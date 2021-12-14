Log in
    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.

(ZVTG)
Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : A defibrillator for a safer tomorrow in Zagorje

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
For eight years now, Zavarovalnica Triglav has been supporting prevention projects nationwide through their "For A Better Tomorrow" New Year campaign. Aware that every second counts when it comes to saving lives and how vital it is to have access to help, Zavarovalnica Triglav's Trbovlje regional office contributed funds for the purchase of a defibrillator for the training and fieldwork needs of the team of the Zagorje ob Savi Regional Association of the Slovenian Red Cross.

For eight years now, Zavarovalnica Triglav has been supporting prevention projects nationwide through their "For A Better Tomorrow" New Year campaign. Aware that every second counts when it comes to saving lives and how vital it is to have access to help, Zavarovalnica Triglav's Trbovlje regional office contributed funds "Zavarovalnica Triglav's core mission is to create a safer everyday life and future. When a life is in danger, seconds matter. Since quick help is essential in the event of a cardiac arrest, we wanted to help improve the accessibility to defibrillators to all people, including those living in the remotest of places. Because life is priceless. Zavarovalnica Triglav's Trbovlje regional office therefore allocated funds towards the purchase of a defibrillator needed by the teams of the Zagorje ob Savi Regional Association of the Slovenian Red Cross," said Mojca Brečko, Director of Zavarovalnica Triglav's regional office in Trbovlje, on the handover of the funding.
A defibrillator for the teams of the Zagorje Red Cross
The Zagorje ob Savi Regional Association of the Slovenian Red Cross comprises five first aid teams. Zavarovalnica Triglav allocated funds for the purchase of an automatic external defibrillator (AED) with pertaining equipment, to be used for the teams' training and activities in the field. Before this, teams had to borrow defibrillators from various facilities, which is not a safe option, as someone might need help at any moment.

"In these fast-paced times, the Zagorje ob Savi Regional Association of the Slovenian Red Cross is well aware that quick intervention and the use of a defibrillator in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest can be essential for the individual's survival. That's why we've teamed up with the municipality to install publicly accessible defibrillators at the most frequented locations. We are endeavouring to provide defibrillators to even the remotest of areas, where the arrival time of the emergency services is significantly longer than in the urban part of the municipality," explained Metka Podpečan, President of the Zagorje ob Savi Regional Association of the Slovenian Red Cross.
Eight years of the campaign and more than 200 projects
Slovenia's largest insurer has been running their "For A Better Tomorrow" New Year prevention campaign for eight years now. In the last seven years, Zavarovalnica Triglav supported more than 180 prevention projects nationwide, with a further 25 receiving support this year, making a total of more than 200. In recent years, the company has co-financed the purchase of defibrillators, ultrasound and ECG machines, and other life-saving medical devices, supported a large number of other projects in the fields of healthcare, civil protection, flood mitigation and road safety, and helped numerous fire brigades around the country.

As part of recent editions of the New Year prevention campaign in the Trbovlje Regional Unit, Triglav has supported, among other things, the Dora, Zora and Svit national prevention and screening programmes in Zasavje, helped the Hrastnik Firefighters Association to purchase a special gas detection system, and supported the installation of a "Your Speed" sign in Kisovec.

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
