Zaplox : and Agilysys Close Deals with First European Customer and Several New U.S. Hotels

04/20/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zaplox AB (publ) ('Zaplox'), which offers hotels and casinos a contact-free mobile guest journey for a safe and engaging guest experience, announced that the company has signed several new hotel agreements together with Agilysys, including the 5-star Town Hall Hotel in London, which is the partnership's first European customer. New agreements have also been signed with Grand Traverse Resort & Casino (Michigan), Turtle Creek Casino and Leelanau Sands Casino (Michigan), and Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino (Iowa). In addition, Island Resort & Casino (Michigan), a Zaplox mobile key customer since 2020, is adding another 183 rooms with mobile as more rooms have been equipped with BLE locks.

In total, the six new agreements add up to a total of 1,081 rooms.

The delivery includes Zaplox Key-Centric SDK, which will add mobile key functionality to Agilysys' guest app rGuest Express with integration to Agilysys PMS and lock systems from dormakaba and ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions.

Soon, hotel and casino guests at above referenced locations will be able to use their phones for check-in and checkout, and as a mobile key to unlock their hotel rooms. Furthermore, guests will have mobile access to hotel and casino information and they will also be able to take advantage of the hotel's special offers that can be communicated in the new app.

'Town Hall Hotel in London is our first joint European customer together with Agilysys market and we see a great potential for our partnership in Europe. Agilysys has a large installed base in Europe, and as travel is starting to pick up again, we are experiencing a surge in the demand for our joint contactless guest solution,' says Even Frydenberg, CEO of Zaplox. 'Following our success in the United States, the European market is an expected, next step in our partnership with Agilysys.'

The hotel industry is currently focused on guest safety, and hotels are looking for digital, contact-free options for check-in, checkout and payment and the joint offering with Agilysys is well positioned for both hotels and casinos, regardless of size and market. The mobile guest journey offered by Zaplox and Agilysys means that hotel guests no longer have to wait in line to check in and check out, or to gain access to their hotel room key. The check-in/checkout process is handled directly in the hotel's app and guests can instead spend more time in the casino or enjoy the hotel amenities.

'Our already successful partnership with Agilysys is now yielding another 1,081 rooms and five new customers. Our goal is to offer both guests and hotel and casino operators a smoother, safer and more efficient hotel experience, continues Even. 'Together with Agilysys, we can deliver a very competitive mobile guest journey - with everything from reservation, check-in and checkout, mobile key and payment, fully integrated with Agilysys PMS, which is one of the leaders in the casino market.'

About Town Hall Hotel

The 5-star Town Hall Hotel & Apartments is located in London's lively East End. The hotel offers spacious apartments, elegant hotel rooms and spectacular suites, as well as the popular Corner Room Restaurant. www.townhallhotel.com

About Leelanau Sands Casino, Grand Traverse Resort and Turtle Creek

Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge, Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa are owned and operated by the Grand Traverse Band of the Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, a federally recognized Native American tribe in northern Michigan, USA. The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and the Chippewa Indians are located in the northwestern part of the Michigan Lower Peninsula, 37 km north of Traverse City in Leelanau County.

www.grandtraverseresort.com

www.turtlecreekcasino.com

www.leelanausandscasino.com

About Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Prairie Meadows Racetrack Casino & Hotel is located approximately 20 minutes from Des Moines, Iowa. In addition to swimming pools, a gym, several award-winning restaurants and a casino with over 2,100 slot machines and 54 gaming tables. Horse racing is organized at Prairie Meadows Racetrack from April to October. www.prairiemeadows.com

About Island Resort & Casino

Island Resort & Casino is located in Michigan and is one of the Midwest's largest golf, casino and entertainment facilities. Island Resort & Casino is owned and operated by the Hannahville Indian Community and offers a 400,000 sqm casino, several restaurants, spa, conference center and showroom as well as two award-winning golf courses; Sweet Grass and Sage Run Golf Club.

www.islandresortandcasino.com

For more information, please contact:

Even Frydenberg, CEO Zaplox
even.frydenberg@zaplox.com Phone: +32 468 07 88 02
Alternatively: ir@zaplox.com

Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgransking AB
E-mail: ca@skmg.se Phone: +46 11 32 30 732

Disclaimer

Zaplox AB published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 06:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Name
Magnus Lennart Friberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bo-Göran Ingemar Jaxelius Chief Financial Officer
Even Frydenberg Chairman
Per Ingvar Örjan Johansson Director
Håkan Morän Director
