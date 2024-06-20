UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
(in USD)
Notes
2024
2023
Revenue
-
-
Cost of sales
-
-
Gross profit
-
-
Selling and distribution expenses
(220,351
)
(1,075,655
)
General and administrative expenses
(2,913,759
)
(2,787,850
)
Operating loss
(3,134,110
)
(3,863,505
)
Finance income
4
574
4,811
Finance expense
4
(193,503
)
(344,509
)
Other expense
5
(1,706,090
)
(4,427,021
)
Loss before tax
(5,033,129
)
(8,630,224
)
Income tax
-
-
Loss for the period
(5,033,129
)
(8,630,224
)
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted earnings per share
6
(1.61
)
(3.61
)
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
(in USD)
Notes
2024
2023
Loss for the period
(5,033,129
)
(8,630,224
)
Other comprehensive loss
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
(258,848
)
(15,935
)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
(258,848
)
(15,935
)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(5,291,977
)
(8,646,159
)
The notes on pages 7 to 17 form part of these financial statements.
2
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of March 31, 2024
(in USD)
Notes
March 31,
September 30,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
484,972
823,223
Inventory
9
588,981
566,226
Trade and other receivables
10
880,860
1,261,700
Total current assets
1,954,813
2,651,149
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
510,877
590,795
Right-of-use assets
13
328,983
359,057
Intangible assets
8
980,394
1,042,880
Derivative assets - non-current
16
-
2,660,568
Other non-current assets
53,428
37,374
Total non-current assets
1,873,682
4,690,674
Total assets
3,828,495
7,341,823
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
11
20,744,737
19,884,517
Loans and borrowings - current
12
3,889,845
3,713,717
Lease liabilities - current
13
68,107
99,961
Derivative liabilities - current
16
181,000
-
Total current liabilities
24,883,689
23,698,195
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings - non-current
12
1,291,569
1,022,866
Lease liabilities - non-current
13
277,724
296,773
Derivative liabilities - non-current
16
249,860
603,028
Other non-current liabilities
135,957
158,578
Total non-current liabilities
1,955,110
2,081,245
Total liabilities
26,838,799
25,779,440
Equity
Share capital
14
6,260
5,790
Share premium
14
122,679,578
120,966,057
Merger reserve
12,838,970
12,838,970
Share option reserve
76,321,146
77,315,847
Foreign currency translation reserve
(522,075
)
(263,227
)
Equity accounted warrants
345,218
345,218
Accumulated deficit
(234,679,401
)
(229,646,272
)
Total equity
(23,010,304
)
(18,437,617
)
Total liabilities and equity
3,828,495
7,341,823
The notes on pages 7 to 17 form part of these financial statements.
3
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
(in USD)
Share capital
Share premium
Accumulated deficit
Share option reserve
Equity accounted warrants
Merger reserve
Foreign currency translation reserve
Total
At October 1, 2023
5,790
120,966,057
(229,646,272
)
77,315,847
345,218
12,838,970
(263,227
)
(18,437,617
)
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
Loss for the period
-
-
(5,033,129
)
-
-
-
-
(5,033,129
)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(258,848
)
(258,848
)
Contributions by and distributions to owners
Shares issued on exercise of employee share options
200
887,791
-
(887,947
)
-
-
-
44
Shares issued for cash, net of issuance costs
245
625,755
-
-
-
-
-
626,000
Shares issued in relation to the SEPA commitment fee
18
49,982
-
-
-
-
-
50,000
Shares issued to settle MSA compensation
7
149,993
-
(150,000
)
-
-
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
-
43,246
-
-
-
43,246
At March 31, 2024
6,260
122,679,578
(234,679,401
)
76,321,146
345,218
12,838,970
(522,075
)
(23,010,304
)
The notes on pages 7 to 17 form part of these financial statements.
4
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended March 31, 2023
(in USD)
Share capital
Share premium
Accumulated deficit
Share option reserve
Foreign currency translation reserve
Total
At October 1, 2022
940
8,994,292
(7,544,340
)
1,300,373
(238,825
)
2,512,440
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
Loss for the period
-
-
(8,630,224
)
-
-
(8,630,224
)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(15,935
)
(15,935
)
Contributions by and distributions to owners
Loss on disposal of affiliate
-
-
(4,411
)
-
(4,411
)
Share-based payments
-
-
-
842,406
-
842,406
At March 31, 2023
940
8,994,292
(16,178,975
)
2,142,779
(254,760
)
(5,295,724
)
The notes on pages 7 to 17 form part of these financial statements.
5
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
Notes
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
(in USD)
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period
(5,033,129
)
(8,630,224
)
Adjustment for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
133,512
114,618
Amortization of intangible assets
68,977
66,774
Equity-settled share-based payment charge
43,247
842,406
Fair value movements
1,974,401
(27,138
)
Foreign exchange movements
(268,273
)
(9,839
)
Professional fees relating to the Business Combination
-
4,576,853
Loss on disposal of shares in affiliates
-
(1,423
)
Finance income
(574
)
(4,811
)
Finance expense
193,503
343,513
(2,888,336
)
(2,729,271
)
Changes in:
- Inventories
(21,785
)
(121,556
)
- Trade and other receivables
380,576
(410,064
)
- Other non-current assets
(15,785
)
73,901
- Derivative assets
300,000
-
- Trade and other payables
720,586
(366,396
)
- Other non-current liabilities
-
(1,218
)
Cash generation from operating activities
(1,524,744
)
(3,554,604
)
Income tax paid
-
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,524,744
)
(3,554,604
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(10,198
)
(91,809
)
Acquisition of intangible assets
-
(6,627
)
Repayment of loans to related parties
-
1,834
Interest received
574
4,811
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,624
)
(91,791
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Drawdown of loans, net of issuance costs
284,151
6,008,981
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible loan notes, net of issuance costs
421,500
-
Repayment of loans
(7,472
)
(7,111
)
Payment of lease liabilities
(43,765
)
(64,686
)
Proceeds from the issuance of shares
626,000
-
Professional fees relating to the Business Combination
-
(1,000,000
)
Interest paid
(81,114
)
(7,441
)
Net cash from financing activities
1,199,300
4,929,743
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
(335,068
)
1,283,348
Cash and cash equivalents at October 1, 2023 and 2022
823,223
1,963,087
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
(3,183
)
143,839
Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 and 2023
484,972
3,390,274
The notes on pages 7 to 17 form part of these financial statements.
6
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Zapp EV") is an exempted limited company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on November 15, 2022. The Company's registered office is at 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008, Cayman Islands. The Company's principal executive office is at 87/1 Wireless Road, 26/F Capital Tower, All Seasons Place, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. The Group's principal activity is the design, development and delivery of electric vehicles.
The financial statements incorporate the accounts of the Company and entities controlled by the Company ("its subsidiaries"). The term "Group" means, subsequent to closing of the Business Combination, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
The Business Combination
On April 28, 2023, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd, an exempted company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands, consummated the business combination pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 22, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Zapp EV, CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. ("CIIG II"), Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited, a private company limited by shares registered in England and Wales ("Zapp UK") and Zapp Electric Vehicles, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct wholly owned subsidiary of Zapp EV ("Merger Sub").
The Merger Agreement provided that the parties thereto would enter into a business combination transaction (the "Business Combination") pursuant to which, among other things, (i) the shareholders of Zapp UK transferred their respective ordinary shares of Zapp UK to Zapp EV in exchange for ordinary shares of Zapp EV ("Zapp EV Ordinary Shares", and such exchange, the "Company Exchange"); and (ii) immediately following the Company Exchange, Merger Sub merged with and into CIIG II, with CIIG II being the surviving corporation in the merger (the "Merger"), and each outstanding share of common stock of CIIG II (other than certain excluded shares) would convert into the right to receive one Zapp EV Ordinary Share.
Upon the consummation of the Business Combination: (i) the shareholders of Zapp UK transferred their respective ordinary shares of Zapp UK to Zapp EV in exchange for Zapp EV Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company Exchange, (ii) Zapp UK's senior unsecured convertible loan notes due 2025 (the "Zapp UK Convertible Loan Notes") were automatically redeemed at the principal amount by conversion into ordinary shares of Zapp UK, which were then transferred to Zapp EV in exchange for Zapp EV Ordinary Shares; (iii) all Zapp UK options, whether vested or unvested, were released and cancelled by holders of Zapp UK options in exchange for options to purchase Zapp EV Ordinary Shares ("Zapp EV Exchange Options"); (iv) the Zapp UK warrants issued to Michael Joseph to purchase ordinary shares of Zapp UK ceased to be warrants with respect to ordinary shares of Zapp UK and were assumed by Zapp EV and converted into fully vested warrants to purchase Zapp EV Ordinary Shares ("Zapp EV Exchange Warrants"); (v) all shares of CIIG II Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and CIIG II Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, were cancelled and automatically deemed to represent the right to receive Zapp EV Ordinary Shares; and (vi) each CIIG II warrant was modified to provide that such warrant no longer entitles the holder thereof to purchase the number of shares of CIIG II's common stock set forth therein and in substitution thereof such warrant would entitle the holder to acquire the same number of Zapp EV Ordinary Shares per warrant on the same terms ("Zapp EV Public Warrants").
Upon consummation of the Business Combination, Zapp EV Ordinary Shares and Zapp EV Public Warrants commenced trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, or "Nasdaq", under the symbols "ZAPP" and "ZAPPW," respectively.
As the Company Exchange constituted a common control transaction, the consolidated financial statements are prepared as a continuation of the financial statements of Zapp UK, the accounting acquirer, with a recapitalization to reflect the capital structure of Zapp EV. The comparatives are based on the operations of Zapp UK prior to the Transaction.
As CIIG II did not constitute a business under the definitions of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, the Merger was classified as a reverse acquisition and fell within the scope of IFRS 2 Share-based payment, with the issuance of shares to legacy CIIG II shareholders being treated as a share-based payment in exchange for the acquisition of the net assets of CIIG II by Zapp EV.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, this report should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024. Our significant accounting policies have not changed since September 30, 2023.
In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring items and changes in International Financial Reporting Standards, necessary for their fair presentation in conformity with IFRS for complete financial statements. The results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for a full year.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis.
The Company had an accumulated deficit at March 31, 2024, a net loss and net cash used in operating activities for the reporting period then ended. As of that date, we had cash and cash equivalents of $0.5 million while our trade and other payables amounted to $20.7 million as we had agreed with certain key suppliers, most notably a number of professional services firms which had provided services related to the Business Combination, to delay the settlement of payment obligations.
The Company is attempting to commence operations and generate revenue; however, the Company's cash position may not be sufficient to support the Company's daily operations until that point. These factors raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
As at March 31, 2024, the Company had access to up to $9.5 million of liquidity through the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global, LP dated February 10, 2024 (the "SEPA"); $1.2 million of this liquidity was utilized between March 31, 2024 and the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, leaving a balance of $8.3 million available to the Company at the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
The Company has raised $2.7 million since October 1, 2023 through the issuance of additional shares (including pursuant to the SEPA) and debt and expects to raise further funds through at the market offerings in the coming months. We also intend to seek further extensions to our obligations to suppliers and to raise additional funds by way of a private or public offering of debt or equity securities.
We believe that these funds, taken together, are sufficient to provide the Company with the liquidity required to commence production and launch commercially in summer 2024.
Management's plans to alleviate the conditions that raise substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern cannot be guaranteed or are not entirely within the Company's control and therefore cannot be considered probable. While we believe in the viability of our strategy to commence operations and raise additional funds, if these actions are not successful we will not have sufficient liquidity to continue to fund our operations beyond summer 2024.
The financial statements do not include any adjustments related to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts or the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.
8
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2023, except for the adoption of new standards effective for accounting periods starting after October 1, 2022. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
Several amendments apply for the first time in the period, however none of these amendments has an impact on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.
On April 11, 2024 the Company's shareholders approved a consolidation of the Company's share capital into 25,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.002 each (the "Reverse Stock Split" or "RSS").
As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 20 Zapp EV Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding were automatically combined into one post-RSS ordinary share. No fractional shares were issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Where shareholders were otherwise entitled to fractional shares as a result of the Reverse Stock Split because they held a number of shares not evenly divisible by 20, such shareholders were automatically be entitled to an additional fraction of a share to round up to the next whole post-RSS ordinary share.
The Company also proportionately adjusted the terms of outstanding warrants, equity-based awards and other outstanding equity rights.
The impact of the Reverse Stock Split is presented below:
(in USD)
Number Prior to RSS
Number Post RSS
Exercise Price Prior to RSS
Exercise Price Post RSS
Ordinary shares
62,601,280
3,130,164
Warrants
26,437,500
1,321,882
$
11.50
$
230.00
Warrants
2,280,979
114,049
$
0.79
$
15.80
Warrants
1,140,490
57,025
$
4.49
$
89.80
Share options
1,026,441
51,323
$
0.000022
$
0.00045
Share options
1,123,382
56,179
$
0.78
$
15.69
Share options
127,164
6,366
$
2.13
$
42.60
Management earnout shares
8,518,290
425,915
Sponsor earnout shares
754,687
37,735
SAP compensation
856,720
34,186
As the change to the capital structure occurred after the date of the reported balance sheet but before the release of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the change in capital structure has been given retroactive effect in the balance sheet. As a result the number of ordinary shares and other instruments presented throughout these condensed consolidated interim financial statements has been adjusted to reflect the capital structure as if the Reverse Stock Split had occurred prior to the start of the first period presented.
Finance income and expenses comprised the following for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
(in USD)
2024
2023
Finance income
Interest on bank deposits
574
4,811
Total finance income
574
4,811
Finance expense
Interest on convertible notes
(28,121
)
(317,866
)
Interest on loans and borrowings
(147,489
)
(630
)
Interest on lease liabilities
(11,811
)
(17,577
)
Other interest payable
(6,082
)
(8,436
)
Total finance expense
(193,503
)
(344,509
)
Finance income represents interest income. Finance expense consists primarily of interest on convertible loans and other borrowings (see Note 12) and the unwinding of discounting on leases and other financial liabilities (see Note 13).
9
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
Other (expense)/income comprised the following for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
(in USD)
2024
2023
Fair value movements
(1,974,401
)
27,138
Foreign exchange movements
268,273
121,255
Expenses relating to the Business Combination
-
(4,576,853
)
Profit on disposal of shares in associates
-
1,423
Sundry income
38
16
(1,706,090
)
(4,427,021
)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024, the fair value movements included $2,360,568 of losses on the revaluation and termination of the Forward Purchase Agreements, gains of $353,168 on the revaluation of warrants accounted for as a financial liability (see Note 16) and gains of $33,000 on the revaluation of embedded derivative liabilities within the convertible loan notes (see Note 12).
All expenses relating to the Business Combination for the six months ended March 31, 2023 relate to items to be settled in cash.
The share numbers presented below have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. See Note 3 for further details.
The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted loss per share for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
(in USD)
2024
2023
Loss for the period
(5,033,129
)
(8,630,224
)
Basic weighted average number of ordinary shares
3,130,164
2,388,355
Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share
(1.61
)
(3.61
)
The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the six months ended March 31, 2023 has been calculated by applying the exchange ratio set out in the Company Exchange to the weighted average number of Zapp UK shares outstanding during the period.
As the Group incurred net losses for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, basic loss per share was the same as diluted loss per share in each period.
The following weighted-average effects of potentially dilutive outstanding ordinary share awards, including share options, warrants, management earnout shares and sponsor earnout shares, were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per share because their effects would have been anti-dilutive for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Share options
113,868
214,852
Warrants
1,492,956
171,074
Management earnout shares
425,915
-
SAP earnout shares
34,186
-
Sponsor earnout shares
37,735
-
Shares issuable upon conversion of loan notes
116,718
-
Total
2,221,378
385,926
10
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
(in USD)
Leasehold and leasehold improvements
Furniture, fixtures and office equipment
Plant equipment
Vehicles
Total
Cost
At October 1, 2023
104,479
141,648
416,726
188,913
851,766
Additions
-
5,918
4,280
-
10,198
Effect of movements in exchange rates
2,324
1,154
347
(664
)
3,161
At March 31, 2024
106,803
148,720
421,353
188,249
865,125
Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses
At October 1, 2023
40,493
31,740
152,051
36,687
260,971
Depreciation for the period
10,857
13,465
42,716
28,139
95,177
Effect of movements in exchange rates
769
139
(2,225
)
(583
)
(1,900
)
At March 31, 2024
52,119
45,344
192,542
64,243
354,248
Carrying amounts
At October 1, 2023
63,986
109,908
264,675
152,226
590,795
At March 31, 2024
54,684
103,376
228,811
124,006
510,877
(in USD)
Development costs
Patents and trademarks
Software
Total
Cost
At October 1, 2023
1,249,856
62,051
114,376
1,426,283
Effect of movements in exchange rates
1,252
356
3,994
5,602
At March 31, 2024
1,251,108
62,407
118,370
1,431,885
Accumulated amortization and impairment losses
At October 1, 2023
367,830
14,907
666
383,403
Amortization for the period
64,068
3,205
1,704
68,977
Effect of movements in exchange rates
(903
)
(13
)
27
(889
)
At March 31, 2024
430,995
18,099
2,397
451,491
Carrying amounts
At October 1, 2023
882,026
47,144
113,710
1,042,880
At March 31, 2024
820,113
44,308
115,973
980,394
Capitalized development costs represents the cost of prototype vehicles and other components based on contractual terms. The development costs are being amortized over a useful life of 10 years; as at March 31, 2024 the remaining useful life was 6.5 years.
11
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
Inventories comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:
(in USD)
March 31,
September 30,
Raw materials
450,878
432,744
Work in progress
61,876
58,633
Finished goods
76,227
74,849
588,981
566,226
Raw materials is stated net of a provision for obsolete inventory of $83,328. The gross carrying value of inventory is $672,309.
Trade and other receivables comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:
(in USD)
March 31,
September 30,
Income tax receivable
460,738
460,738
Other taxation and social security receivable
139,120
123,214
Prepayments
120,697
396,190
Other receivables
160,305
281,558
880,860
1,261,700
The income tax receivable represents payments on account of US tax liabilities.
Trade and other payables comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:
(in USD)
March 31,
September 30,
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
20,522,910
19,754,628
Other taxation and social security payable
207,121
114,590
Deferred income
14,706
15,299
20,744,737
19,884,517
At March 31, 2024, accounts payable and accrued liabilities include $18,045,105 (September 30, 2023 - $18,042,911) that remains payable in respect of professional fees and excise taxes in connection with the Business Combination.
Details of loans and borrowings outstanding as of September 30, 2023 are set out in Note 17 to the financial statements included in the Group's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023. Movements since October 1, 2023 are summarized below:
(in USD)
March 31,
September 30,
Current
Bank loans
15,041
14,527
Convertible notes
135,697
-
Promissory notes
3,739,107
3,699,190
3,889,845
3,713,717
Non-current
Bank loans
16,607
22,866
Promissory notes
1,000,000
1,000,000
Promissory notes issued to related parties
274,962
-
1,291,569
1,022,866
5,181,414
4,736,583
Promissory notes
On January 12, 2024, Zapp Scooters (Thailand) Company Limited issued a promissory note to Patchara Rattakul, a director of the Company, with a value of THB 10.0 million (approximately $287,000 at that date) which bears interest at a rate of 15.0% per annum and is repayable in January 2026. At March 31, 2024 the amount outstanding on this note was $274,962.
12
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
SEPA
On February 10, 2024, the Company entered into the SEPA with YA II PN, LTD (the "Investor"), a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership that is an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global, LP, pursuant to which the Company has the right to sell to the Investor up to $10.0 million ("the Commitment Amount") of its ordinary shares, subject to certain limitations and conditions set forth in the SEPA, from time to time during the term thereof.
Under the agreement, the Investor agreed to advance to the Company $1.5 million in two tranches (the "Pre-Paid Advance") in exchange for convertible promissory notes (the "Convertible Notes"). The first advance of $500,000 was disbursed on March 20, 2024 and the balance of $1.0 million was disbursed on April 23, 2024. The purchase price for the Pre-Paid Advance was 95% of the principal amount thereof. The notes are not interest bearing and are repayable in March 2025. The promissory note relating to the first advance of $500,000 has been recognized as a financial liability with embedded derivatives which at March 31, 2024 was $135,697, net of capitalized issuance costs. See Note 16 for further details.
Between April 23, 2024 and June 13, 2024, Investor exercised its right to require the issuance and sale of a total of 906,219 ordinary shares in the Company. There were no Pre-Paid Advance amounts outstanding as of the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. See Note 18 for further details.
Following repayment of the Convertible Notes, subject to certain conditions and limitations, the Company has the right, but not the obligation, from time to time during the term of the SEPA, to direct Investor to purchase specified numbers of Company shares, priced according to the SEPA by delivering written notice to Investor.
The Group has entered into lease contracts for its offices, delivery vans and staff motor vehicles. The Group's obligations under its leases are secured either by the lessor's title to the leased assets or by a collateral pledge over the lease assets.
The carrying amounts and movement in the right-of-use assets are set out below:
(in USD)
Leasehold property
Furniture, fixtures and office equipment
Vehicles
Total
Cost
At October 1, 2023
419,990
9,682
111,403
541,075
Effect of movements in exchange rates
9,660
10
1,925
11,595
At March 31, 2024
429,650
9,692
113,328
552,670
Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses
At October 1, 2023
148,695
1,882
31,441
182,018
Depreciation for the period
24,539
824
12,971
38,334
Effect of movements in exchange rates
2,768
(14
)
581
3,335
At March 31, 2024
176,002
2,692
44,993
223,687
Carrying amounts
At October 1, 2023
271,295
7,800
79,962
359,057
At March 31, 2024
253,648
7,000
68,335
328,983
The carrying amounts and movement in the lease liabilities are set out below:
(in USD)
March 31,
At October 1, 2023
396,734
Interest
12,249
Payments
(43,765
)
Effect of movements in exchange rates
(19,387
)
At March 31, 2024
345,831
The following are the amounts recognized in profit or loss in respect of the lease agreements:
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
(in USD)
2024
2023
Depreciation expense on right-of-use assets
38,334
34,065
Interest on lease liabilities
11,811
9,719
50,145
43,784
13
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
The share numbers presented below have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. See Note 3 for further details.
At March 31, 2024 the authorized share capital of the Company was US$50,000 divided into 500,000,000 ordinary shares of $0.0001 each. On April 11, 2024 the Company's shareholders approved, and the Company effected, a 20:1 consolidation of the Company's share capital into 25,000,000 ordinary shares of $0.002 each.
Holders of Ordinary Shares are entitled to receive dividends as declared from time to time and are entitled to one vote per share at general meetings of the Company.
Movements in the Company's share capital during the six months ended March 31, 2024 were as follows:
(in USD, except number)
Number
Share capital
Share premium
At October 1, 2023
2,894,970
5,790
120,966,057
Shares issued on exercise of employee share options
99,793
200
887,791
Shares issued for cash, net of issuance costs
122,704
245
625,755
Shares issued in relation to the SEPA commitment fee
9,091
18
49,982
Shares issued to settle MSA compensation
3,606
7
149,993
At March 31, 2024
3,130,164
6,260
122,679,578
On February 23, 2024 the Company issued 99,793 ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of an employee share option agreement. See Note 15 for further details.
Between February 28, 2024 and March 26, 2024 the Company issued 122,704 ordinary shares pursuant to private share subscriptions.
On March 26, 2024 the Company issued 9,091 ordinary shares to Investor in relation to the SEPA commitment fee.
On March 29, 2024 the Company issued 3,606 ordinary shares to one of its suppliers following the vesting of restricted stock units granted pursuant to a Marketing Services Agreement entered into in June 2023 (the "MSA"). See Note 15 for further details.
As of March 31, 2024, 1,492,956 warrants to acquire the Company's ordinary shares were outstanding. 171,074 warrants expired on May 28, 2024. The remaining 1,321,882 expire on April 28, 2028 and entitle holders to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of $230.00 per share. Until warrant holders acquire the ordinary shares upon exercise of such warrants, they have no rights in respect of such ordinary shares.
The numbers presented below have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. See Note 3 for further details.
There have been no changes to the Group's share-based payment arrangements from those described in the Group's annual report for the year ended September 30, 2023.
The Group recognized a share-based payment charge for the period as follows:
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in USD)
2024
2023
Informal share option arrangements
13,602
249,087
MSA compensation
29,645
-
43,247
249,087
No share options, share awards or RSUs were granted during the six months ended March 31, 2024.
Movements in equity instruments during the period
The following reconciles the outstanding share options, earnout shares, share awards to be issued and restricted stock units at the beginning and end of the period:
Informal share option arrangements
Management earnout shares
Sponsor earnout shares
SAP compensation
MSA compensation
At October 1, 2023
213,661
425,916
37,735
34,186
3,606
Exercised/settled during the period
(99,793
)
-
-
-
(3,606
)
At March 31, 2024
113,868
425,916
37,735
34,186
-
14
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
On February 23, 2024 the Company issued 99,793 ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of an employee share option agreement. The exercise price of these share options was $0.00045 per share.
As at March 31, 2024, 111,372 of the informal share options were vested. 51,323 of the share options outstanding as at March 31, 2024 were exercisable at a price of $0.00045 per share, 56,179 were exercisable at a price of $15.69 per share, and 3,870 were exercisable at a price of $42.60 per share.
The following table presents key terms in relation to the informal share option arrangements:
Weighted average exercise price
Weighted average remaining contractual life (in years)
At October 1, 2023
$
5.40
At March 31, 2024
$
10.13
6.54
Movements in non-vested shares under informal share option arrangements were as follows:
Number
Weighted average fair value at grant date
At October 1, 2023
8,735
$
21.80
Vested during the period
(6,239
)
$
22.08
At March 31, 2024
2,496
$
19.15
Financial assets, other than cash and short-term deposits, comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:
(in USD)
March 31,
September 30,
Financial assets at amortized cost
Lease deposits
37,513
36,878
37,513
36,878
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Forward purchase agreement
-
2,660,568
-
2,660,568
Total financial assets
37,513
2,697,446
Current
-
17,606
Non-current
37,513
2,679,840
For full details in respect of the Forward Purchase Agreement please refer to Note 21.1 to the financial statements included in the Group's annual report on from 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023.
On January 23, 2024, Seller ACM ARRT I LLC and the Company terminated their respective Forward Purchase Agreement by mutual agreement. Neither party shall have any further obligation to the other.
15
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
Financial liabilities comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:
(in USD)
March 31,
September 30,
Financial liabilities at amortized cost
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
20,522,910
19,754,628
Loans and borrowings
4,770,754
4,736,583
Convertible loan notes
135,697
-
Loans and borrowings from related parties
274,962
-
Lease liabilities
345,831
396,734
26,050,154
24,887,945
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
Warrants
249,860
603,028
Convertible loan notes
181,000
-
430,860
603,028
Total financial liabilities
26,481,014
25,490,973
Current
24,653,338
24,568,306
Non-current
1,827,676
922,667
The following is a summary of the loans and borrowings of the Group as at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:
Interest rate
Maturity
March 31,
September 30,
Current
Bank loans
2.50%
Within one year
15,041
14,527
Promissory notes
0.00% to 15.00%
Within one year
3,739,107
3,699,191
Convertible loan notes
0.00%
Within one year
500,000
-
4,254,148
3,713,718
Non-current
Bank loans
2.50%
2026
16,607
22,866
Promissory notes
15.00%
2025
1,000,000
1,000,000
Promissory notes issued to related parties
15.00%
2026
274,962
-
1,291,569
1,022,866
As at March 31, 2024, there were 1,321,882 warrants outstanding which do not meet the criteria for equity accounting and are accounted for as a financial liability with movements in fair value being reported within other expenses. For the six months ended March 31, 2024, total gains on revaluation of $353,168 were recorded in relation to the warrants.
16
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
For the six months ended March 31, 2024
Management has assessed that the fair value of other receivables and trade and other payables approximated their carrying value due to the short-term maturities of those instruments.
The fair value of other receivables and trade and other payables has been measured using Level 3 valuation inputs.
The fair value of public warrants and embedded derivatives within convertible loan notes were measured using Level 1 inputs and the fair value of private placement warrants was measured using Level 3 inputs.
Litigation
Group companies are or may be from time to time party to legal proceedings, arbitrations and regulatory proceedings arising in the normal course of our business operations, including the matter described below. We evaluate developments in such matters and provide accruals for such matters, as appropriate. In making such decisions, we consider the degree of probability of an unfavorable outcome and our ability to make a reasonable estimate of the amount of a loss. An unfavorable outcome in any such proceedings, if material, could have an adverse effect on our business or consolidated financial statements.
Zapp UK is currently party to a civil action captioned SPAC Advisory Partners LLC v. Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited et al., No. 655171/2023, filed on October 19, 2023 in the Supreme Court of New York County, New York. Plaintiff's amended complaint in the action, filed March 26, 2024, asserts claims for breach of contract, account stated and supplemental claims arising from the defendant's alleged non-payment of $3,630,000 in fees allegedly due to plaintiff for advisory services in relation to the Business Combination. Plaintiff's amended complaint also purports to add Zapp EV as a party defendant. Zapp UK filed an answer to the operative complaint on May 8, 2024. Zapp EV's answer or other response to the complaint will be due thirty days after service of legal process upon it is complete. We believe that Zapp UK has meritorious defenses to the claims asserted in the case and intend to defend the matter vigorously.
On April 11, 2024 the Company's shareholders approved a consolidation of the Company's share capital into 25,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.002 each.
Between April 23, 2024 and June 17, 2024 the Company received $1,140,178 under the terms of the SEPA.
Over that period, a total of 990,909 ordinary shares in the Company were issued pursuant to the SEPA. There are no Pre-Paid Advance amounts remaining outstanding as of the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
On May 28, 2024, the 171,074 outstanding Zapp EV Exchange Warrants expired and ceased to entitle the warrantholder the right to purchase ordinary shares in the Company.
17
