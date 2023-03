Kindly be informed that Suzan Samir Hasan Mustafa A representative of ﺭﺎﺧﺩﻻﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺎﻣﺍﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ has resigned from the Board of Director of ZARA INVESTEMENT HOLDING as of the date 01-04-2023

ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ ﻥﺍﺯﻮﺳ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻡﺪﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺭﺎﺧﺩﻻﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺎﻣﺍﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺯ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ .2023-04-01