ZARA INVESTEMENT HOLDING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ZARA INVESTEMENT HOLDING

ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺯ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 06-07-2023 04:15:15 PM

PM 04:15:15 2023-07-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Libyan ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

Libyan ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ on 04-07-2023 appointed

ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-07-04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Mr./Mrs. Mohamed Ibrahim Ai Ben Ismail as his

ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻞﻴﻋﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﻦﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ

representative in the Board of Directors of the company.

. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the

.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

representative.

Date of Appointment: 04-07-2023

2023-07-04 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Haitham Alhanbali

Haitham Alhanbali :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

