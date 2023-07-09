ZARA INVESTEMENT HOLDING
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ZARA INVESTEMENT HOLDING
ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺯ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 06-07-2023 04:15:15 PM
PM 04:15:15 2023-07-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Libyan ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
Libyan ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ on 04-07-2023 appointed
ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-07-04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
Mr./Mrs. Mohamed Ibrahim Ai Ben Ismail as his
ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻞﻴﻋﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﻦﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ
representative in the Board of Directors of the company.
. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
representative.
Date of Appointment: 04-07-2023
2023-07-04 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Haitham Alhanbali
Haitham Alhanbali :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
