Zaplox : to Deliver Mobile Guest Journey to 25 PREM Group Properties Across Europe

Guests will soon be able to skip the lines and enjoy the convenience of digital

check-in and mobile keys, using their own phone.

Zaplox AB (publ) ("Zaplox"), which offers a mobile guest journey and mobile keys for a safe, secure, and engaging guest experience, signed an agreement earlier this year with the international hotel and hospitality management company PREM Group, which is headquartered in Ireland and operates multiple businesses across Europe. The agreement includes delivery of Zaplox Mobile Guest App Premium 3 that will enable a mobile guest journey with digital check-in and mobile keys at 25 PREM Group properties in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, including a total of 1,602 rooms. The PREM Group agreement is a result of Zaplox's focus on expanding the company's presence in Europe.

Soon, PREM Group hotel and serviced apartments will offer a new custom-branded guest app for check-in and checkout, and guests who download the app will be able to use their phone as a mobile key to unlock their door and access other facilities at the property. This means guests no longer have to wait in line to check in or get their key. Instead, guests use the app to check in and the digital room key becomes available directly in the app. The digital key can safely and easily be shared electronically with guests on the same reservation. The Zaplox Mobile Guest App integrates with Oracle Opera PMS and the property's electronic door lock system from ASSA ABLOY.

Commenting on the development, Joanna Doyle, Group Sales and Marketing Manager of PREM Group said: "We know that guests want their travel journey to be as stress free as possible. Giving our guests the opportunity to check in online using their mobile phone makes total sense. It eliminates check in queues and removes the pain point of having to register each time they arrive. It also allows our guests to pay their bill and check out quickly and easily. As a company, we have always tapped into the power of technology to help us connect with our guests. And while we embrace these advances, we certainly haven't lost the personal touch or the friendly face. There's always someone to chat to before, during and after your stay and we believe that's the perfect balance for our employees and our guests."

Initially, the mobile guest app will be launched at PREMIER SUITES locations in Dublin, Ireland and Rotterdam.

"We are very proud that PREM Group has chosen Zaplox mobile guest journey for a majority of its European properties. The European hotel and serviced apartment market are recovering at a high pace, and more and more hotel companies, such as PREM Group, are now prioritizing a digital solution to accommodate guest demands. We look forward to delivering an even better guest experience with a mobile guest journey to PREM Group ", says Tess Mattisson, CEO of Zaplox.

ABOUT PREM GROUP

Established in 1996, PREM Group is an international hospitality business operating in Ireland, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It is the parent company to several businesses including its hospitality management division PREM Hospitality, Rate Wise (revenue management company) Sprint Digital (digital marketing agency), Rewards From Us To You (guest loyalty programme), Trinity Hotel Groups (securing inbound tour operator business) and Premier Business Centres (serviced offices). PREM Group currently owns 5 properties including Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort Wicklow, Osprey Hotel Naas, Cahernane House Hotel Killarney, Hoban Hotel Kilkenny, Leopold Hotel Sheffield, and PREMIER SUITES Dublin Leeson Street. www.premgroup.com

PREM GROUP BY NUMBERS:

2,500 beds across the group

33 properties (Including Leased, Owned and Managed)

5 International Hotel Brands

Operating in Ireland, England, Scotland, Belgium, and The Netherlands

1,100 employees under direct report

25 years in business

60 employees at the Dublin Head Office

For more information, please contact:

Joanna Doyle, Group Sales & Marketing Manager Ireland & UK

jdoyle@premgroup.com

+353 86 804 7091

Tess Mattisson, CEO, Zaplox