AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL & INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-ZARQA EDUCATIONAL &

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺎﻗﺭﺰﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT

AM 10:39:01 2024-05-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 08-05-2024 10:39:01 AM

ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approval to increase capital through free shares

Decisions Resolution No. (1):

: (1) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮـــــــﻘﻟﺍ

ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﺘﺳ (16.500.000) ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ

Increasing the company's capital from (16,500,000)

ًﺎﻧﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ (17.325.000) ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺴﻤﺧﻭ

sixteen million five hundred thousand dinars to

ﻢﺿ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻒﻟﺃ ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋﻭ ﺔﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺛﻼﺛﻭ

(17,325,000) seventeen million three hundred and

ﻦﻴﺗﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ

twenty-five thousand, by adding the special reserve to the

.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (6/ﺃ/175 ﻭ 2/113)

company's capital in accordance with the provisions of

: (2) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ

Articles (113/2 and 175/A). /6) From the Jordanian

ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (7) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺴﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (3) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ

Companies Law.

" :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺺﻨﻟﺍ ﺢﺒﺼﻳ ﺚﻴﺤﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ

Resolution No. (2):

ًﺎﻧﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ (17.325.000) ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻒﻟﺄﺘﻳ

Amending Article (3) of the founding contract and Article

ﻰﻟﺇ ﻢﺴﻘﻣ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋﻭ ﺔﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺛﻼﺛﻭ

(7) of the company's bylaws so that the text after the

ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋﻭ ﺔﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺛﻼﺛﻭ ًﺎﻧﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ (17.325.000)

amendment becomes as follows: "The company's capital

."ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﺩﺪﺴﻣ ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻒﻟﺃ

consists of (17,325,000) seventeen million three hundred

and twenty-five thousand Jordanian dinars divided into

(17,325,000) (Seventeen million, three hundred and

twenty-five thousand shares, the value of each share

being one Jordanian dinar, fully paid.)

08-05-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

