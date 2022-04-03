Zarka Educational & Investment : Disclosure (ZEIC) 2022 04 03

ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ (2022/5) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ (2022/24) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺺﺨﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﻝﺍﺪﺒﺘﺳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2022/3/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﺓﺩﻮﻋ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺇ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ (ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺭﺎﺴﺟ ﻮﺑﺃ ﺽﻮﻋ ﻲﻛﺮﺗ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺎﺑ ﺕﺎﻜﻴﻨﺸﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﻮﻋ .2022/3/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Kindly inform you of the decision of the Board of Directors of Al-Zarqa Company for Education and Investment No. (24/2022) at its meeting No. (5/2022) dated 3/29/2022 to approve the replacement of the representative of the legal person (Al-Wasiya Trading Company) Mr. Ibrahim Odeh Awad Al-Shanikat with Mr. Turki Awad Abu Jassar As of 3/30/2022.