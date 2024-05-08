AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL &
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT
AM 10:39:01 2024-05-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 08-05-2024 10:39:01 AM
ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Approval to increase capital through free shares
Decisions Resolution No. (1):
: (1) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮـــــــﻘﻟﺍ
ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﺘﺳ (16.500.000) ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ
Increasing the company's capital from (16,500,000)
ًﺎﻧﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ (17.325.000) ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺴﻤﺧﻭ
sixteen million five hundred thousand dinars to
ﻢﺿ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻒﻟﺃ ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋﻭ ﺔﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺛﻼﺛﻭ
(17,325,000) seventeen million three hundred and
ﻦﻴﺗﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ
twenty-five thousand, by adding the special reserve to the
.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (6/ﺃ/175 ﻭ 2/113)
company's capital in accordance with the provisions of
: (2) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ
Articles (113/2 and 175/A). /6) From the Jordanian
ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (7) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺴﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (3) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ
Companies Law.
" :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺺﻨﻟﺍ ﺢﺒﺼﻳ ﺚﻴﺤﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ
Resolution No. (2):
ًﺎﻧﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ (17.325.000) ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻒﻟﺄﺘﻳ
Amending Article (3) of the founding contract and Article
ﻰﻟﺇ ﻢﺴﻘﻣ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋﻭ ﺔﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺛﻼﺛﻭ
(7) of the company's bylaws so that the text after the
ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋﻭ ﺔﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺛﻼﺛﻭ ًﺎﻧﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ (17.325.000)
amendment becomes as follows: "The company's capital
."ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﺩﺪﺴﻣ ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻒﻟﺃ
consists of (17,325,000) seventeen million three hundred
and twenty-five thousand Jordanian dinars divided into
(17,325,000) (Seventeen million, three hundred and
twenty-five thousand shares, the value of each share
being one Jordanian dinar, fully paid.)
08-05-2024
08-05-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed
Wafaa Khalid Eid Abed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
