Zaplox : NYC Lifestyle Brand, GrandLife Hotels Partners with Zaplox for Contactless Check In/Out and Mobile Key

Zaplox AB (publ) ('Zaplox'), which offers hotels, vaccation rentals, and casinos a mobile guest journey for a safe and engaging guest experience, announced that GrandLife Hotels that operates SOHO Grand Hotel and Roxy Hotel in the iconic SOHO and Tribeca neighborhoods in New York City has signed an agreement to offer Zaplox's mobile guest journey. The agreement includes both properties with a total of 554 rooms. Zaplox's guest app will be integrated with the hotel's property management system, Opera PMS from Oracle, and lock systems from ASSA ABLOY. In addition, the Zaplox guest app has been integrated with the Alice hotel operations platform to enable direct communication between staff and guests.

GrandLife Hotels selected Zaplox's mobile guest journey in order to be able to offer a safer stay with contact-free mobile check-in, checkout, and payment. Guests can skip the lines in the lobby and use their phone to unlock the door with a mobile key.

As a result of the integration with the Alice platform, guests will also be able to use the app to communicate with staff via chat to resolve issues, request room service, make dinner reservations, and book gym appointments. The hotel can also leverage the app to communicate special promotions at a time when guests are more receptive.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how hotels and guests look at guest safety, and the need for contact-free guest solutions has increased. Zaplox's solutions allow hotels to offer a cost-efficient and contact-free digital alternative to the manual check-in/checkout process with plastic key cards.

'Zaplox's mobile guest journey is ideal for hotels like SOHO Grand and Roxy Hotel because it provides a cost-efficient way for guests to minimize in-person contact but still enjoy their hotel stay,' says Magnus Friberg, CEO at Zaplox. 'With our contactless solution, hotels can comply with the industry safety guidelines while providing the high quality services guests want. We are proud to work with GrandLife to offer guests a mobile guest journey.'

After being closed for several months in the spring, SOHO Grand and Roxy Hotels are now open for business again.

About GrandLife Hotels

A pioneer in the industry, GrandLife Hotels was the first company to establish luxury boutique hotels in the swank downtown New York neighborhoods of SoHo and TriBeCa. Formerly Grand Hotels NYC, GrandLife Hotels is the company that operates the ultra chic Soho Grand and Roxy Hotel. GrandLife Hotels is renowned for offering the highest level of personalized service and has continually set industry standards for premier amenities and guest services. GrandLife Hotels has also re-invented the conventional hotel bar concept and New York City's notion of nightlife by offering a stylish, yet approachable experience in the Church Lounge and Grand Bar & Lounge - two of Manhattan's key destinations for day or night.

www.grandlife.com

SOHO Grand Hotel - Located in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood, Soho Grand embodies SoHo's creative energy and rich history and is one of the most sought-after luxury boutique hotels New York City has to offer. The hotel has 353 luxurious rooms and suites and offers room service and concierge services, as well as welcoming guests with a glass of champagne on the weekends. http://www.sohogrand.com

ROXY Hotel - The Roxy Hotel and its surroundings has long been a hub for Manhattan's artists and performers. The hotel, with 201 rooms, offers comfort and convenience in a boutique environment and is located near 5th Avenue, Chelsea Market and the beautiful Washington Square Park and Battery Park. www.roxyhotelnyc.com

About Zaplox

Zaplox helps hotels and vacation rentals to create a modern and profitable mobile guest experience. Zaplox is the market innovator of the contact-free mobile guest journey and mobile key services for the global hotel market with a total market potential of approximately 20 million hotel rooms. Zaplox operates in Europe and North America and offers a software platform that help manage the guest's hotel stay. With Zaplox, the hotels can offer self-service at check-in and checkout, as well as distribute mobile keys for the hotel rooms directly to the guest's phone. Zaplox solutions include a Software Development Kit (SDK) that allows hotels to add Zaplox functionality to their existing hotel apps and Zaplox mobile app, which is a cost-effective way for hotels to launch their own guest app. In addition, Zaplox offers a self-service kiosk solution that helps deliver a seamless, contact-free guest journey. Zaplox works with all major smartphone platforms, supports leading lock and hotel systems, and can replace or coexist with key cards and physical keys. Zaplox's systems have been in commercial use since 2011, delivering more than 3.5 million guest nights. Zaplox was founded in 2010 at Ideon Science Park Lund, Sweden, and has offices in Europe and the United States. The Zaplox stock is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

www.zaplox.com