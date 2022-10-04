Zaplox : and SALTO Systems unlock the digital guest experience at the Independent Hotel Show London, October 4-5, 2022

Zaplox, a market innovator of the mobile guest journey and mobile key services for the global hotel market, and SALTO Systems, a leading manufacturer of electronic access control solutions, team up for the Independent Hotel Show London on October 4-5, 2022. Independent hoteliers seeking a smoother, more convenient handling of guest check-in and hotel keys for more effective hotel operations can experience the combined mobile solution live on stands #1518 and #1519.

As hoteliers regain confidence in the future and travel levels pick up, technological, and mobile solutions are a top priority if they are to meet the needs of today's tech-savvy hotel guest. Dating back to 2015, Zaplox and SALTO Systems' successful partnership enables an elevated digital hotel experience and the easy use of mobile keys.

By combining Zaplox digital guest solutions with SALTO Systems' innovative electronic locks, it's possible for hotel guests to easily check-in, access their room key, hotel information, offers, and curated travel guides through a custom branded hotel app. The room key itself, can also be shared digitally with accompanying guests.

With the front desk needing to spend less time handling misplaced and demagnetized key cards, the scope of the front desk can be broadened and directed to focus on the most value-adding details of a personal guest experience.

Zaplox integrations with market-leading PMS and payment systems make it possible to include check-in, checkout, and payment for an ultimate end-to-end digital guest journey.

About Salto Systems

SALTO Systems revolutionized access control with the introduction of the SALTO Virtual Network SVN data-on-card technology and the battery-operated wire-free electronic lock range in 2001. For nearly 20 years SALTO has been synonymous with innovative solutions, including stand-alone, cloud-based, and mobile applications that set new standards in security, manageability, flexibility, and design that bring real-world benefits to virtually any type of door. Across a broad range of industries and applications, SALTO is widely recognized as a global market leader in electronic access control solutions.

About Zaplox

Zaplox is a market innovator of the mobile guest journey and mobile key services for the global hospitality market. The company operates in Europe and North America and offers a turnkey platform for managing the guest's hotel stay, improving the check-in and check-out process, and distributing mobile keys for the hotel rooms directly to guests' mobile phones. Zaplox Solutions allows hotels to add Zaplox functionality to their existing hotel app or launch their own mobile app cost-effectively. In addition, Zaplox solutions save time and costs while providing hotels with a direct channel to communicate with the guests and generate additional revenue. Zaplox solutions have been in commercial use since 2011 and the company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. www.zaplox.com

