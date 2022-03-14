Zaplox : at Luxury and Boutique Hotel Event – The Independent Hotel Show in Amsterdam, March 16-17

Zaplox AB (publ) ("Zaplox"), which offers hotels, casinos, and resorts a contact-free mobile guest journey, announce its participation at The Independent Hotel Show Amsterdam on March 16-17, 2022, an event dedicated to supporting the needs of the modern and independent boutique and luxury hotelier Zaplox will showcase its innovative series of digital guest solutions, which enable the comfort and freedom of contactless check-in/checkout, mobile keys, digital hotel information, guest communication, and much more.

Zaplox's portfolio of contactless guest solutions is designed to support hoteliers on their mission to offer guests a smoother and more memorable hotel experience. Contrary to the traditional check-in/checkout process where guests must wait in line for a member of the staff to assist them with the check-in/checkout steps, guests are given the freedom and luxury to complete it through either a custom branded Mobile Guest App or a compact self-service kiosk conveniently placed in the hotel lobby. Less time is spent queuing, and more on enjoying the unique experience the hotel has to offer.

Through the Guest App, guests can access a mobile key compatible with both the guest room and other hotel facilities such as the gym or spa. Furthermore, guests can make service requests, talk to the front desk, see offers and promotions, and digitally view hotel information 24/7 via the app. For the hotelier, the app brings new possibilities for increased ancillary sales and direct bookings thanks to in-app promotions and notifications as well as more accessible and up-to-date hotel information.

From an operational standpoint, both the guest app and the self-service kiosk revolutionize the daily work for the hotel staff who now can spend more time on creating a guest experience beyond the standard one. Also, as Zaplox'ssolutions have integrations with leading property management systems (PMS) such as Oracle Opera, Agilysys, Maestro, Mews, and Stayntouch and support the market-leading lock systems, including ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, dormakaba, SALTO Systems, and Onity, the hotel can benefit from a cost-efficient solution and a smoother and more efficient implementation process.

" It's a special feeling to finally be able to meet with the industry again and feel the pulse and excitement that hoteliers are experiencing right now. The Independent Hotel Show is a great event to meet up with independent hoteliers who seek to deliver a hotel experience with that little extra", says Even Frydenberg, CEO Zaplox.

"Having a digital guest journey in place has become a central element in that offering, meaning guests are given more options to choose when and how they wish to interact with the hotel staff face-to-face. The hotel, on the other hand, is able to curate and focus on the most value-adding details of their customer service" he adds.

Pre-book a meeting with the Zaplox experts here already today or stop by stand B24 at the event to learn more.

