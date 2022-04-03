Zarka Educational & Investment : Disclosure (ZEIC) 2022 04 03

AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 01:49:59 2022-04-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺺﺨﺷ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﻝﺍﺪﺒﺘﺳﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT
Date: 03-04-2022 01:49:59 PM
Subject: Replacing a representative of a legal person
ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ (2022/5) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ (2022/24) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺺﺨﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﻝﺍﺪﺒﺘﺳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2022/3/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﺓﺩﻮﻋ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺇ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ (ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺭﺎﺴﺟ ﻮﺑﺃ ﺽﻮﻋ ﻲﻛﺮﺗ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺎﺑ ﺕﺎﻜﻴﻨﺸﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﻮﻋ
.2022/3/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Kindly inform you of the decision of the Board of Directors of Al-Zarqa Company for Education and Investment No. (24/2022) at its meeting No. (5/2022) dated 3/29/2022 to approve the replacement of the representative of the legal person (Al-Wasiya Trading Company) Mr. Ibrahim Odeh Awad Al-Shanikat with Mr. Turki Awad Abu Jassar As of 3/30/2022.
30-03-2022
30-03-2022
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed
