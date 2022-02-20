Zarka Educational & Investment : F.S (ZEIC) 20 02 2022

م.ع.م رامثتسلإا و ميلعتلل ءاقرزلا ةكرش
نورشعلاو عساتلا يونسلا ريرقتلا
م2021 ماعل
ةرادلإا سلجم ريرقت
ةداسلا ىلإ مدقم
رامثتسلإاو ميلعتلل ءاقرزلا ةكرش يمهاسمل ةماعلا ةئيهلا
م2022/3/15 قفاوملا - ـه 1443 نابعش 12 ءاثلاثلا
ةللاجلا بحاص ةرضح
مظعملا نيسحلا نبا يناثلا هللادبع كلملا
هاعرو هللا هظفح
يكلملا ومسلا بحاص ةرضح
هاعرو هللا هظفح مظعملا يناثلا هللادبع نب نيسحلا ريملأا
دهعلا يلو
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
