To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ZARA INVESTEMENT HOLDING
ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺯ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 29-04-2024 01:47:18 PM
PM 01:47:18 2024-04-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Meeting
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of ZARA
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 11:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-04-29 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ
INVESTEMENT HOLDING was held on 11:00 On 29-04-
ﻦﻋ - ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺯ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
2024 at Amman - Zoom Meeting, the shareholders
%89 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﺪﻌﺑ
participation in the Assembly Meeting was 89%
-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ
The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-
Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting which was held on 18-04-
2023-04-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ
2023
Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
specified date
Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
2023
Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on its financial statements
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its
ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on
-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
31-12-2023
2023-12
Subject: Discharging the board's members from their
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
liabilities in respect of the financial year ended
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ
Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and
(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
(person) as Board of Directors
Electing the following as a Board of Directors:
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
Name
Nationality
-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ
ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ
ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Sabih Taher Darwish
Jordanian
Masri
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﺶﻳﻭﺭﺩﺮﻫﺎﻃ ﺢﻴﺒﺻ
ﻱﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ
Khaled Sabih Taher
Jordanian
Masri
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﻱﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻫﺎﻃ ﺢﻴﺒﺻ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ
Yassin Khalil
Jordanian
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﻦﻴﺳﺎﻳ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻞﺒﻠﺧ ﻦﻴﺳﺎﻳ
Mohammad Yassin
ﻲﻧﻮﻬﻠﺘﻟﺍ
Talhouni
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻥﺎﻧﺪﻋ ﺪﻳﺰﻳ
Yazid Adnan Mustafa
Jordanian
ﻲﺘﻔﻤﻟﺍ
Mufti
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﺪﻳﺯ ﻮﺑﺃ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺮﻤﻋ ﻝﻼﻫ
Hilal Omar Mustafa Abu
Jordanian
Zaid
ﻱﺪﻟﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺩﺍﻮﻋ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ
Nasser Awwad
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﻲﻄﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ
Mohammad Khaldi
ﺩﺍﺮﻣ
Samir Saeed Abdulmuti
Jordanian
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ
ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺑ ﻦﻤﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻦﺑ ﺪﻬﻓ
Murad
ﻲﻛﺮﺘﻟﺍ
Fahd Bin Abdulrahman
Non-Jordanian
ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Bin Ali Turki
1
Libyan ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Name of Company
No of Seats
ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ Libyan
1
1
ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ
ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ
1
1
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ
ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
1
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ
1
1
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺎﻣﺍﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
1
ﺭﺎﺧﺩﻻﺍﻭ
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺎﻣﺍﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
1
ﺭﺎﺧﺩﻻﺍﻭ
Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ
directors to determine their fees
Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors
ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2024.And
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan
authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Haitham Alhanbali
Haitham Alhanbali :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
