Zarka Educational & Investment : Board Of Directors-(ZEIC)-2022-04-10

AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT
Date: 10-04-2022 09:54:07 AM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AM 09:54:07 2022-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in Board of Directors
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﻪﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻩﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ on 30-03-2022 appointed Mr./Mrs. Turki Awad Abu Jassar as his representative in the Board of Directors of the company.
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the representative.
ﻡﺎﻗ ﻩﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺽﻮﻋ ﻲﻛﺮﺗ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2022-03-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ . ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﺭﺎﺴﺟ ﻮﺑﺃ ﻥﺍﻮﺿﺭ .ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Date of Appointment: 30-03-2022
2022-03-30 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
