Zaplox : to Deliver Mobile Keys to 1,621 Rooms at Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno, Nevada

Zaplox AB (publ) ('Zaplox'), which offers hotels and casinos a contact-free mobile guest journey for a safe and engaging guest experience, announces that it will deliver mobile keys to the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, a premier AAA Four Diamond resort, with 1,621 rooms in Reno, Nevada. The agreement with Peppermill Resort Spa Casino comes as a result of Zaplox's partnership with Agilysys, a leading provider of property management systems for hotel, casinos and resorts in North America. The Nevada-based resort will implement Agilysys' mobile guest solution rGuest® Express Mobile, which is based on Zaplox's SDK, leveraging Zaplox's mobile guest platform and unique expertise to deliver mobile keys as part of the mobile guest journey. Zaplox SDK will be integrated with Agilysys PMS and the hotel's lock system from dormakaba.

Peppermill Resort Spa Casino will now be able to offer guests, staying in any of the resort's 1621 rooms contactless mobile check-in/checkout with mobile keys, enabling guests to go directly to their room and open the door with their phone, throughout the entire stay. Guests can avoid crowding with other guests at the front desk, whereas the resort can use its resources more efficiently, focusing on revenue-generating services such as gaming packages, dinner, spa and golf reservations - available to book directly in the app, at a time when guests are more receptive to offers.

'In 2020, the partnership between Zaplox and Agilysys has become stronger and the agreement with Peppermill Resort Spa Casino proves once again that our solution is extremely competitive in the American casino market. Zaplox's contactless solution offers the right functionality for resorts and casinos that want guests to spend less time in the check-in line and more time gambling. Because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, contact-free, digital solutions have become a priority in order to minimize spread of infection. We are incredibly proud that our solutions meet the market requirements and we have high expectations that that our partnership with Agilysys will generate more agreements in the future', says Magnus Friberg, CEO, Zaplox AB.

According to the partner agreement between Agilysys and Zaplox, a mobile key order is generated to Zaplox every time Agilysys signs a new customer contract for rGuest Express Mobile. Once the customer order is received, Zaplox invoices a start-up fee and an ongoing monthly fee per door is added when the solution is in operation. The Peppermill Resort Spa Casino is forecasted at approximately 2.3 million SEK, based on that the mobile key solution remains in full operation for seven years (which is an average lifespan of a hotel lock). The agreement does not have any guaranteed volume or revenue levels.

About Peppermill Resort Spa Casino

The eco-conscious Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, Reno's Premier AAA Four Diamond resort, boasts 1,621 luxurious guest rooms including the 600-room all-suite Tuscany Tower, inviting guests to embark on a pampered journey at the remarkable three-story, 33,000-square-foot Spa & Salon Toscana that features 24 treatment rooms, Northern Nevada's only Caldarium with indoor pool, sun deck and full-service salon.

Guests enjoy slots, table games and poker in the 82,000-square-foot casino and race & sports book. Resort amenities include a posh 9,900-square-foot fitness center; two beautiful pools and three outdoor jetted spas, heated with on-site geothermal energy; designer boutique shopping, free WiFi Internet access for all guests; An exciting assortment of bars and lounges, including the iconic Fireside Lounge; and 9 award-winning restaurants offering authentic Chinese, inspired Italian, steaks and chops, seafood, deli and café dining.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, a leader in hotel business systems (PMS) for more than 40 years, delivers innovative guest-centric technology solutions for use by casinos, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, and restaurants. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the hotel industry and is known for its wide product range and customer-centric service. The company has more than 3,000 customers and some of the largest hotel chains in the world use Agilysys solutions to improve guest loyalty and efficiency. Agilysys operates in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and India with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. www agilysys.com

