Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Zarka Educational & Investment Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEIC   JO3105111012

ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.

(ZEIC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zarka Educational & Investment : F.S (ZEIC) 20 02 2022

02/20/2022 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

م.ع.م رامثتسلإا و ميلعتلل ءاقرزلا ةكرش

نورشعلاو عساتلا يونسلا ريرقتلا

م2021 ماعل

ةرادلإا سلجم ريرقت

ةداسلا ىلإ مدقم

رامثتسلإاو ميلعتلل ءاقرزلا ةكرش يمهاسمل ةماعلا ةئيهلا

م2022/3/15 قفاوملا - ـه 1443 نابعش 12 ءاثلاثلا

ةللاجلا بحاص ةرضح

مظعملا نيسحلا نبا يناثلا هللادبع كلملا

هاعرو هللا هظفح

يكلملا ومسلا بحاص ةرضح

هاعرو هللا هظفح مظعملا يناثلا هللادبع نب نيسحلا ريملأا

دهعلا يلو

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zarka Education and Investment Co PSC published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 10:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.
05:31aZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : F.s (zeic) 20 02 2022
PU
02/17ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 02 17
PU
02/13Zarka Educational & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
02/02ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 02 02
PU
02/01ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : Board Of Directors Decision-(ZEIC)-2022-02-01
PU
02/01ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 02 01
PU
02/01ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : G.a (zeic) 2022 02 01
PU
01/31ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 01 31
PU
01/19ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 01 19
PU
01/13ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 01 13
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,4 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net income 2020 0,88 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
Net Debt 2020 6,49 M 9,15 M 9,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,1 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.
Duration : Period :
Zarka Educational & Investment Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hussein Ghazi Ahmed Al-Shbatat General Manager
Mohammad Jihad Nafea Brahmeh Manager-Finance & Accounts
Mahmoud Abdulrazzaq Mahmoud Abu Shairah Chairman & General Manager
Osama Mahmoud Abdulrazzaq Abu Shairah Vice Chairman
Ali Mohammad Ali Harb Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.3.30%51
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-4.35%2 957
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-27.62%2 579
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.18%2 359
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-1.63%2 184
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-14.76%2 160