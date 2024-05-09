6-K

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited

Notice of Regained Compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement

On May 7, 2024, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (the "Company") received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market.

As previously announced on October 31, 2023, the Company received written notification from Nasdaq that the Company was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires primary securities listed on the Nasdaq Global Market to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive business days.

Since then, Nasdaq determined that the Company maintained a closing bid price of more than $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days, from April 23, 2024 to May 6, 2024. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) and the matter of its prior non-compliance therewith is now closed.

