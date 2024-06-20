UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

For the Six Months Ended March 31, (in USD) Notes 2024 2023 Revenue - - Cost of sales - - Gross profit - - Selling and distribution expenses (220,351 ) (1,075,655 ) General and administrative expenses (2,913,759 ) (2,787,850 ) Operating loss (3,134,110 ) (3,863,505 ) Finance income 4 574 4,811 Finance expense 4 (193,503 ) (344,509 ) Other expense 5 (1,706,090 ) (4,427,021 ) Loss before tax (5,033,129 ) (8,630,224 ) Income tax - - Loss for the period (5,033,129 ) (8,630,224 ) Earnings per share Basic and diluted earnings per share 6 (1.61 ) (3.61 )

For the Six Months Ended March 31, (in USD) Notes 2024 2023 Loss for the period (5,033,129 ) (8,630,224 ) Other comprehensive loss Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences (258,848 ) (15,935 ) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (258,848 ) (15,935 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period (5,291,977 ) (8,646,159 )

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of March 31, 2024

(in USD) Notes March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 484,972 823,223 Inventory 9 588,981 566,226 Trade and other receivables 10 880,860 1,261,700 Total current assets 1,954,813 2,651,149 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 7 510,877 590,795 Right-of-use assets 13 328,983 359,057 Intangible assets 8 980,394 1,042,880 Derivative assets - non-current 16 - 2,660,568 Other non-current assets 53,428 37,374 Total non-current assets 1,873,682 4,690,674 Total assets 3,828,495 7,341,823 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Trade and other payables 11 20,744,737 19,884,517 Loans and borrowings - current 12 3,889,845 3,713,717 Lease liabilities - current 13 68,107 99,961 Derivative liabilities - current 16 181,000 - Total current liabilities 24,883,689 23,698,195 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings - non-current 12 1,291,569 1,022,866 Lease liabilities - non-current 13 277,724 296,773 Derivative liabilities - non-current 16 249,860 603,028 Other non-current liabilities 135,957 158,578 Total non-current liabilities 1,955,110 2,081,245 Total liabilities 26,838,799 25,779,440 Equity Share capital 14 6,260 5,790 Share premium 14 122,679,578 120,966,057 Merger reserve 12,838,970 12,838,970 Share option reserve 76,321,146 77,315,847 Foreign currency translation reserve (522,075 ) (263,227 ) Equity accounted warrants 345,218 345,218 Accumulated deficit (234,679,401 ) (229,646,272 ) Total equity (23,010,304 ) (18,437,617 ) Total liabilities and equity 3,828,495 7,341,823

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

(in USD) Share capital Share premium Accumulated deficit Share option reserve Equity accounted warrants Merger reserve Foreign currency translation reserve Total At October 1, 2023 5,790 120,966,057 (229,646,272 ) 77,315,847 345,218 12,838,970 (263,227 ) (18,437,617 ) Comprehensive loss for the period - Loss for the period - - (5,033,129 ) - - - - (5,033,129 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - - (258,848 ) (258,848 ) Contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued on exercise of employee share options 200 887,791 - (887,947 ) - - - 44 Shares issued for cash, net of issuance costs 245 625,755 - - - - - 626,000 Shares issued in relation to the SEPA commitment fee 18 49,982 - - - - - 50,000 Shares issued to settle MSA compensation 7 149,993 - (150,000 ) - - - - Share-based payments - - - 43,246 - - - 43,246 At March 31, 2024 6,260 122,679,578 (234,679,401 ) 76,321,146 345,218 12,838,970 (522,075 ) (23,010,304 )

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended March 31, 2023

(in USD) Share capital Share premium Accumulated deficit Share option reserve Foreign currency translation reserve Total At October 1, 2022 940 8,994,292 (7,544,340 ) 1,300,373 (238,825 ) 2,512,440 Comprehensive loss for the period - Loss for the period - - (8,630,224 ) - - (8,630,224 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - (15,935 ) (15,935 ) Contributions by and distributions to owners Loss on disposal of affiliate - - (4,411 ) - (4,411 ) Share-based payments - - - 842,406 - 842,406 At March 31, 2023 940 8,994,292 (16,178,975 ) 2,142,779 (254,760 ) (5,295,724 )

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

Notes For the Six Months Ended March 31, (in USD) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (5,033,129 ) (8,630,224 ) Adjustment for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 133,512 114,618 Amortization of intangible assets 68,977 66,774 Equity-settled share-based payment charge 43,247 842,406 Fair value movements 1,974,401 (27,138 ) Foreign exchange movements (268,273 ) (9,839 ) Professional fees relating to the Business Combination - 4,576,853 Loss on disposal of shares in affiliates - (1,423 ) Finance income (574 ) (4,811 ) Finance expense 193,503 343,513 (2,888,336 ) (2,729,271 ) Changes in: - Inventories (21,785 ) (121,556 ) - Trade and other receivables 380,576 (410,064 ) - Other non-current assets (15,785 ) 73,901 - Derivative assets 300,000 - - Trade and other payables 720,586 (366,396 ) - Other non-current liabilities - (1,218 ) Cash generation from operating activities (1,524,744 ) (3,554,604 ) Income tax paid - - Net cash used in operating activities (1,524,744 ) (3,554,604 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (10,198 ) (91,809 ) Acquisition of intangible assets - (6,627 ) Repayment of loans to related parties - 1,834 Interest received 574 4,811 Net cash used in investing activities (9,624 ) (91,791 ) Cash flows from financing activities Drawdown of loans, net of issuance costs 284,151 6,008,981 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible loan notes, net of issuance costs 421,500 - Repayment of loans (7,472 ) (7,111 ) Payment of lease liabilities (43,765 ) (64,686 ) Proceeds from the issuance of shares 626,000 - Professional fees relating to the Business Combination - (1,000,000 ) Interest paid (81,114 ) (7,441 ) Net cash from financing activities 1,199,300 4,929,743 Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (335,068 ) 1,283,348 Cash and cash equivalents at October 1, 2023 and 2022 823,223 1,963,087 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (3,183 ) 143,839 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 and 2023 484,972 3,390,274

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

Reporting entity 1.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Zapp EV") is an exempted limited company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on November 15, 2022. The Company's registered office is at 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008, Cayman Islands. The Company's principal executive office is at 87/1 Wireless Road, 26/F Capital Tower, All Seasons Place, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. The Group's principal activity is the design, development and delivery of electric vehicles.

The financial statements incorporate the accounts of the Company and entities controlled by the Company ("its subsidiaries"). The term "Group" means, subsequent to closing of the Business Combination, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

The Business Combination

On April 28, 2023, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd, an exempted company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands, consummated the business combination pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 22, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Zapp EV, CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. ("CIIG II"), Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited, a private company limited by shares registered in England and Wales ("Zapp UK") and Zapp Electric Vehicles, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct wholly owned subsidiary of Zapp EV ("Merger Sub").

The Merger Agreement provided that the parties thereto would enter into a business combination transaction (the "Business Combination") pursuant to which, among other things, (i) the shareholders of Zapp UK transferred their respective ordinary shares of Zapp UK to Zapp EV in exchange for ordinary shares of Zapp EV ("Zapp EV Ordinary Shares", and such exchange, the "Company Exchange"); and (ii) immediately following the Company Exchange, Merger Sub merged with and into CIIG II, with CIIG II being the surviving corporation in the merger (the "Merger"), and each outstanding share of common stock of CIIG II (other than certain excluded shares) would convert into the right to receive one Zapp EV Ordinary Share.

Upon the consummation of the Business Combination: (i) the shareholders of Zapp UK transferred their respective ordinary shares of Zapp UK to Zapp EV in exchange for Zapp EV Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company Exchange, (ii) Zapp UK's senior unsecured convertible loan notes due 2025 (the "Zapp UK Convertible Loan Notes") were automatically redeemed at the principal amount by conversion into ordinary shares of Zapp UK, which were then transferred to Zapp EV in exchange for Zapp EV Ordinary Shares; (iii) all Zapp UK options, whether vested or unvested, were released and cancelled by holders of Zapp UK options in exchange for options to purchase Zapp EV Ordinary Shares ("Zapp EV Exchange Options"); (iv) the Zapp UK warrants issued to Michael Joseph to purchase ordinary shares of Zapp UK ceased to be warrants with respect to ordinary shares of Zapp UK and were assumed by Zapp EV and converted into fully vested warrants to purchase Zapp EV Ordinary Shares ("Zapp EV Exchange Warrants"); (v) all shares of CIIG II Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and CIIG II Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, were cancelled and automatically deemed to represent the right to receive Zapp EV Ordinary Shares; and (vi) each CIIG II warrant was modified to provide that such warrant no longer entitles the holder thereof to purchase the number of shares of CIIG II's common stock set forth therein and in substitution thereof such warrant would entitle the holder to acquire the same number of Zapp EV Ordinary Shares per warrant on the same terms ("Zapp EV Public Warrants").

Upon consummation of the Business Combination, Zapp EV Ordinary Shares and Zapp EV Public Warrants commenced trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, or "Nasdaq", under the symbols "ZAPP" and "ZAPPW," respectively.

As the Company Exchange constituted a common control transaction, the consolidated financial statements are prepared as a continuation of the financial statements of Zapp UK, the accounting acquirer, with a recapitalization to reflect the capital structure of Zapp EV. The comparatives are based on the operations of Zapp UK prior to the Transaction.

As CIIG II did not constitute a business under the definitions of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, the Merger was classified as a reverse acquisition and fell within the scope of IFRS 2 Share-based payment, with the issuance of shares to legacy CIIG II shareholders being treated as a share-based payment in exchange for the acquisition of the net assets of CIIG II by Zapp EV.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) For the six months ended March 31, 2024

Basis of preparation 2.

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, this report should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024. Our significant accounting policies have not changed since September 30, 2023.

In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring items and changes in International Financial Reporting Standards, necessary for their fair presentation in conformity with IFRS for complete financial statements. The results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for a full year.

Going concern 2.1.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The Company had an accumulated deficit at March 31, 2024, a net loss and net cash used in operating activities for the reporting period then ended. As of that date, we had cash and cash equivalents of $0.5 million while our trade and other payables amounted to $20.7 million as we had agreed with certain key suppliers, most notably a number of professional services firms which had provided services related to the Business Combination, to delay the settlement of payment obligations.

The Company is attempting to commence operations and generate revenue; however, the Company's cash position may not be sufficient to support the Company's daily operations until that point. These factors raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

As at March 31, 2024, the Company had access to up to $9.5 million of liquidity through the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global, LP dated February 10, 2024 (the "SEPA"); $1.2 million of this liquidity was utilized between March 31, 2024 and the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, leaving a balance of $8.3 million available to the Company at the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Company has raised $2.7 million since October 1, 2023 through the issuance of additional shares (including pursuant to the SEPA) and debt and expects to raise further funds through at the market offerings in the coming months. We also intend to seek further extensions to our obligations to suppliers and to raise additional funds by way of a private or public offering of debt or equity securities.

We believe that these funds, taken together, are sufficient to provide the Company with the liquidity required to commence production and launch commercially in summer 2024.

Management's plans to alleviate the conditions that raise substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern cannot be guaranteed or are not entirely within the Company's control and therefore cannot be considered probable. While we believe in the viability of our strategy to commence operations and raise additional funds, if these actions are not successful we will not have sufficient liquidity to continue to fund our operations beyond summer 2024.

The financial statements do not include any adjustments related to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts or the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) For the six months ended March 31, 2024

New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group 2.2.

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2023, except for the adoption of new standards effective for accounting periods starting after October 1, 2022. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

Several amendments apply for the first time in the period, however none of these amendments has an impact on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

Reverse Stock Split 3.

On April 11, 2024 the Company's shareholders approved a consolidation of the Company's share capital into 25,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.002 each (the "Reverse Stock Split" or "RSS").

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 20 Zapp EV Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding were automatically combined into one post-RSS ordinary share. No fractional shares were issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Where shareholders were otherwise entitled to fractional shares as a result of the Reverse Stock Split because they held a number of shares not evenly divisible by 20, such shareholders were automatically be entitled to an additional fraction of a share to round up to the next whole post-RSS ordinary share.

The Company also proportionately adjusted the terms of outstanding warrants, equity-based awards and other outstanding equity rights.

The impact of the Reverse Stock Split is presented below:

(in USD) Number Prior to RSS Number Post RSS Exercise Price Prior to RSS Exercise Price Post RSS Ordinary shares 62,601,280 3,130,164 Warrants 26,437,500 1,321,882 $ 11.50 $ 230.00 Warrants 2,280,979 114,049 $ 0.79 $ 15.80 Warrants 1,140,490 57,025 $ 4.49 $ 89.80 Share options 1,026,441 51,323 $ 0.000022 $ 0.00045 Share options 1,123,382 56,179 $ 0.78 $ 15.69 Share options 127,164 6,366 $ 2.13 $ 42.60 Management earnout shares 8,518,290 425,915 Sponsor earnout shares 754,687 37,735 SAP compensation 856,720 34,186

As the change to the capital structure occurred after the date of the reported balance sheet but before the release of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the change in capital structure has been given retroactive effect in the balance sheet. As a result the number of ordinary shares and other instruments presented throughout these condensed consolidated interim financial statements has been adjusted to reflect the capital structure as if the Reverse Stock Split had occurred prior to the start of the first period presented.

Finance income and expenses 4.

Finance income and expenses comprised the following for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:

For the Six Months Ended March 31, (in USD) 2024 2023 Finance income Interest on bank deposits 574 4,811 Total finance income 574 4,811 Finance expense Interest on convertible notes (28,121 ) (317,866 ) Interest on loans and borrowings (147,489 ) (630 ) Interest on lease liabilities (11,811 ) (17,577 ) Other interest payable (6,082 ) (8,436 ) Total finance expense (193,503 ) (344,509 )

Finance income represents interest income. Finance expense consists primarily of interest on convertible loans and other borrowings (see Note 12) and the unwinding of discounting on leases and other financial liabilities (see Note 13).

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) For the six months ended March 31, 2024

Other (expense)/income 5.

Other (expense)/income comprised the following for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:

For the Six Months Ended March 31, (in USD) 2024 2023 Fair value movements (1,974,401 ) 27,138 Foreign exchange movements 268,273 121,255 Expenses relating to the Business Combination - (4,576,853 ) Profit on disposal of shares in associates - 1,423 Sundry income 38 16 (1,706,090 ) (4,427,021 )

For the six months ended March 31, 2024, the fair value movements included $2,360,568 of losses on the revaluation and termination of the Forward Purchase Agreements, gains of $353,168 on the revaluation of warrants accounted for as a financial liability (see Note 16) and gains of $33,000 on the revaluation of embedded derivative liabilities within the convertible loan notes (see Note 12).

All expenses relating to the Business Combination for the six months ended March 31, 2023 relate to items to be settled in cash.

Earnings per share 6.

The share numbers presented below have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. See Note 3 for further details.

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted loss per share for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:

For the Six Months Ended March 31, (in USD) 2024 2023 Loss for the period (5,033,129 ) (8,630,224 ) Basic weighted average number of ordinary shares 3,130,164 2,388,355 Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share (1.61 ) (3.61 )

The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the six months ended March 31, 2023 has been calculated by applying the exchange ratio set out in the Company Exchange to the weighted average number of Zapp UK shares outstanding during the period.

As the Group incurred net losses for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, basic loss per share was the same as diluted loss per share in each period.

The following weighted-average effects of potentially dilutive outstanding ordinary share awards, including share options, warrants, management earnout shares and sponsor earnout shares, were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per share because their effects would have been anti-dilutive for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Share options 113,868 214,852 Warrants 1,492,956 171,074 Management earnout shares 425,915 - SAP earnout shares 34,186 - Sponsor earnout shares 37,735 - Shares issuable upon conversion of loan notes 116,718 - Total 2,221,378 385,926

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) For the six months ended March 31, 2024

Property, plant and equipment 7.

(in USD) Leasehold and leasehold improvements Furniture, fixtures and office equipment Plant equipment Vehicles Total Cost At October 1, 2023 104,479 141,648 416,726 188,913 851,766 Additions - 5,918 4,280 - 10,198 Effect of movements in exchange rates 2,324 1,154 347 (664 ) 3,161 At March 31, 2024 106,803 148,720 421,353 188,249 865,125 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses At October 1, 2023 40,493 31,740 152,051 36,687 260,971 Depreciation for the period 10,857 13,465 42,716 28,139 95,177 Effect of movements in exchange rates 769 139 (2,225 ) (583 ) (1,900 ) At March 31, 2024 52,119 45,344 192,542 64,243 354,248 Carrying amounts At October 1, 2023 63,986 109,908 264,675 152,226 590,795 At March 31, 2024 54,684 103,376 228,811 124,006 510,877

Intangible assets 8.

(in USD) Development costs Patents and trademarks Software Total Cost At October 1, 2023 1,249,856 62,051 114,376 1,426,283 Effect of movements in exchange rates 1,252 356 3,994 5,602 At March 31, 2024 1,251,108 62,407 118,370 1,431,885 Accumulated amortization and impairment losses At October 1, 2023 367,830 14,907 666 383,403 Amortization for the period 64,068 3,205 1,704 68,977 Effect of movements in exchange rates (903 ) (13 ) 27 (889 ) At March 31, 2024 430,995 18,099 2,397 451,491 Carrying amounts At October 1, 2023 882,026 47,144 113,710 1,042,880 At March 31, 2024 820,113 44,308 115,973 980,394

Capitalized development costs represents the cost of prototype vehicles and other components based on contractual terms. The development costs are being amortized over a useful life of 10 years; as at March 31, 2024 the remaining useful life was 6.5 years.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) For the six months ended March 31, 2024

Inventories 9.

Inventories comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

(in USD) March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Raw materials 450,878 432,744 Work in progress 61,876 58,633 Finished goods 76,227 74,849 588,981 566,226

Raw materials is stated net of a provision for obsolete inventory of $83,328. The gross carrying value of inventory is $672,309.

Trade and other receivables 10.

Trade and other receivables comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

(in USD) March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Income tax receivable 460,738 460,738 Other taxation and social security receivable 139,120 123,214 Prepayments 120,697 396,190 Other receivables 160,305 281,558 880,860 1,261,700

The income tax receivable represents payments on account of US tax liabilities.

Trade and other payables 11.

Trade and other payables comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

(in USD) March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,522,910 19,754,628 Other taxation and social security payable 207,121 114,590 Deferred income 14,706 15,299 20,744,737 19,884,517

At March 31, 2024, accounts payable and accrued liabilities include $18,045,105 (September 30, 2023 - $18,042,911) that remains payable in respect of professional fees and excise taxes in connection with the Business Combination.

Loans and borrowings 12.

Details of loans and borrowings outstanding as of September 30, 2023 are set out in Note 17 to the financial statements included in the Group's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023. Movements since October 1, 2023 are summarized below:

(in USD) March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Current Bank loans 15,041 14,527 Convertible notes 135,697 - Promissory notes 3,739,107 3,699,190 3,889,845 3,713,717 Non-current Bank loans 16,607 22,866 Promissory notes 1,000,000 1,000,000 Promissory notes issued to related parties 274,962 - 1,291,569 1,022,866 5,181,414 4,736,583

Promissory notes

On January 12, 2024, Zapp Scooters (Thailand) Company Limited issued a promissory note to Patchara Rattakul, a director of the Company, with a value of THB 10.0 million (approximately $287,000 at that date) which bears interest at a rate of 15.0% per annum and is repayable in January 2026. At March 31, 2024 the amount outstanding on this note was $274,962.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) For the six months ended March 31, 2024

SEPA

On February 10, 2024, the Company entered into the SEPA with YA II PN, LTD (the "Investor"), a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership that is an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global, LP, pursuant to which the Company has the right to sell to the Investor up to $10.0 million ("the Commitment Amount") of its ordinary shares, subject to certain limitations and conditions set forth in the SEPA, from time to time during the term thereof.

Under the agreement, the Investor agreed to advance to the Company $1.5 million in two tranches (the "Pre-Paid Advance") in exchange for convertible promissory notes (the "Convertible Notes"). The first advance of $500,000 was disbursed on March 20, 2024 and the balance of $1.0 million was disbursed on April 23, 2024. The purchase price for the Pre-Paid Advance was 95% of the principal amount thereof. The notes are not interest bearing and are repayable in March 2025. The promissory note relating to the first advance of $500,000 has been recognized as a financial liability with embedded derivatives which at March 31, 2024 was $135,697, net of capitalized issuance costs. See Note 16 for further details.

Between April 23, 2024 and June 13, 2024, Investor exercised its right to require the issuance and sale of a total of 906,219 ordinary shares in the Company. There were no Pre-Paid Advance amounts outstanding as of the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. See Note 18 for further details.

Following repayment of the Convertible Notes, subject to certain conditions and limitations, the Company has the right, but not the obligation, from time to time during the term of the SEPA, to direct Investor to purchase specified numbers of Company shares, priced according to the SEPA by delivering written notice to Investor.

Leases 13.

The Group has entered into lease contracts for its offices, delivery vans and staff motor vehicles. The Group's obligations under its leases are secured either by the lessor's title to the leased assets or by a collateral pledge over the lease assets.

The carrying amounts and movement in the right-of-use assets are set out below:

(in USD) Leasehold property Furniture, fixtures and office equipment Vehicles Total Cost At October 1, 2023 419,990 9,682 111,403 541,075 Effect of movements in exchange rates 9,660 10 1,925 11,595 At March 31, 2024 429,650 9,692 113,328 552,670 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses At October 1, 2023 148,695 1,882 31,441 182,018 Depreciation for the period 24,539 824 12,971 38,334 Effect of movements in exchange rates 2,768 (14 ) 581 3,335 At March 31, 2024 176,002 2,692 44,993 223,687 Carrying amounts At October 1, 2023 271,295 7,800 79,962 359,057 At March 31, 2024 253,648 7,000 68,335 328,983

The carrying amounts and movement in the lease liabilities are set out below:

(in USD) March 31,

2024 At October 1, 2023 396,734 Interest 12,249 Payments (43,765 ) Effect of movements in exchange rates (19,387 ) At March 31, 2024 345,831

The following are the amounts recognized in profit or loss in respect of the lease agreements:

For the Six Months Ended March 31, (in USD) 2024 2023 Depreciation expense on right-of-use assets 38,334 34,065 Interest on lease liabilities 11,811 9,719 50,145 43,784

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) For the six months ended March 31, 2024

Share capital 14.

The share numbers presented below have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. See Note 3 for further details.

At March 31, 2024 the authorized share capital of the Company was US$50,000 divided into 500,000,000 ordinary shares of $0.0001 each. On April 11, 2024 the Company's shareholders approved, and the Company effected, a 20:1 consolidation of the Company's share capital into 25,000,000 ordinary shares of $0.002 each.

Holders of Ordinary Shares are entitled to receive dividends as declared from time to time and are entitled to one vote per share at general meetings of the Company.

Movements in the Company's share capital during the six months ended March 31, 2024 were as follows:

(in USD, except number) Number Share capital Share premium At October 1, 2023 2,894,970 5,790 120,966,057 Shares issued on exercise of employee share options 99,793 200 887,791 Shares issued for cash, net of issuance costs 122,704 245 625,755 Shares issued in relation to the SEPA commitment fee 9,091 18 49,982 Shares issued to settle MSA compensation 3,606 7 149,993 At March 31, 2024 3,130,164 6,260 122,679,578

On February 23, 2024 the Company issued 99,793 ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of an employee share option agreement. See Note 15 for further details.

Between February 28, 2024 and March 26, 2024 the Company issued 122,704 ordinary shares pursuant to private share subscriptions.

On March 26, 2024 the Company issued 9,091 ordinary shares to Investor in relation to the SEPA commitment fee.

On March 29, 2024 the Company issued 3,606 ordinary shares to one of its suppliers following the vesting of restricted stock units granted pursuant to a Marketing Services Agreement entered into in June 2023 (the "MSA"). See Note 15 for further details.

As of March 31, 2024, 1,492,956 warrants to acquire the Company's ordinary shares were outstanding. 171,074 warrants expired on May 28, 2024. The remaining 1,321,882 expire on April 28, 2028 and entitle holders to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of $230.00 per share. Until warrant holders acquire the ordinary shares upon exercise of such warrants, they have no rights in respect of such ordinary shares.

Share-based payments 15.

The numbers presented below have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. See Note 3 for further details.

There have been no changes to the Group's share-based payment arrangements from those described in the Group's annual report for the year ended September 30, 2023.

The Group recognized a share-based payment charge for the period as follows:

Six Months Ended March 31, (in USD) 2024 2023 Informal share option arrangements 13,602 249,087 MSA compensation 29,645 - 43,247 249,087

No share options, share awards or RSUs were granted during the six months ended March 31, 2024.

Movements in equity instruments during the period

The following reconciles the outstanding share options, earnout shares, share awards to be issued and restricted stock units at the beginning and end of the period:

Informal share option arrangements Management earnout shares Sponsor earnout shares SAP compensation MSA compensation At October 1, 2023 213,661 425,916 37,735 34,186 3,606 Exercised/settled during the period (99,793 ) - - - (3,606 ) At March 31, 2024 113,868 425,916 37,735 34,186 -

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) For the six months ended March 31, 2024

On February 23, 2024 the Company issued 99,793 ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of an employee share option agreement. The exercise price of these share options was $0.00045 per share.

As at March 31, 2024, 111,372 of the informal share options were vested. 51,323 of the share options outstanding as at March 31, 2024 were exercisable at a price of $0.00045 per share, 56,179 were exercisable at a price of $15.69 per share, and 3,870 were exercisable at a price of $42.60 per share.

The following table presents key terms in relation to the informal share option arrangements:

Weighted average exercise price Weighted average remaining contractual life (in years) At October 1, 2023 $ 5.40 At March 31, 2024 $ 10.13 6.54

Movements in non-vested shares under informal share option arrangements were as follows:

Number Weighted average fair value at grant date At October 1, 2023 8,735 $ 21.80 Vested during the period (6,239 ) $ 22.08 At March 31, 2024 2,496 $ 19.15

Financial instruments 16.

Financial assets 16.1.

Financial assets, other than cash and short-term deposits, comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

(in USD) March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Financial assets at amortized cost Lease deposits 37,513 36,878 37,513 36,878 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Forward purchase agreement - 2,660,568 - 2,660,568 Total financial assets 37,513 2,697,446 Current - 17,606 Non-current 37,513 2,679,840

For full details in respect of the Forward Purchase Agreement please refer to Note 21.1 to the financial statements included in the Group's annual report on from 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023.

On January 23, 2024, Seller ACM ARRT I LLC and the Company terminated their respective Forward Purchase Agreement by mutual agreement. Neither party shall have any further obligation to the other.

15

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) For the six months ended March 31, 2024

Financial liabilities 16.2.

Financial liabilities comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

(in USD) March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Financial liabilities at amortized cost Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,522,910 19,754,628 Loans and borrowings 4,770,754 4,736,583 Convertible loan notes 135,697 - Loans and borrowings from related parties 274,962 - Lease liabilities 345,831 396,734 26,050,154 24,887,945 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Warrants 249,860 603,028 Convertible loan notes 181,000 - 430,860 603,028 Total financial liabilities 26,481,014 25,490,973 Current 24,653,338 24,568,306 Non-current 1,827,676 922,667

The following is a summary of the loans and borrowings of the Group as at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

Interest rate Maturity March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Current Bank loans 2.50% Within one year 15,041 14,527 Promissory notes 0.00% to 15.00% Within one year 3,739,107 3,699,191 Convertible loan notes 0.00% Within one year 500,000 - 4,254,148 3,713,718 Non-current Bank loans 2.50% 2026 16,607 22,866 Promissory notes 15.00% 2025 1,000,000 1,000,000 Promissory notes issued to related parties 15.00% 2026 274,962 - 1,291,569 1,022,866

As at March 31, 2024, there were 1,321,882 warrants outstanding which do not meet the criteria for equity accounting and are accounted for as a financial liability with movements in fair value being reported within other expenses. For the six months ended March 31, 2024, total gains on revaluation of $353,168 were recorded in relation to the warrants.

16

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) For the six months ended March 31, 2024

Fair value 16.3.

Management has assessed that the fair value of other receivables and trade and other payables approximated their carrying value due to the short-term maturities of those instruments.

The fair value of other receivables and trade and other payables has been measured using Level 3 valuation inputs.

The fair value of public warrants and embedded derivatives within convertible loan notes were measured using Level 1 inputs and the fair value of private placement warrants was measured using Level 3 inputs.

Contingencies 17.

Litigation

Group companies are or may be from time to time party to legal proceedings, arbitrations and regulatory proceedings arising in the normal course of our business operations, including the matter described below. We evaluate developments in such matters and provide accruals for such matters, as appropriate. In making such decisions, we consider the degree of probability of an unfavorable outcome and our ability to make a reasonable estimate of the amount of a loss. An unfavorable outcome in any such proceedings, if material, could have an adverse effect on our business or consolidated financial statements.

Zapp UK is currently party to a civil action captioned SPAC Advisory Partners LLC v. Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited et al., No. 655171/2023, filed on October 19, 2023 in the Supreme Court of New York County, New York. Plaintiff's amended complaint in the action, filed March 26, 2024, asserts claims for breach of contract, account stated and supplemental claims arising from the defendant's alleged non-payment of $3,630,000 in fees allegedly due to plaintiff for advisory services in relation to the Business Combination. Plaintiff's amended complaint also purports to add Zapp EV as a party defendant. Zapp UK filed an answer to the operative complaint on May 8, 2024. Zapp EV's answer or other response to the complaint will be due thirty days after service of legal process upon it is complete. We believe that Zapp UK has meritorious defenses to the claims asserted in the case and intend to defend the matter vigorously.

Subsequent events 18.

On April 11, 2024 the Company's shareholders approved a consolidation of the Company's share capital into 25,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.002 each.

Between April 23, 2024 and June 17, 2024 the Company received $1,140,178 under the terms of the SEPA.

Over that period, a total of 990,909 ordinary shares in the Company were issued pursuant to the SEPA. There are no Pre-Paid Advance amounts remaining outstanding as of the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

On May 28, 2024, the 171,074 outstanding Zapp EV Exchange Warrants expired and ceased to entitle the warrantholder the right to purchase ordinary shares in the Company.