UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

(in USD)

Notes

2024

2023

Revenue

-

-

Cost of sales

-

-

Gross profit

-

-

Selling and distribution expenses

(220,351

)

(1,075,655

)

General and administrative expenses

(2,913,759

)

(2,787,850

)

Operating loss

(3,134,110

)

(3,863,505

)

Finance income

4

574

4,811

Finance expense

4

(193,503

)

(344,509

)

Other expense

5

(1,706,090

)

(4,427,021

)

Loss before tax

(5,033,129

)

(8,630,224

)

Income tax

-

-

Loss for the period

(5,033,129

)

(8,630,224

)

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share

6

(1.61

)

(3.61

)

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

(in USD)

Notes

2024

2023

Loss for the period

(5,033,129

)

(8,630,224

)

Other comprehensive loss

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation differences

(258,848

)

(15,935

)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

(258,848

)

(15,935

)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(5,291,977

)

(8,646,159

)

The notes on pages 7 to 17 form part of these financial statements.

2

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of March 31, 2024

(in USD)

Notes

March 31,
2024

September 30,
2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

484,972

823,223

Inventory

9

588,981

566,226

Trade and other receivables

10

880,860

1,261,700

Total current assets

1,954,813

2,651,149

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

510,877

590,795

Right-of-use assets

13

328,983

359,057

Intangible assets

8

980,394

1,042,880

Derivative assets - non-current

16

-

2,660,568

Other non-current assets

53,428

37,374

Total non-current assets

1,873,682

4,690,674

Total assets

3,828,495

7,341,823

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11

20,744,737

19,884,517

Loans and borrowings - current

12

3,889,845

3,713,717

Lease liabilities - current

13

68,107

99,961

Derivative liabilities - current

16

181,000

-

Total current liabilities

24,883,689

23,698,195

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings - non-current

12

1,291,569

1,022,866

Lease liabilities - non-current

13

277,724

296,773

Derivative liabilities - non-current

16

249,860

603,028

Other non-current liabilities

135,957

158,578

Total non-current liabilities

1,955,110

2,081,245

Total liabilities

26,838,799

25,779,440

Equity

Share capital

14

6,260

5,790

Share premium

14

122,679,578

120,966,057

Merger reserve

12,838,970

12,838,970

Share option reserve

76,321,146

77,315,847

Foreign currency translation reserve

(522,075

)

(263,227

)

Equity accounted warrants

345,218

345,218

Accumulated deficit

(234,679,401

)

(229,646,272

)

Total equity

(23,010,304

)

(18,437,617

)

Total liabilities and equity

3,828,495

7,341,823

The notes on pages 7 to 17 form part of these financial statements.

3

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

(in USD)

Share capital

Share premium

Accumulated deficit

Share option reserve

Equity accounted warrants

Merger reserve

Foreign currency translation reserve

Total

At October 1, 2023

5,790

120,966,057

(229,646,272

)

77,315,847

345,218

12,838,970

(263,227

)

(18,437,617

)

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

Loss for the period

-

-

(5,033,129

)

-

-

-

-

(5,033,129

)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(258,848

)

(258,848

)

Contributions by and distributions to owners

Shares issued on exercise of employee share options

200

887,791

-

(887,947

)

-

-

-

44

Shares issued for cash, net of issuance costs

245

625,755

-

-

-

-

-

626,000

Shares issued in relation to the SEPA commitment fee

18

49,982

-

-

-

-

-

50,000

Shares issued to settle MSA compensation

7

149,993

-

(150,000

)

-

-

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

-

43,246

-

-

-

43,246

At March 31, 2024

6,260

122,679,578

(234,679,401

)

76,321,146

345,218

12,838,970

(522,075

)

(23,010,304

)

The notes on pages 7 to 17 form part of these financial statements.

4

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended March 31, 2023

(in USD)

Share capital

Share premium

Accumulated deficit

Share option reserve

Foreign currency translation reserve

Total

At October 1, 2022

940

8,994,292

(7,544,340

)

1,300,373

(238,825

)

2,512,440

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

Loss for the period

-

-

(8,630,224

)

-

-

(8,630,224

)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(15,935

)

(15,935

)

Contributions by and distributions to owners

Loss on disposal of affiliate

-

-

(4,411

)

-

(4,411

)

Share-based payments

-

-

-

842,406

-

842,406

At March 31, 2023

940

8,994,292

(16,178,975

)

2,142,779

(254,760

)

(5,295,724

)

The notes on pages 7 to 17 form part of these financial statements.

5

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

Notes

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

(in USD)

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the period

(5,033,129

)

(8,630,224

)

Adjustment for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets

133,512

114,618

Amortization of intangible assets

68,977

66,774

Equity-settled share-based payment charge

43,247

842,406

Fair value movements

1,974,401

(27,138

)

Foreign exchange movements

(268,273

)

(9,839

)

Professional fees relating to the Business Combination

-

4,576,853

Loss on disposal of shares in affiliates

-

(1,423

)

Finance income

(574

)

(4,811

)

Finance expense

193,503

343,513

(2,888,336

)

(2,729,271

)

Changes in:

- Inventories

(21,785

)

(121,556

)

- Trade and other receivables

380,576

(410,064

)

- Other non-current assets

(15,785

)

73,901

- Derivative assets

300,000

-

- Trade and other payables

720,586

(366,396

)

- Other non-current liabilities

-

(1,218

)

Cash generation from operating activities

(1,524,744

)

(3,554,604

)

Income tax paid

-

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,524,744

)

(3,554,604

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(10,198

)

(91,809

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

-

(6,627

)

Repayment of loans to related parties

-

1,834

Interest received

574

4,811

Net cash used in investing activities

(9,624

)

(91,791

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Drawdown of loans, net of issuance costs

284,151

6,008,981

Proceeds from the issuance of convertible loan notes, net of issuance costs

421,500

-

Repayment of loans

(7,472

)

(7,111

)

Payment of lease liabilities

(43,765

)

(64,686

)

Proceeds from the issuance of shares

626,000

-

Professional fees relating to the Business Combination

-

(1,000,000

)

Interest paid

(81,114

)

(7,441

)

Net cash from financing activities

1,199,300

4,929,743

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(335,068

)

1,283,348

Cash and cash equivalents at October 1, 2023 and 2022

823,223

1,963,087

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

(3,183

)

143,839

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 and 2023

484,972

3,390,274

The notes on pages 7 to 17 form part of these financial statements.

6

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

1.
Reporting entity

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Zapp EV") is an exempted limited company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on November 15, 2022. The Company's registered office is at 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008, Cayman Islands. The Company's principal executive office is at 87/1 Wireless Road, 26/F Capital Tower, All Seasons Place, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. The Group's principal activity is the design, development and delivery of electric vehicles.

The financial statements incorporate the accounts of the Company and entities controlled by the Company ("its subsidiaries"). The term "Group" means, subsequent to closing of the Business Combination, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

The Business Combination

On April 28, 2023, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd, an exempted company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands, consummated the business combination pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 22, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Zapp EV, CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. ("CIIG II"), Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited, a private company limited by shares registered in England and Wales ("Zapp UK") and Zapp Electric Vehicles, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct wholly owned subsidiary of Zapp EV ("Merger Sub").

The Merger Agreement provided that the parties thereto would enter into a business combination transaction (the "Business Combination") pursuant to which, among other things, (i) the shareholders of Zapp UK transferred their respective ordinary shares of Zapp UK to Zapp EV in exchange for ordinary shares of Zapp EV ("Zapp EV Ordinary Shares", and such exchange, the "Company Exchange"); and (ii) immediately following the Company Exchange, Merger Sub merged with and into CIIG II, with CIIG II being the surviving corporation in the merger (the "Merger"), and each outstanding share of common stock of CIIG II (other than certain excluded shares) would convert into the right to receive one Zapp EV Ordinary Share.

Upon the consummation of the Business Combination: (i) the shareholders of Zapp UK transferred their respective ordinary shares of Zapp UK to Zapp EV in exchange for Zapp EV Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company Exchange, (ii) Zapp UK's senior unsecured convertible loan notes due 2025 (the "Zapp UK Convertible Loan Notes") were automatically redeemed at the principal amount by conversion into ordinary shares of Zapp UK, which were then transferred to Zapp EV in exchange for Zapp EV Ordinary Shares; (iii) all Zapp UK options, whether vested or unvested, were released and cancelled by holders of Zapp UK options in exchange for options to purchase Zapp EV Ordinary Shares ("Zapp EV Exchange Options"); (iv) the Zapp UK warrants issued to Michael Joseph to purchase ordinary shares of Zapp UK ceased to be warrants with respect to ordinary shares of Zapp UK and were assumed by Zapp EV and converted into fully vested warrants to purchase Zapp EV Ordinary Shares ("Zapp EV Exchange Warrants"); (v) all shares of CIIG II Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and CIIG II Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, were cancelled and automatically deemed to represent the right to receive Zapp EV Ordinary Shares; and (vi) each CIIG II warrant was modified to provide that such warrant no longer entitles the holder thereof to purchase the number of shares of CIIG II's common stock set forth therein and in substitution thereof such warrant would entitle the holder to acquire the same number of Zapp EV Ordinary Shares per warrant on the same terms ("Zapp EV Public Warrants").

Upon consummation of the Business Combination, Zapp EV Ordinary Shares and Zapp EV Public Warrants commenced trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, or "Nasdaq", under the symbols "ZAPP" and "ZAPPW," respectively.

As the Company Exchange constituted a common control transaction, the consolidated financial statements are prepared as a continuation of the financial statements of Zapp UK, the accounting acquirer, with a recapitalization to reflect the capital structure of Zapp EV. The comparatives are based on the operations of Zapp UK prior to the Transaction.

As CIIG II did not constitute a business under the definitions of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, the Merger was classified as a reverse acquisition and fell within the scope of IFRS 2 Share-based payment, with the issuance of shares to legacy CIIG II shareholders being treated as a share-based payment in exchange for the acquisition of the net assets of CIIG II by Zapp EV.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

2.
Basis of preparation

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, this report should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024. Our significant accounting policies have not changed since September 30, 2023.

In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring items and changes in International Financial Reporting Standards, necessary for their fair presentation in conformity with IFRS for complete financial statements. The results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for a full year.

2.1.
Going concern

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The Company had an accumulated deficit at March 31, 2024, a net loss and net cash used in operating activities for the reporting period then ended. As of that date, we had cash and cash equivalents of $0.5 million while our trade and other payables amounted to $20.7 million as we had agreed with certain key suppliers, most notably a number of professional services firms which had provided services related to the Business Combination, to delay the settlement of payment obligations.

The Company is attempting to commence operations and generate revenue; however, the Company's cash position may not be sufficient to support the Company's daily operations until that point. These factors raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

As at March 31, 2024, the Company had access to up to $9.5 million of liquidity through the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global, LP dated February 10, 2024 (the "SEPA"); $1.2 million of this liquidity was utilized between March 31, 2024 and the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, leaving a balance of $8.3 million available to the Company at the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Company has raised $2.7 million since October 1, 2023 through the issuance of additional shares (including pursuant to the SEPA) and debt and expects to raise further funds through at the market offerings in the coming months. We also intend to seek further extensions to our obligations to suppliers and to raise additional funds by way of a private or public offering of debt or equity securities.

We believe that these funds, taken together, are sufficient to provide the Company with the liquidity required to commence production and launch commercially in summer 2024.

Management's plans to alleviate the conditions that raise substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern cannot be guaranteed or are not entirely within the Company's control and therefore cannot be considered probable. While we believe in the viability of our strategy to commence operations and raise additional funds, if these actions are not successful we will not have sufficient liquidity to continue to fund our operations beyond summer 2024.

The financial statements do not include any adjustments related to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts or the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

8

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

2.2.
New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2023, except for the adoption of new standards effective for accounting periods starting after October 1, 2022. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

Several amendments apply for the first time in the period, however none of these amendments has an impact on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

3.
Reverse Stock Split

On April 11, 2024 the Company's shareholders approved a consolidation of the Company's share capital into 25,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.002 each (the "Reverse Stock Split" or "RSS").

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 20 Zapp EV Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding were automatically combined into one post-RSS ordinary share. No fractional shares were issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Where shareholders were otherwise entitled to fractional shares as a result of the Reverse Stock Split because they held a number of shares not evenly divisible by 20, such shareholders were automatically be entitled to an additional fraction of a share to round up to the next whole post-RSS ordinary share.

The Company also proportionately adjusted the terms of outstanding warrants, equity-based awards and other outstanding equity rights.

The impact of the Reverse Stock Split is presented below:

(in USD)

Number Prior to RSS

Number Post RSS

Exercise Price Prior to RSS

Exercise Price Post RSS

Ordinary shares

62,601,280

3,130,164

Warrants

26,437,500

1,321,882

$

11.50

$

230.00

Warrants

2,280,979

114,049

$

0.79

$

15.80

Warrants

1,140,490

57,025

$

4.49

$

89.80

Share options

1,026,441

51,323

$

0.000022

$

0.00045

Share options

1,123,382

56,179

$

0.78

$

15.69

Share options

127,164

6,366

$

2.13

$

42.60

Management earnout shares

8,518,290

425,915

Sponsor earnout shares

754,687

37,735

SAP compensation

856,720

34,186

As the change to the capital structure occurred after the date of the reported balance sheet but before the release of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the change in capital structure has been given retroactive effect in the balance sheet. As a result the number of ordinary shares and other instruments presented throughout these condensed consolidated interim financial statements has been adjusted to reflect the capital structure as if the Reverse Stock Split had occurred prior to the start of the first period presented.

4.
Finance income and expenses

Finance income and expenses comprised the following for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

(in USD)

2024

2023

Finance income

Interest on bank deposits

574

4,811

Total finance income

574

4,811

Finance expense

Interest on convertible notes

(28,121

)

(317,866

)

Interest on loans and borrowings

(147,489

)

(630

)

Interest on lease liabilities

(11,811

)

(17,577

)

Other interest payable

(6,082

)

(8,436

)

Total finance expense

(193,503

)

(344,509

)

Finance income represents interest income. Finance expense consists primarily of interest on convertible loans and other borrowings (see Note 12) and the unwinding of discounting on leases and other financial liabilities (see Note 13).

9

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

5.
Other (expense)/income

Other (expense)/income comprised the following for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

(in USD)

2024

2023

Fair value movements

(1,974,401

)

27,138

Foreign exchange movements

268,273

121,255

Expenses relating to the Business Combination

-

(4,576,853

)

Profit on disposal of shares in associates

-

1,423

Sundry income

38

16

(1,706,090

)

(4,427,021

)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024, the fair value movements included $2,360,568 of losses on the revaluation and termination of the Forward Purchase Agreements, gains of $353,168 on the revaluation of warrants accounted for as a financial liability (see Note 16) and gains of $33,000 on the revaluation of embedded derivative liabilities within the convertible loan notes (see Note 12).

All expenses relating to the Business Combination for the six months ended March 31, 2023 relate to items to be settled in cash.

6.
Earnings per share

The share numbers presented below have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. See Note 3 for further details.

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted loss per share for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

(in USD)

2024

2023

Loss for the period

(5,033,129

)

(8,630,224

)

Basic weighted average number of ordinary shares

3,130,164

2,388,355

Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share

(1.61

)

(3.61

)

The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the six months ended March 31, 2023 has been calculated by applying the exchange ratio set out in the Company Exchange to the weighted average number of Zapp UK shares outstanding during the period.

As the Group incurred net losses for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, basic loss per share was the same as diluted loss per share in each period.

The following weighted-average effects of potentially dilutive outstanding ordinary share awards, including share options, warrants, management earnout shares and sponsor earnout shares, were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per share because their effects would have been anti-dilutive for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

Share options

113,868

214,852

Warrants

1,492,956

171,074

Management earnout shares

425,915

-

SAP earnout shares

34,186

-

Sponsor earnout shares

37,735

-

Shares issuable upon conversion of loan notes

116,718

-

Total

2,221,378

385,926

10

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

7.
Property, plant and equipment

(in USD)

Leasehold and leasehold improvements

Furniture, fixtures and office equipment

Plant equipment

Vehicles

Total

Cost

At October 1, 2023

104,479

141,648

416,726

188,913

851,766

Additions

-

5,918

4,280

-

10,198

Effect of movements in exchange rates

2,324

1,154

347

(664

)

3,161

At March 31, 2024

106,803

148,720

421,353

188,249

865,125

Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses

At October 1, 2023

40,493

31,740

152,051

36,687

260,971

Depreciation for the period

10,857

13,465

42,716

28,139

95,177

Effect of movements in exchange rates

769

139

(2,225

)

(583

)

(1,900

)

At March 31, 2024

52,119

45,344

192,542

64,243

354,248

Carrying amounts

At October 1, 2023

63,986

109,908

264,675

152,226

590,795

At March 31, 2024

54,684

103,376

228,811

124,006

510,877

8.
Intangible assets

(in USD)

Development costs

Patents and trademarks

Software

Total

Cost

At October 1, 2023

1,249,856

62,051

114,376

1,426,283

Effect of movements in exchange rates

1,252

356

3,994

5,602

At March 31, 2024

1,251,108

62,407

118,370

1,431,885

Accumulated amortization and impairment losses

At October 1, 2023

367,830

14,907

666

383,403

Amortization for the period

64,068

3,205

1,704

68,977

Effect of movements in exchange rates

(903

)

(13

)

27

(889

)

At March 31, 2024

430,995

18,099

2,397

451,491

Carrying amounts

At October 1, 2023

882,026

47,144

113,710

1,042,880

At March 31, 2024

820,113

44,308

115,973

980,394

Capitalized development costs represents the cost of prototype vehicles and other components based on contractual terms. The development costs are being amortized over a useful life of 10 years; as at March 31, 2024 the remaining useful life was 6.5 years.

11

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

9.
Inventories

Inventories comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

(in USD)

March 31,
2024

September 30,
2023

Raw materials

450,878

432,744

Work in progress

61,876

58,633

Finished goods

76,227

74,849

588,981

566,226

Raw materials is stated net of a provision for obsolete inventory of $83,328. The gross carrying value of inventory is $672,309.

10.
Trade and other receivables

Trade and other receivables comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

(in USD)

March 31,
2024

September 30,
2023

Income tax receivable

460,738

460,738

Other taxation and social security receivable

139,120

123,214

Prepayments

120,697

396,190

Other receivables

160,305

281,558

880,860

1,261,700

The income tax receivable represents payments on account of US tax liabilities.

11.
Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

(in USD)

March 31,
2024

September 30,
2023

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

20,522,910

19,754,628

Other taxation and social security payable

207,121

114,590

Deferred income

14,706

15,299

20,744,737

19,884,517

At March 31, 2024, accounts payable and accrued liabilities include $18,045,105 (September 30, 2023 - $18,042,911) that remains payable in respect of professional fees and excise taxes in connection with the Business Combination.

12.
Loans and borrowings

Details of loans and borrowings outstanding as of September 30, 2023 are set out in Note 17 to the financial statements included in the Group's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023. Movements since October 1, 2023 are summarized below:

(in USD)

March 31,
2024

September 30,
2023

Current

Bank loans

15,041

14,527

Convertible notes

135,697

-

Promissory notes

3,739,107

3,699,190

3,889,845

3,713,717

Non-current

Bank loans

16,607

22,866

Promissory notes

1,000,000

1,000,000

Promissory notes issued to related parties

274,962

-

1,291,569

1,022,866

5,181,414

4,736,583

Promissory notes

On January 12, 2024, Zapp Scooters (Thailand) Company Limited issued a promissory note to Patchara Rattakul, a director of the Company, with a value of THB 10.0 million (approximately $287,000 at that date) which bears interest at a rate of 15.0% per annum and is repayable in January 2026. At March 31, 2024 the amount outstanding on this note was $274,962.

12

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

SEPA

On February 10, 2024, the Company entered into the SEPA with YA II PN, LTD (the "Investor"), a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership that is an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global, LP, pursuant to which the Company has the right to sell to the Investor up to $10.0 million ("the Commitment Amount") of its ordinary shares, subject to certain limitations and conditions set forth in the SEPA, from time to time during the term thereof.

Under the agreement, the Investor agreed to advance to the Company $1.5 million in two tranches (the "Pre-Paid Advance") in exchange for convertible promissory notes (the "Convertible Notes"). The first advance of $500,000 was disbursed on March 20, 2024 and the balance of $1.0 million was disbursed on April 23, 2024. The purchase price for the Pre-Paid Advance was 95% of the principal amount thereof. The notes are not interest bearing and are repayable in March 2025. The promissory note relating to the first advance of $500,000 has been recognized as a financial liability with embedded derivatives which at March 31, 2024 was $135,697, net of capitalized issuance costs. See Note 16 for further details.

Between April 23, 2024 and June 13, 2024, Investor exercised its right to require the issuance and sale of a total of 906,219 ordinary shares in the Company. There were no Pre-Paid Advance amounts outstanding as of the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. See Note 18 for further details.

Following repayment of the Convertible Notes, subject to certain conditions and limitations, the Company has the right, but not the obligation, from time to time during the term of the SEPA, to direct Investor to purchase specified numbers of Company shares, priced according to the SEPA by delivering written notice to Investor.

13.
Leases

The Group has entered into lease contracts for its offices, delivery vans and staff motor vehicles. The Group's obligations under its leases are secured either by the lessor's title to the leased assets or by a collateral pledge over the lease assets.

The carrying amounts and movement in the right-of-use assets are set out below:

(in USD)

Leasehold property

Furniture, fixtures and office equipment

Vehicles

Total

Cost

At October 1, 2023

419,990

9,682

111,403

541,075

Effect of movements in exchange rates

9,660

10

1,925

11,595

At March 31, 2024

429,650

9,692

113,328

552,670

Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses

At October 1, 2023

148,695

1,882

31,441

182,018

Depreciation for the period

24,539

824

12,971

38,334

Effect of movements in exchange rates

2,768

(14

)

581

3,335

At March 31, 2024

176,002

2,692

44,993

223,687

Carrying amounts

At October 1, 2023

271,295

7,800

79,962

359,057

At March 31, 2024

253,648

7,000

68,335

328,983

The carrying amounts and movement in the lease liabilities are set out below:

(in USD)

March 31,
2024

At October 1, 2023

396,734

Interest

12,249

Payments

(43,765

)

Effect of movements in exchange rates

(19,387

)

At March 31, 2024

345,831

The following are the amounts recognized in profit or loss in respect of the lease agreements:

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

(in USD)

2024

2023

Depreciation expense on right-of-use assets

38,334

34,065

Interest on lease liabilities

11,811

9,719

50,145

43,784

13

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

14.
Share capital

The share numbers presented below have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. See Note 3 for further details.

At March 31, 2024 the authorized share capital of the Company was US$50,000 divided into 500,000,000 ordinary shares of $0.0001 each. On April 11, 2024 the Company's shareholders approved, and the Company effected, a 20:1 consolidation of the Company's share capital into 25,000,000 ordinary shares of $0.002 each.

Holders of Ordinary Shares are entitled to receive dividends as declared from time to time and are entitled to one vote per share at general meetings of the Company.

Movements in the Company's share capital during the six months ended March 31, 2024 were as follows:

(in USD, except number)

Number

Share capital

Share premium

At October 1, 2023

2,894,970

5,790

120,966,057

Shares issued on exercise of employee share options

99,793

200

887,791

Shares issued for cash, net of issuance costs

122,704

245

625,755

Shares issued in relation to the SEPA commitment fee

9,091

18

49,982

Shares issued to settle MSA compensation

3,606

7

149,993

At March 31, 2024

3,130,164

6,260

122,679,578

On February 23, 2024 the Company issued 99,793 ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of an employee share option agreement. See Note 15 for further details.

Between February 28, 2024 and March 26, 2024 the Company issued 122,704 ordinary shares pursuant to private share subscriptions.

On March 26, 2024 the Company issued 9,091 ordinary shares to Investor in relation to the SEPA commitment fee.

On March 29, 2024 the Company issued 3,606 ordinary shares to one of its suppliers following the vesting of restricted stock units granted pursuant to a Marketing Services Agreement entered into in June 2023 (the "MSA"). See Note 15 for further details.

As of March 31, 2024, 1,492,956 warrants to acquire the Company's ordinary shares were outstanding. 171,074 warrants expired on May 28, 2024. The remaining 1,321,882 expire on April 28, 2028 and entitle holders to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of $230.00 per share. Until warrant holders acquire the ordinary shares upon exercise of such warrants, they have no rights in respect of such ordinary shares.

15.
Share-based payments

The numbers presented below have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. See Note 3 for further details.

There have been no changes to the Group's share-based payment arrangements from those described in the Group's annual report for the year ended September 30, 2023.

The Group recognized a share-based payment charge for the period as follows:

Six Months Ended March 31,

(in USD)

2024

2023

Informal share option arrangements

13,602

249,087

MSA compensation

29,645

-

43,247

249,087

No share options, share awards or RSUs were granted during the six months ended March 31, 2024.

Movements in equity instruments during the period

The following reconciles the outstanding share options, earnout shares, share awards to be issued and restricted stock units at the beginning and end of the period:

Informal share option arrangements

Management earnout shares

Sponsor earnout shares

SAP compensation

MSA compensation

At October 1, 2023

213,661

425,916

37,735

34,186

3,606

Exercised/settled during the period

(99,793

)

-

-

-

(3,606

)

At March 31, 2024

113,868

425,916

37,735

34,186

-

14

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

On February 23, 2024 the Company issued 99,793 ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of an employee share option agreement. The exercise price of these share options was $0.00045 per share.

As at March 31, 2024, 111,372 of the informal share options were vested. 51,323 of the share options outstanding as at March 31, 2024 were exercisable at a price of $0.00045 per share, 56,179 were exercisable at a price of $15.69 per share, and 3,870 were exercisable at a price of $42.60 per share.

The following table presents key terms in relation to the informal share option arrangements:

Weighted average exercise price

Weighted average remaining contractual life (in years)

At October 1, 2023

$

5.40

At March 31, 2024

$

10.13

6.54

Movements in non-vested shares under informal share option arrangements were as follows:

Number

Weighted average fair value at grant date

At October 1, 2023

8,735

$

21.80

Vested during the period

(6,239

)

$

22.08

At March 31, 2024

2,496

$

19.15

16.
Financial instruments
16.1.
Financial assets

Financial assets, other than cash and short-term deposits, comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

(in USD)

March 31,
2024

September 30,
2023

Financial assets at amortized cost

Lease deposits

37,513

36,878

37,513

36,878

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Forward purchase agreement

-

2,660,568

-

2,660,568

Total financial assets

37,513

2,697,446

Current

-

17,606

Non-current

37,513

2,679,840

For full details in respect of the Forward Purchase Agreement please refer to Note 21.1 to the financial statements included in the Group's annual report on from 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023.

On January 23, 2024, Seller ACM ARRT I LLC and the Company terminated their respective Forward Purchase Agreement by mutual agreement. Neither party shall have any further obligation to the other.

15

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

16.2.
Financial liabilities

Financial liabilities comprised the following at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

(in USD)

March 31,
2024

September 30,
2023

Financial liabilities at amortized cost

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

20,522,910

19,754,628

Loans and borrowings

4,770,754

4,736,583

Convertible loan notes

135,697

-

Loans and borrowings from related parties

274,962

-

Lease liabilities

345,831

396,734

26,050,154

24,887,945

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

Warrants

249,860

603,028

Convertible loan notes

181,000

-

430,860

603,028

Total financial liabilities

26,481,014

25,490,973

Current

24,653,338

24,568,306

Non-current

1,827,676

922,667

The following is a summary of the loans and borrowings of the Group as at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023:

Interest rate

Maturity

March 31,
2024

September 30,
2023

Current

Bank loans

2.50%

Within one year

15,041

14,527

Promissory notes

0.00% to 15.00%

Within one year

3,739,107

3,699,191

Convertible loan notes

0.00%

Within one year

500,000

-

4,254,148

3,713,718

Non-current

Bank loans

2.50%

2026

16,607

22,866

Promissory notes

15.00%

2025

1,000,000

1,000,000

Promissory notes issued to related parties

15.00%

2026

274,962

-

1,291,569

1,022,866

As at March 31, 2024, there were 1,321,882 warrants outstanding which do not meet the criteria for equity accounting and are accounted for as a financial liability with movements in fair value being reported within other expenses. For the six months ended March 31, 2024, total gains on revaluation of $353,168 were recorded in relation to the warrants.

16

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

For the six months ended March 31, 2024

16.3.
Fair value

Management has assessed that the fair value of other receivables and trade and other payables approximated their carrying value due to the short-term maturities of those instruments.

The fair value of other receivables and trade and other payables has been measured using Level 3 valuation inputs.

The fair value of public warrants and embedded derivatives within convertible loan notes were measured using Level 1 inputs and the fair value of private placement warrants was measured using Level 3 inputs.

17.
Contingencies

Litigation

Group companies are or may be from time to time party to legal proceedings, arbitrations and regulatory proceedings arising in the normal course of our business operations, including the matter described below. We evaluate developments in such matters and provide accruals for such matters, as appropriate. In making such decisions, we consider the degree of probability of an unfavorable outcome and our ability to make a reasonable estimate of the amount of a loss. An unfavorable outcome in any such proceedings, if material, could have an adverse effect on our business or consolidated financial statements.

Zapp UK is currently party to a civil action captioned SPAC Advisory Partners LLC v. Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited et al., No. 655171/2023, filed on October 19, 2023 in the Supreme Court of New York County, New York. Plaintiff's amended complaint in the action, filed March 26, 2024, asserts claims for breach of contract, account stated and supplemental claims arising from the defendant's alleged non-payment of $3,630,000 in fees allegedly due to plaintiff for advisory services in relation to the Business Combination. Plaintiff's amended complaint also purports to add Zapp EV as a party defendant. Zapp UK filed an answer to the operative complaint on May 8, 2024. Zapp EV's answer or other response to the complaint will be due thirty days after service of legal process upon it is complete. We believe that Zapp UK has meritorious defenses to the claims asserted in the case and intend to defend the matter vigorously.

18.
Subsequent events

On April 11, 2024 the Company's shareholders approved a consolidation of the Company's share capital into 25,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.002 each.

Between April 23, 2024 and June 17, 2024 the Company received $1,140,178 under the terms of the SEPA.

Over that period, a total of 990,909 ordinary shares in the Company were issued pursuant to the SEPA. There are no Pre-Paid Advance amounts remaining outstanding as of the date of release of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

On May 28, 2024, the 171,074 outstanding Zapp EV Exchange Warrants expired and ceased to entitle the warrantholder the right to purchase ordinary shares in the Company.

17

