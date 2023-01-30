Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Zarka Educational & Investment Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEIC   JO3105111012

ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.

(ZEIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
2.400 JOD   +6.67%
05:04aZarka Educational & Investment : G.a (zeic) 2023 01 30
PU
05:04aZarka Educational & Investment : G.a (zeic) 2023 01 30
PU
2022Zarka Educational & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zarka Educational & Investment : G.A (ZEIC) 2023 01 30

01/30/2023 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL &

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT

PM 12:29:38 2023-01-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 30-01-2023 12:29:38 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL &

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INVESTMENT cordially invites you to attend the

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺰﻤﻴﺗ ﺖﻔﺳﻭﺮﻜﻴﻣ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-03-07 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

which will be held at 11:00 on 07-03-2023 at Microsoft

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ

Teams to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Amending the Company's Articles and Memorandum of

ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﺎﻓﺭﺍ ﺐﺠﻳ) .ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ

Association (the proposed amendments must be attached

(ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ

to the invitation)

1. Adding the following to Clause (2) of Article No. (4) the

(4) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (2) ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﻲﺗﺄﻳ ﺎﻣ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺇ .1

company's objectives of the company's contract and by-

laws and giving it Paragraph (D) number: Establishing and

ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ

managing private hospitals in the field of general

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇﻭ ﺀﺎﺸﻧﺇ :(ﺩ) ﺓﺮﻘﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﻗﺭ ﺎﻬﺋﺎﻄﻋﺇﻭ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ

treatment, specialized and educational hospitals,

ﺔﺠﻟﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻔﺸﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺼﺼﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻔﺸﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

outpatient clinics and dental specialties.

ﺐﻃ ﺕﺎﺻﺎﺼﺘﺧﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﺎﻴﻌﻟﺍﻭ

.ﻥﺎﻨﺳﻷﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed

Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Zarka Education and Investment Co PSC published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.
05:04aZarka Educational & Investment : G.a (zeic) 2023 01 30
PU
05:04aZarka Educational & Investment : G.a (zeic) 2023 01 30
PU
2022Zarka Educational & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2022Zarka Educational & Investment : Disclosure (ZEIC) 2022 09 26
PU
2022Zarka Educational & Investment : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 06 06
PU
2022Zarka Educational & Investment : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 05 30
PU
2022Zarka Educational & Investment : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 05 25
PU
2022Zarka Educational & Investment : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 05 21
PU
2022Zarka Educational & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
2022Zarka Educational & Investment : Trading (ZEIC) 2022 04 19
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18,5 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2021 0,55 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net Debt 2021 4,89 M 6,89 M 6,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,1x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 39,6 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.
Duration : Period :
Zarka Educational & Investment Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hussein Ghazi Ahmed Al-Shbatat General Manager
Mohammad Jihad Nafea Brahmeh Manager-Finance & Accounts
Mahmoud Abdulrazzaq Mahmoud Abu Shairah Chairman & General Manager
Osama Mahmoud Abdulrazzaq Abu Shairah Vice Chairman
Ali Mohammad Ali Harb Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZARKA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT CO.6.67%56
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED39.62%9 427
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.26.16%7 465
TAL EDUCATION GROUP5.67%4 834
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.7.35%3 479
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.18.50%2 247