Zaplox : Park Regis Birmingham Selects Zaplox Mobile Guest App for Contactless Check-in

Zaplox AB (publ) ('Zaplox'), which offers hotels and casinos a contact-free mobile guest journey for a safe and engaging guest experience, announced that the company will deliver its mobile guest app to the UK-based Park Regis Birmingham, a 4-star city hotel with 253 luxurious rooms and suites with panoramic views of central Birmingham.

As travel restrictions start to ease up and guests are returning in larger numbers, guests staying at the Park Regis Birmingham, will soon have the option of a contactless mobile guest journey. Guests will be prompted to download the hotel's mobile guest app and can after that use their phone for contactless check-in and checkout with mobile payment through the app. Once check-in the guests can use their phone as a mobile key to unlock the hotel room and access other hotel facilities.

Zaplox Mobile Guest App - Premium 3 will be integrated with the OPERA property management system from Oracle as well as with the electronic lock system from dormakaba, providing a streamlined and seamless mobile guest experience. Integration with the hotel's payment system from Planet enables guests to pay the hotel bill directly from their phone.

With access to the mobile guest app, guests are no longer limited to, or dependent on, the hotel staff to help them with the check-in process. From check-in and distribution of the room key to checkout and payment - the mobile app empowers guests to manage the entire process. Thus, guests can skip the lines at the front desk at go straight to their room and with less pressure on the front desk, hotel staff can be reassigned to other tasks that have a greater impact on the guest experience and generate more revenue.

Via the app, guests have mobile access to up-to-date information about the hotel's amenities, services, and things-to-do in the area. With information at their fingertips, guests have easy access to hotel services and can better plan their stay. In addition, the hotel can use the guest app to communicate special offers and promotions to increase auxiliary sales and profits.

'Park Regis Birmingham joins a rapidly growing number of hotels that leverage Zaplox's mobile guest journey to deliver on the guests' demand for a safer and more convenient hotel experience while increasing operational efficiency and reducing cost,' says Even Frydenberg, CEO at Zaplox. 'The sudden travel interruption caused by the pandemic, has triggered people's appetite for a smarter and more personalized hotel experiences. As a result, hotels have been forced to restructure their operations to deliver more advanced and complex services, but with fewer resources on staff.'

About Park Regis Birmingham

The Park Regis Birmingham 4-star hotel is the tallest addition to Birmingham's skyline, offering 253 guest rooms and suites with panoramic views and a boutique feel for all guests to enjoy. Located on the famous Broad Street, the location offers everything from canal side bars, international club nights, to comedy and restaurants. The 1565 Restaurant, Bar and Terrace serves up locally sourced dishes alongside an extensive menu of creative cocktails. The 1565 Outdoor Terrace allows guests to enjoy the cityscape throughout the year. The hotel's recreational facilities include Shakina Urban Dry Spa and a well-equipped gym.

Just a 5-minute walk from Five Ways train station and the Library of Birmingham and one mile from Birmingham New Street, the Mailbox and Bull Ring shopping centers, the hotel also features convenient access to the ICC, Arena Birmingham, Symphony Hall, Repertory Theater and Hippodrome. For more information, visit www.parkregisbirmingham.co.uk/

