UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of May 2024
Commission File Number: 001-41693
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited
87/1 Wireless Road
26/F Capital Tower
All Seasons Place
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330 Thailand
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒
Form 40-F ☐
Notice of Regained Compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement
On May 7, 2024, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (the "Company") received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market.
As previously announced on October 31, 2023, the Company received written notification from Nasdaq that the Company was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires primary securities listed on the Nasdaq Global Market to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive business days.
Since then, Nasdaq determined that the Company maintained a closing bid price of more than $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days, from April 23, 2024 to May 6, 2024. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) and the matter of its prior non-compliance therewith is now closed.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES GROUP LIMITED
Date: May 9, 2024
By:
/s/ Swin Chatsuwan
Name:
Swin Chatsuwan
Title:
Chief Executive Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 12:32:10 UTC.