  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Zarka Educational & Investment Co.
  News
  Summary
    ZEIC   JO3105111012

ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.

(ZEIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
2.400 JOD   +6.67%
2022Zarka Educational & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Zarka Educational & Investment : G.A (ZEIC) 2023 01 30

01/30/2023 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL &

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT

PM 12:25:00 2023-01-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 30-01-2023 12:25:00 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL &

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INVESTMENT cordially invites you to attend the

-07 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺰﻤﻴﺗ ﺖﻔﺳﻭﺮﻜﻳﺎﻣ ﺔﺼﻨﻣ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-03

will be held at 10:00 on 07-03-2023 at Microsoft teams to

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ

discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-03-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 15-03-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

1. A proposal to distribution of cash dividends for the

ﻰﻠﻋ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ .1

year 202 2 to shareholder's at a rate of (10%) of the

ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ (% 10) ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

company's paid-up capital (165000000).

.(ﻪﺑ ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍ) ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Page 1 of 2

AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Zarka Education and Investment Co PSC published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 18,5 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2021 0,55 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net Debt 2021 4,89 M 6,89 M 6,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,1x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 39,6 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.
Duration : Period :
Zarka Educational & Investment Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hussein Ghazi Ahmed Al-Shbatat General Manager
Mohammad Jihad Nafea Brahmeh Manager-Finance & Accounts
Mahmoud Abdulrazzaq Mahmoud Abu Shairah Chairman & General Manager
Osama Mahmoud Abdulrazzaq Abu Shairah Vice Chairman
Ali Mohammad Ali Harb Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.6.67%56
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED39.62%9 427
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.26.16%7 465
TAL EDUCATION GROUP5.67%4 834
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.7.35%3 479
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.18.50%2 247