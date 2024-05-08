Zarka Education and Investment Company PSC is a Jordan-based company that operates in the education sector. The Company is primarily engaged in the establishment of a national university and specialized educational centers for the rehabilitation of students enrolled for the higher centers, as well as conducting scientific research, among others. The Company operates Zarqa University in Al Zarqa, which offers higher education in the fields of arts and science, and its faculties include Science and Information Technology, Supporting Medical Sciences, Economy and Administration Sciences, Arts, Educational Sciences, Shariaa, Nursing, Law, Pharmacy, Engineering, and Arts and Design. The Universityâs facilities include a computer center, a language center, a continual learning center, an Islamic cultural center, and an e-learning center.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers