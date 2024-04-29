ZARA INVESTEMENT HOLDING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ZARA INVESTEMENT HOLDING

ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺯ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 29-04-2024 01:47:18 PM

PM 01:47:18 2024-04-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of ZARA

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 11:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-04-29 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

INVESTEMENT HOLDING was held on 11:00 On 29-04-

ﻦﻋ - ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺯ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

2024 at Amman - Zoom Meeting, the shareholders

%89 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﺪﻌﺑ

participation in the Assembly Meeting was 89%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 18-04-

2023-04-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2023

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2023

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2023

2023-12

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

ZARA INVESTEMENT HOLDING

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name

Nationality

-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Sabih Taher Darwish

Jordanian

Masri

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺶﻳﻭﺭﺩﺮﻫﺎﻃ ﺢﻴﺒﺻ

ﻱﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

Khaled Sabih Taher

Jordanian

Masri

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻱﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻫﺎﻃ ﺢﻴﺒﺻ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ

Yassin Khalil

Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻦﻴﺳﺎﻳ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻞﺒﻠﺧ ﻦﻴﺳﺎﻳ

Mohammad Yassin

ﻲﻧﻮﻬﻠﺘﻟﺍ

Talhouni

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻥﺎﻧﺪﻋ ﺪﻳﺰﻳ

Yazid Adnan Mustafa

Jordanian

ﻲﺘﻔﻤﻟﺍ

Mufti

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺪﻳﺯ ﻮﺑﺃ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺮﻤﻋ ﻝﻼﻫ

Hilal Omar Mustafa Abu

Jordanian

Zaid

ﻱﺪﻟﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺩﺍﻮﻋ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ

Nasser Awwad

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻲﻄﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ

Mohammad Khaldi

ﺩﺍﺮﻣ

Samir Saeed Abdulmuti

Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ

ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺑ ﻦﻤﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻦﺑ ﺪﻬﻓ

Murad

ﻲﻛﺮﺘﻟﺍ

Fahd Bin Abdulrahman

Non-Jordanian

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Bin Ali Turki

1

Libyan ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Name of Company

No of Seats

ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ Libyan

1

1

ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ

1

1

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ

ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

1

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ

1

1

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺎﻣﺍﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

1

ﺭﺎﺧﺩﻻﺍﻭ

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺎﻣﺍﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

1

ﺭﺎﺧﺩﻻﺍﻭ

ZARA INVESTEMENT HOLDING

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2024.And

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Haitham Alhanbali

Haitham Alhanbali :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

