's CEO, Even Frydenberg,

About Zaplox

Zaplox helps hotels and vacation home rentals to create a modern and profitable mobile guest experience. Zaplox is a market innovator of the contact-free mobile guest journey and mobile key services for the global hotel market. The company operates in Europe and North America and offers a turnkey platform for managing the guest's hotel stay, improving the check-in and check-out process, and distributing mobile keys for the hotel rooms directly to guests' mobile phones. Zaplox solutions allow hotels to add Zaplox functionality to their existing hotel app, or to launch their own app mobile app in a cost-effective way. In addition, Zaplox solutions save time and costs while providing hotels with a direct channel to communicate with the guests and the opportunity to generate additional revenue. Zaplox works with all major smartphone platforms and can support the hotel's lock and property management system. The systems can replace or coexist with key cards and physical keys. Zaplox systems have been in commercial use since 201. Zaplox was founded in 2010 at IDEON Science Park in Lund, Sweden, and the Zaplox stock is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. www.zaplox.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kirk Olson, COO at JOINGO

Tel: 916-496-2297 | email: kirk.olson@joingo.com

Even Frydenberg, interim CEO and board member, Zaplox

+32 468 07 88 02 | even.frydenberg@zaplox.com