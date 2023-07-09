Zara Investment Holding Company PSC is a Jordan-based company, which is engaged in the provision tourists with a network hotels and services. The Company is organized its activities into two operating segments: Hotels segment represents hospitality services of Movenpick Hotels, Grand Hyatt Amman Hotel and Hotel Intercontinental Jordan, and Other segments represents transactions of the Holding Company. The Company also operates through entertainment and shopping complex in Jordan, which is arranged over four flours of mixed retail and leisure space, containing a food court and a five-screen multiplex, called Zara Centre. Its hotels are located across Jordan, mainly in Amman, Dead Sea, Petra, Himmeh and Aqaba.