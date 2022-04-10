Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Zarka Educational & Investment Co.
  News
  Summary
    ZEIC   JO3105111012

ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.

(ZEIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-06
2.050 JOD   -2.38%
04/07 ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : Board Of Directors-(ZEIC)-2022-04-07
PU
04/03 ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : Disclosure (ZEIC) 2022 04 03
PU
03/28 ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 03 28
PU
Zarka Educational & Investment : Board Of Directors-(ZEIC)-2022-04-10

04/10/2022 | 03:09am EDT
AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT

Date: 10-04-2022 09:54:07 AM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:54:07 2022-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in Board of Directors

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﻪﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻩﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ on 30-03-2022 appointed Mr./Mrs. Turki Awad Abu Jassar as his representative in the Board of Directors of the company.

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the representative.

ﻡﺎﻗ ﻩﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺽﻮﻋ ﻲﻛﺮﺗ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2022-03-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ . ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﺭﺎﺴﺟ ﻮﺑﺃ ﻥﺍﻮﺿﺭ .ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Date of Appointment: 30-03-2022

2022-03-30 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Zarka Education and Investment Co PSC published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 07:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18,5 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2021 0,55 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net Debt 2021 4,89 M 6,89 M 6,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,8 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 21,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hussein Ghazi Ahmed Al-Shbatat General Manager
Mohammad Jihad Nafea Brahmeh Manager-Finance & Accounts
Mahmoud Abdulrazzaq Mahmoud Abu Shairah Chairman & General Manager
Osama Mahmoud Abdulrazzaq Abu Shairah Vice Chairman
Ali Mohammad Ali Harb Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.-3.30%48
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.15.70%3 477
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-16.79%2 109
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-5.31%2 069
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.76%1 938
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.66%1 740