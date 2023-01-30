Zarka Educational & Investment : G.A (ZEIC) 2023 01 30

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL &
|
|
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
INVESTMENT
|
|
PM 12:29:38 2023-01-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 30-01-2023 12:29:38 PM
|
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
|
|
|
Assembly Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors of AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL &
|
|
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
|
INVESTMENT cordially invites you to attend the
|
|
ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
|
company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting
|
|
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺰﻤﻴﺗ ﺖﻔﺳﻭﺮﻜﻴﻣ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-03-07 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
which will be held at 11:00 on 07-03-2023 at Microsoft
|
|
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ
|
Teams to discuss the following matters:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject:
|
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
Amending the Company's Articles and Memorandum of
|
|
ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﺎﻓﺭﺍ ﺐﺠﻳ) .ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ
|
Association (the proposed amendments must be attached
|
|
(ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ
|
to the invitation)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Adding the following to Clause (2) of Article No. (4) the
|
|
(4) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (2) ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﻲﺗﺄﻳ ﺎﻣ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺇ .1
|
company's objectives of the company's contract and by-
|
|
laws and giving it Paragraph (D) number: Establishing and
|
|
ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ
|
managing private hospitals in the field of general
|
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇﻭ ﺀﺎﺸﻧﺇ :(ﺩ) ﺓﺮﻘﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﻗﺭ ﺎﻬﺋﺎﻄﻋﺇﻭ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ
|
treatment, specialized and educational hospitals,
|
|
ﺔﺠﻟﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻔﺸﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺼﺼﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻔﺸﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
|
outpatient clinics and dental specialties.
|
|
|
ﺐﻃ ﺕﺎﺻﺎﺼﺘﺧﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﺎﻴﻌﻟﺍﻭ
|
|
|
|
|
.ﻥﺎﻨﺳﻷﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed
|
|
Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|
|
|