    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.

(ZVTG)
Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : A new fire engine for a safer tomorrow for Črna na Koroškem residents

12/14/2021 | 02:18am EST
For eight years now, Zavarovalnica Triglav has been supporting prevention projects nationwide through their "For A Better Tomorrow" New Year campaign. Supporting firefighters is one of Triglav's annual priorities. On this occasion, the insurance company lent a helping hand to the Črna na Koroškem volunteer fire brigade in purchasing a modern, combined firefighting and rescue vehicle, called a "kombinirka" (a "combine") in firefighting jargon. This vehicle enables all kinds of interventions, its greatest advantage being an extended cabin, which enables the firefighters to be equipped with breathing apparatus even while driving to the intervention site.

"Firefighters are among the first to come to one's aid when an accident occurs, and proper equipment is essential for their timely and successful intervention. Only firefighters who are well equipped can make sure they themselves as well as the residents in need of help are safe. In light of our core mission, to provide a safer future, Zavarovalnica Triglav decided to help the volunteer firefighters of Črna na Koroškem to purchase a modern, combined firefighting and rescue vehicle," Tonja Vinkl Vončina, Director of the Slovenj Gradec Regional Office of Zavarovalnica Triglav, elaborated on the latest New Year prevention campaign.

Proper equipment for faster and better service
In recent years, interventions have comprised mainly dealing with fires, technical interventions and assisting in accidents involving dangerous substances. The fleet of the Črna na Koroškem volunteer fire brigade currently lacks a vehicle that would enable successful implementation of all such interventions.

In addition to complete firefighting equipment, the combined vehicle they intend to purchase also features an extended cabin, which allows firefighters to wear breathing apparatus even while driving to the intervention site. In practice, this mainly means they can intervene faster, as they arrive to the site fully equipped. The vehicle's chassis is additionally adapted for driving across hilly terrain.

"The new vehicle will greatly enhance the tactical functioning of the fire brigade. It is a basic vehicle that will enable us to engage in all types of interventions. With this purchase, we will catch up with the trends in firefighting techniquess," said Dejan Jamnik, President of the Črna na Koroškem volunteer fire brigade.

Eight years of the campaign and more than 200 projects
Slovenia's largest insurer has been running their "For A Better Tomorrow" New Year prevention campaign for eight years now. In the last seven years, Zavarovalnica Triglav supported more than 180 prevention projects nationwide, with a further 25 receiving support this year, making a total of more than 200. In recent years, the company has co-financed the purchase of defibrillators, ultrasound and ECG machines, and other life-saving medical devices, supported a large number of other projects in the fields of healthcare, civil protection, flood mitigation and road safety, and helped numerous fire brigades around the country.

In past editions of the New Year prevention campaign in the Slovenj Gradec Regional Unit, Triglav has helped the Druga osnovna šola Slovenj Gradec primary school buy safety mats to be placed in front of the school; in addition, Triglav helped Slovenj Gradec Community Health Centre purchase a new ECG machine and supported the investment at the Kope ski resort that puts the safety of the youngest skiers at the forefront.

